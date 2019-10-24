Recent Stock Purchase October 2019

The wild and unruly markets continue to "shine" in October as we witness triple-digit declines followed by triple-digit gains followed by more losses and more gains. Oh well… I hope you can sleep well at night knowing your diversified dividend-paying portfolio is working for you no matter what the market decides to do. We'll all hold winners and we'll all hold losers over time… the key is to keep that passive income rising and mitigate any of your losses by staying diversified and not going into panic mode when there is a sell-off. That's it. Pretty simple right? One more thing. Tune out the noise.

No one has any idea about the future. No investing guru, analyst, talking head, etc. Believe me… I don't know either. All I do is make consistent monthly buys in well-known dividend-paying stocks, reinvest and add fresh capital. Sure, this has brought me down the path to owning shares like GE and KHC among other rejects but on the whole, my portfolio is up and more importantly, despite big-time dividend cuts, my passive income continues to grow. With that being said:

I have added to my taxable account 5 shares at $129.60 for a total investment of $648.00 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in JNJ now totals 77 shares with a market value of $10,002.30. I also hold 8 shares of JNJ in my ROTH account with a market value of $1,039.20.

I have added to my taxable account 4 shares at $199.05 for a total investment of $796.20 in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MCD now totals 32 shares with a market value of $6,374.72. I also hold 11 shares of MCD in my ROTH account with a market value of $2,191.31.

For those that have been following my journey the past few months, these two buys might seem a little foreign. After all, for the last four or five months, I have been buying Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) almost exclusively. It has been a while since I added to either JNJ or MCD but after recent declines, the stocks seem to be getting a bit more attractive so I nibbled. In total, $1,444.20 of fresh capital has been added in October. Barring some huge decline in the next week or so my next buy won't be until November.

What do you think about my recent purchases? Are either of these two names on your radar? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GE, KHC, JNJ, MCD, MO

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.