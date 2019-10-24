Travelers: Overall Disappointing Quarter From This Otherwise Strong Insurer

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, property & casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company's earned premiums came in higher than expectations and beat the number that it had in the prior year quarter, but also announced a big miss in terms of bottom-line earnings. The majority of the news headlines regarding this earnings report emphasized this miss on earnings and the market certainly reacted to it by driving the shares noticeably downward. A closer look at the actual earnings report certainly left me feeling disappointed too, although there were one or two bright spots in the report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

The Travelers Companies reported total net written premiums of $7.569 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.18% increase over the $7.062 billion that the company had during the third quarter of last year.

Core income was $378 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $687 million that the firm had in the same quarter of last year.

Combined ratio was 101.5% in the current quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the 96.6% combined ratio that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported a book value per share of $99.21 at the close of the reporting period. This is a 16.97% improvement over the $84.82 per share that it had at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $396 million during the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 44.15% decline over the $709 million in the third quarter of 2018.

As noted in the highlights, Travelers saw its net written premiums increase by a fairly significant amount compared to the year-ago quarter. This increase was driven by increases from all of its business lines, which is rather nice to see. We can see this quite clearly here:

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change Business Insurance $3,889 $3,648 6.61% Bond & Specialty Products $728 $644 13.04% Personal Insurance $2,952 $2,770 6.57%

(All figures for net written premiums in millions of U.S. dollars)

In the insurance industry, net written premiums are somewhat analogous to revenues as this represents the money that the company collects from its policyholders in exchange for the insurance services that it provides for them. It is not the only source of cash for the company though, as Travelers, like all other insurance companies, also brings in money from its investment portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal bonds. Fortunately, we also see some positive year-over-year improvements here as the company reported total revenues of $8.013 billion compared to $7.723 billion in the prior year quarter. This is, however, only a 3.76% increase, so total revenues did not increase nearly as much year-over-year as net written premiums did. Clearly though, it does still represent top-line growth and that is something that any investor should appreciate.

Travelers is often thought of as a business insurer due to its business insurance unit being substantially larger than its other ones. Unfortunately, this was also the segment that was responsible for much of the company's earnings weakness during the quarter despite the unit managing to increase its net written premiums by about 7% year-over-year. We can immediately see this in the fact that this unit reported an underwriting loss of $284 million in the quarter compared to $36 million in the prior year one. The headlines surrounding this report stated that management blamed this on an increasingly hostile tort environment and indeed the company did call this out in its press release as one of its defining highlights in the quarter, but did not really describe what it meant by that.

My suspicion here is that this refers to an increase in asbestos-related workers' compensation claims that forced the company to increase its asbestos reserves by $220 million as well as an increase in general liability claims. It specifically noted that it was paying out more in awards to plaintiffs filing commercial automobile torts against its policyholders. The big question is whether this increase in tort payouts is a one-time event or if it is something that will be an ongoing problem for the company, and until we have more information, this will be a difficult question to answer. This situation did allow Travelers to boost its premiums by 7.4%, which was the highest level that it has managed to achieve in more than five years. These higher premiums should allow the company to steadily increase the amount of money coming in as policies come up for renewal and offset some of these losses.

One of the most important metrics for insurance company investors to keep an eye on is the combined ratio. This measurement essentially tells us the percentage of premiums collected that is required to cover all of the claims against the company. If this ratio exceeds 100%, that means that the company is not collecting enough money from its policyholders to cover the claims that it has to pay out and therefore forcing it to dip into its reserves in order to ensure that everybody is getting paid what they are owed. If the combined ratio is over 100% for an extended period of time, then it is a sign that the company may be undercharging its policyholders. There are some insurers out there that do this deliberately in an effort to grow market share, but that is not something that I like to see due to the dependence that it imposes on the company to generate a high return off of its investment portfolio.

Historically, Travelers has sought to keep its combined ratio below 100% so that it can earn money directly off of its premiums and grow its reserves. This is a much more conservative strategy, and a better one to my mind, than the strategy discussed in the previous paragraph. Unfortunately, the company failed at this during the most recent quarter. As stated in the highlights, Travelers reported a combined ratio of 101.5% compared to 96.6% a year ago. This was mostly due to the aforementioned increase in the asbestos reserves as well as the increase in tort claims against its insureds. There was a bright spot here though and that was Travelers having lower catastrophe losses than in the third quarter of 2018. This is something that is often a problem for the company in the third quarter due to the propensity for hurricanes to hit the United States during the late summer months but that was not the case this year. This lower level of catastrophe losses reduced the company's combined ratio by 0.5% compared to last year, which did help to offset some of the higher tort payouts. However, we do still want to see the company improve its combined ratio going forward and get it down under 100%.

As some long-term followers of this company may recall, last year Travelers steadily saw its book value decline on a per share basis. This is something that I also pointed out in my quarterly updates on the company that were published to this site. The primary reason for this is that over much of 2018, the Federal Reserve was attempting to reverse the easy money policies that characterized the years following the Great Recession and was therefore raising interest rates. This caused bonds to decline in value due to the fact that bond prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship. As Travelers invests the majority of its reserves into bonds (especially municipal bonds), this decline in bond prices resulted in the value of its investment portfolio declining, which naturally reduced the company's book value per share. The Federal Reserve has reversed this policy this year and indeed appears to be returning to its previous policies of ultra-low interest rates and even open market policies that could almost be described as another round of quantitative easing. This has had a positive effect on bond prices, as can be clearly seen here:

This rise in bond prices had a positive effect on Travelers' book value per share for the same reason that the reverse was true last year. The company's book value per share was $99.21 as of September 30, 2019, which was a fairly dramatic increase over the $86.84 per share that it had on December 31, 2019, and $84.82 on September 30, 2018. The company also notes that it has been taking advantage of this increase in bond prices and has been realizing some gains. This may prove to be a shrewd move as some market analysts are currently stating that bond prices have gotten ahead of themselves. Regardless, the company now has more assets backing its shares, which is one of the few bright spots in this earnings report.

In conclusion, this was a disappointing earnings report from what is usually a very solid company. We will certainly want to watch and see whether the increase in tort costs that the company faces proves to be an ongoing problem, and if so, the company's ability to raise its prices by enough to compensate for them will prove critical. It did have very solid performance on the investment side of the business though, which was certainly a bright spot and helped to offset the otherwise weak quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.