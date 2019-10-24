Weekly Edge: Fed To Consider Rising Gas Prices

By Ansh Chaudhary

Gas prices have recently climbed along the West Coast due to refinery outages, limited pipelines and refineries on the coast, and higher gas taxes, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Price-tracking app GasBuddy recently reported that "the standard deviation of gas prices-a measure of how much each state's price varies from the national average-has hit its highest level this year in data going back to 2005," rising in each of the past three years.

Refinery shutdowns are also contributing to higher prices at the pump. "Refineries often shut down at this time of year because gasoline demand tends to fall seasonally and refiners start making a different grade of gasoline for the winter, but unplanned maintenance issues can roil prices in coastal regions. While prices have surged above $4 a gallon in California, they have climbed nearby in Washington, Oregon and Nevada, though not as drastically," writes the Journal.

Rising gas taxes are also a factor in recent price hikes. "Crude-oil prices account for about 56% of the cost of regular-grade gasoline, while federal and state taxes represent 17% and refining and distribution make up 13% apiece, according to the Energy Information Administration. A dozen states raised gas taxes earlier this year, including Illinois, Ohio, California, Maryland and Michigan, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a state and federal tax-policy think tank," the Journal reports. California's gas tax jumped 5.6 cents per gallon in July alone.

This rise in gas prices comes at a time when climate change is at the forefront of conversations and energy companies are under scrutiny, especially by states like California. California's regulations may have had an impact as the emissions standards in California limit the number of refineries, reports the Journal.

As two-thirds of U.S. growth depends on consumer spending, economists are keeping a close eye on gas prices, along with other core expenses. Data has economists worried, as retail sales fell unexpectedly in September, according to the Journal. The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates during its next meeting in light of these signs of economic slowdown.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 5.36 to 9.64. Momentum increased for 10 of the 11 sectors last week. Up by 10 points, the momentum score for Financials saw the largest increase for the week. Energy remained the laggard despite its 6-point increase in momentum score. With an 8-point increase in momentum score, Real Estate took first place from Technology, which experienced an 8-point decrease in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 5.50 to 9.42. Momentum increased in nine of the 12 factors last week. Small Size, with an increase of 12 points, had the largest bump in momentum score. Value was not far behind with an 11-point increase in score. Dividend Growth jumped to first place after a 9-point increase in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 7.64 to 13.36 for the week. Momentum increased in all but one of the 11 regions last week. Up by 12 points, Latin America had the largest increase in momentum score for the week. Japan remained in the top spot after a 2-point increase in momentum score. Pacific x-Japan remained in last despite a 10-point increase in momentum score.

