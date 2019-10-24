Tesla's Surprise Profit Conceals Deteriorating Fundamentals

It appears that Tesla pulled out all the stops to engineer a profitable quarter, but the underlying problems facing the business remain; sustainable profitability remains very much in doubt.

A deeper dive into the financials shows that the profit came thanks to a mix of deferred revenue recognition, elevated regulatory credit sales, throttled-back capex, and stretched payables.

The profit was largely attributed to efficiency gains and cost reductions, but the scale of the sequential change looks improbable.

Tesla (TSLA) published its Q3 2019 earnings report on Oct. 23, revealing a surprise return to profitability. While the announcement was shocking, but the market's reaction was not: Shares shot up 18% in after hours trading.

On the surface, it appears that Tesla bulls have much to crow about. Virtually no one expected a profit, after all. However, upon a closer inspection of the financial results reported in Tesla's Q3 update letter, it is clear that the profit was largely ephemeral. Indeed, Tesla appears to be far from "financially self-sustaining", despite CEO Elon Musk's latest boasts.

Once the market has had time to digest the full significance of the earnings report, Tesla will likely give up a big portion of its after-hours gains.

Surface Detail

At first glance, Tesla enjoyed an unabashed blowout. The company reported $261 million in GAAP operating income, which translated to $143 million GAAP net income. Tesla also claimed a $383 million increase in cash and cash cash equivalents, thanks in large part to $371 million in free cash flow.

However, the rosy profit picture starts to wilt almost immediately upon deeper inspection. Consider the top line: Tesla brought in $6.3 billion in revenue, which was a sequential decline from Q2, in addition to falling below analysts' expectations.

But, if the top line did not grow, how did Tesla make a profit?

Looking Below the Surface

A stagnant or declining top line tends to be bad news for profitability. How Tesla managed such a feat is thus of paramount interest. The Q3 letter offers some insight, though it leaves many important questions unanswered. According to Tesla and its CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, the profit was the result of improved cost efficiencies. Indeed, Tesla claims that operating expenses fell by 15% quarter over quarter.

There are always ways for companies to reduce operating costs, and automakers are constantly striving to squeeze out additional efficiency. But the sheer scale of improvements Tesla claims are simply unprecedented. As Seeking Alpha's CoverDrive observed in the wake of the earnings release, the claimed $300 million efficiency gains appear highly improbable to an experienced auto or engineering analyst's eye:

Tesla's financials imply a sequential improvement cost of automotive sales equal to about $2,000 per vehicle sold. That is a staggering gain. While it is not entirely impossible that Tesla has made some phenomenal operational breakthrough, there is little evidence beyond the reported numbers to support this. The company's Q3 letter and subsequent earnings call offered little further information.

Unsurprisingly, this surprise efficiency gain has raised lots of analyst eyebrows. There are many ways a manufacturing company can create the appearance of efficiency gains, including altering Depreciation & Amortization schedules. Hedge fund manager Mark B. Spiegel opined as much in the wake of the earnings call:

The 10-Q will hopefully shed more light on these issues. But, for now at least, they are glaring question marks.

Diving Deeper

An even deeper dive into Tesla's latest earnings statement reveals other ways in which the company managed to juice up its quarterly result. Accounting for some of the improvement were regulatory credit sales, which rose by $23 million sequentially. Continued throttling of capital expenditures also contributed; how Tesla plans to pursue its ambitious plant growth plans without significant capex remains to be seen.

Selling more vehicles than it built during the quarter was also helpful to Tesla's bottom line. However, this raised an additional problem in its own right. Delivering nearly 1,000 more units than it produced – with many of those deliveries high-margin Model S and Model X vehicles – should have resulted in a precipitous decline in inventory numbers. Yet, rather strangely, Tesla reported an increase in inventory value of about $200 million. Tesla did not offer an explanation in either its earnings letter or its conference call.

Things get even stranger when we turn to the balance sheet. As Seeking Alpha's Bill Maurer explained in a post-earnings note, there is a lot to unpack from this particular financial statement:

With regard to the balance sheet, the cash balance rose by $383 million during the three-month period. However, this came with some caveats, like total debt rising by $318 million sequentially. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities rose by $208 million in the period, with that liability increase further helping operating cash flow, while capital expenditures came in at less than $400 million, putting the name on pace to still be well below the midpoint of its yearly capex guidance. It's hard to be positive on the free cash flow situation when debt is rising almost as fast and so are key liability categories, while capex is significantly below where it should be.

In other words, by stretching payables and expanding accrued liabilities, Tesla was able to keep more than $200 million in negative cash flow from trickling into its other financial statements. Netting out just this maneuver would see Tesla's GAAP positive income turn into a loss. Moreover, virtually all of Tesla's expanded cash balance can be accounted for by its growing debt.

Coming Up for Air

At this point, it is abundantly clear that Tesla has manufactured another "miracle quarter" in much the same fashion that it did in Q3 and Q4 of 2018. Stretching payables, slashing capex, adjusting depreciation, recognizing deferred revenue, and cashing in piles of regulator credits can help create the appearance of profitability. However, they are not sustainable maneuvers.

Still, reporting a profit – however ephemeral it may be – was a psychological win for Tesla. Its after-hours romp is proof of that. But the victory is likely to prove fleeting. While the profit was unexpected (and may distract attention from other issues for a time), it failed to match the performance of its last big blowout quarter, Q3 2018. Indeed, as Barron's tech reporter Tae Kim has pointed out, Tesla has suffered a significant year-over-year decline on both top and bottom lines:

That is the real crux of the challenge facing Tesla. Though the company has managed to engineer another profit thanks to a number of accounting gimmicks and one-off maneuvers, it could not come anywhere near its performance of the same period last year. That is a very bad sign for a company with a market capitalization of about $50 billion.

Investor's Eye View

The market is not valuing Tesla as an automaker with wafer-thin margins and occasional profitability; it is valuing Tesla on the basis of massive top line and bottom line growth over the next few years. That Q3 profit does not look too great when viewed in this light.

Investors hoping for Tesla to grow into its already-eye-watering valuation must ask themselves how it can achieve its promised growth goals in light of year-over-year declines to top and bottom lines, sequential decline in revenues, and the visible absence of any meaningful growth capex.

Even profitable, Tesla is seriously overvalued. Investors would be wise to get out while the post-earnings euphoria keeps the share price elevated.

