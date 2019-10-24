Royal Bank Of Canada: Still A Buy At A 52-Week High

Its intimate connection to the Canadian economy, and the issues with that economy, may make some investors swear off investing in the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently trading at its 52-week high, but in spite of that remains undervalued and an excellent investment candidate, as I will explain.

At the close of business on 10/21/2019, shares of Royal Bank of Canada were worth $82.27 per share, just 0.64% above its previous 52-week high of $81.75. Chart generated from FinViz.

It may seem counter-intuitive to recommend a stock as a buy when it has reached a 52-week high, particularly when that stock faces a number of headwinds. After all, while Royal Bank of Canada has a fair international presence, the bulk of its revenue is generated from the Canadian home market.

In consequence, the bank is exposed to issues that face the Canadian economy. Primarily, the high housing costs, the high exposure to energy and mining, and the highest number of indebted consumers globally are all possible problems in the event of a recession that looks increasingly likely. Given these facts, why buy Royal Bank of Canada at a 52-week high?

First, because Royal Bank of Canada is a time-tested colossus. Originally founded in 1864, it is the largest Canadian bank by market capitalization and the ninth-largest bank by market capitalization in the world. Its operations are divided into five sectors: personal and commercial banking; wealth management; insurance; investor and treasury services; and capital markets.

Sector Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) Difference YoY (%) Personal and commercial banking 1.609 billion 1.23 billion +8 Wealth management 639 million 487.75 million +11 Insurance 204 million 155.71 million +29 Investor and treasury services 118 million 90.07 million -24 Capital markets 653 million 498.44 million -6 TOTAL 3.22 billion 2.46 billion

Q3 2019 sector net income results taken from Royal Bank of Canada.

Furthermore, Royal Bank of Canada recently achieved a long-sought goal: as of 10/21/2019, it has become part of the top ten U.S. investment banks for advising on mergers and acquisitions, holding 9.9% market share and having seventy-two deals valued at $179 billion under its belt. This position will enable Royal Bank of Canada to further cement its profitability outside of Canada, and continue the trend of productivity and profitability that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2014 22.02 billion 16.81 billion 8.91 billion 6.80 billion 2015 22.73 billion 17.35 billion 9.93 billion 7.58 billion 2016 24.45 billion 18.66 billion 10.41 billion 7.95 billion 2017 26.9 billion 20.53 billion 11.43 billion 8.72 billion 2018 33.02 billion 25.20 billion 12.4 billion 9.46 billion

While Q4 2019 is yet to be reported, the 2019 financial year looks set to continue the trend of consecutively rising interest income and net income figures hitherto established.

2019 Quarter Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) Q1 10.15 billion 7.75 billion 3.17 billion 2.42 billion Q2 10.13 billion 7.73 billion 3.23 billion 2.47 billion Q3 10.61 billion 8.10 billion 3.22 billion 2.46 billion TOTAL 30.89 billion 23.58 billion 9.62 billion 7.35 billion

This productivity and profitability permits Royal Bank of Canada to continue its 150+ year streak of rewarding its shareholders with sizeable dividend payments. With a 3.83% dividend yield currently, prospective investors already get a decent return on their investment, and with a payout ratio of 59.80%, that return looks sustainable going forward.

Indeed, the balance sheet bears this out. With total assets of C$1.41 trillion ($1.08 trillion) against total liabilities of C$1.32 trillion ($1.01 trillion), Royal Bank of Canada has a net worth of C$90 billion ($68.70 billion). Combined with cash of C$26.86 billion ($20.50 billion), and it is unlikely that the bank's ability to sustain its dividend record will be impaired in the near future - the long-term debt of C$46.54 billion ($35.52 billion) is more than manageable.

Now, all of the above confirms that Royal Bank of Canada is a durable investment which will serve its shareholders well over the long haul. However, the question of whether or not it is a buy at its 52-week high still needs to be squarely addressed. Currently, Royal Bank of Canada trades in the low-$80 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, which is close to its five-year average P/E of 12.38. But what is the fair value for Royal Bank of Canada?

Following the advice of the great David Van Knapp, I will employ an average of several different means of valuing the stock (eschewing only his use of Morningstar's (MORN) ratings. First, I'll divide the current P/E by the historical average market P/E of 15, providing me with 0.83 (12.37/15 = 0.83). I'll then divide this valuation ratio by the current market price to give me one fair value price ($82.27/0.83 = $99.12).

Second, I'll divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get 0.99 (12.37/12.38 = 0.99). I will then divide this valuation ratio by the current market price to get a second fair value price ($82.27/0.99 = $83.10). Finally, I'll divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get 0.99 (3.78/3.83 = 0.99). And I will divide this valuation ratio by the current market price to get my third fair value price ($82.27/0.99 = $83.10).

And now, I will calculate the average of these three prices: 99.12 + 83.10 + 83.10 = 265.32/3 = 88.44. Fair value for Royal Bank of Canada, therefore, is $88.44. The stock is undervalued by 7%. Therefore, despite trading at a 52-week high, it is my contention that Royal Bank of Canada remains a value investment at this time.

