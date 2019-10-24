Freeport McMoRan: Sell On Rumor Buy On The News

FCX is in a period of transition right now, and accumulating the stock on any weakness makes sense.

Copper production fell nearly 14.1% to 864 million pounds (net 696 million pounds) from 1,006 million pounds the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues declined % to $3,308 million, from $4,908 million the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the quarter was a loss of $131 million or $0.09 per share.

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is primarily producing copper as the base product, with gold and molybdenum as by-products. The company owns and operates copper mines in the US, Peru, Chile, and Indonesia. It is the world's most significant copper producer. Below, is the production per mine and per metals that the company indicated in the third-quarter 2019.

Note: The Grasberg mine located in Indonesia is the second-largest copper mine in the world. Also, it is providing the majority of the gold output of the company.

However, the Grasberg mine has entered a period of transition from open pit to underground mining at the Grasberg Block Cave and Deep MLZ area, which is likely to change the gold and copper production significantly going forward. It is critical to analyze the transition effect on the company's revenues.

The company indicated last quarter that it expects to see a net decline of about $1.12 billion in revenue due to the transition at the Grasberg mine until 2020.

Despite this period of transition and a weak copper price environment, I believe Freeport-McMoRan is an attractive long-term choice for an investor who wants to invest in this struggling base-metal sector, which has not been beneficial since 2018. Looking long-term such negatives are only "bumps in a road."

One issue that has irked many long-term investors is the substantial financial fiasco and poor decision-making from Freeport McMoRan's management to try to enter the oil market a few years back at the peak and sold out precipitously at the bottom of the cycle. But, it is the past, and it should not prevent us from placing an optimistic bet on the future of this company.

The company is often compared to three other large companies in this segment:

Southern Copper (SCCO) Rio Tinto (RIO) BHP Billiton Group (BHP)

The investing idea that I developed the last quarter is to consider FCX as a contrarian after copper-related stocks have taken a beating for the past two years and may have turned into a possible bargain for the midterm. So far, I was right.

Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

And I want to emphasize that our strategy, at this point in time, is well-defined and focused. It is focused on growing our sales profile, being efficient driving cost down, and improving cash flow generation. And we're going to do this with the three initiatives that I spoke of earlier, driven principally by the Grasberg underground conversion. Success in these would result in a 30% increase in copper, 70% increase in gold, approximately 25% reduction in unit cost and a 100% doubling of our cash flow generation. This is all within our grasp. It's up to us to execute, but that's what our strategy is.

Freeport-McMoRan - Q3' 2019 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 5,041 4,868 5,168 4,908 3,684 3,792 3,546 3,308 Net Income in $ Million 1041 692 869 556 485 31 -72 -131 EBITDA $ Million 1,936 1,910 2,061 1,703 637 676 393 430 (estimated by Fun Trading. Adjusted EBITDA is $564 million) EPS diluted in $/share 0.71 0.47 0.59 0.38 0.09 0.02 -0.05 -0.09 Cash from Operations in $ Million 1,664 1,369 1,309 1,247 -62 534 554 224 Capital Expenditure (not including working capital) In $ Million 398 402 478 512 489 630 628 562 (estimated by Fun Trading) Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,266 877 831 735 -551 -96 -74 -338 (estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 4,526 3,702 3,859 4,556 4,217 2,833 2,623 2,247 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 11,815 11,123 11,127 11,127 11,141 9,905 9,916 9,919 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,454 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,457 1,451 1,452

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $3.308 Billion for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues declined % to $3,308 million, from $4,908 million the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the quarter was a loss of $131 million or $0.09 per share compared to a gain of $556 million or $0.38 per share a year ago. It was a weak quarter but beat expectations nonetheless.

Problems in Peru and changes at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia resulted in lower production and lower sales.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Yearly free cash flow is still a loss of $1,058 million, with an estimated loss of $338 million in 3Q'19.

Net debt is now ~7.7 billion. It is an increase of 4.9% sequentially.

On September 23, 2019, Moody's declared a Corporate Family Rating Ba1 for FCX.

Given the fall off in gold production during this time frame, lower gold byproducts will result in higher unit net cash costs. This in combination with pressured copper prices will negatively impact earnings and cash flow generation. As mining ramps up from the underground mining area, improvement is expected with more meaningful advancement from 2021 onward. Despite expectations for modest negative free cash flow in 2019, such can be comfortably accommodated within FCX's overall liquidity profile.

3 - Production analysis. Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell nearly 14.1% to 864 million pounds (net 696 million pounds) from 1,006 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production is still weak, down significantly compared to the 3Q'18 due to the Grasberg mine transition in progress. However, copper production increase sequentially.

Consolidated sales from mines were 795 million pounds of copper, 243,000 ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of molybdenum.

Consolidated sales from mines were 807 million pounds of copper, 189,000 ounces of gold, and 24 million pounds of molybdenum. Below is the production expected until 2021 (Source: FCX).

Copper, gold, and molybdenum price received by Freeport-McMoRan the past eight quarters:

Price 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Copper price realized - Cu 3.21 3.11 3.08 2.80 2.75 2.90 2.75 2.62 Gold price Realized - Au 1,285 1,312 1,274 1,191 1,255 1,291 1,351 1,487 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 9.79 11.95 12.89 12.40 12.75 12.69 13.15 12.89

Freeport-McMoRan is guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2019 to be around 3.3 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 94 M pounds of molybdenum.

For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects 830 M pounds of copper, 230K ounces of gold and 25 M pounds of molybdenum.

4 - Full-year 2019 guidance and near term project.

Source: FCX

Note: One notable project is called the Lone Star Leach development project in Arizona, with the first copper by YE 2020. According to the company, the project is advancing on schedule and budget.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Freeport-McMoRan is a new bet right now, in my opinion. One real exciting production component is the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which is considered as a game-changer for the company.

One delicate issue which is hurting the Copper mining industry is the Sino-US ongoing trade war and a slowing World economy that has put pressure on the copper price. However, it is reasonable to think that it is temporary, and this issue will be resolved soon.

FCX is in a period of transition right now, and accumulating the stock on any weakness makes sense.

Technical Analysis

FCX is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $10.25 and line support at $8.40.

After the release of the third-quarter results, the stock jumped to the resistance but was not able to cross it, unfortunately. It means that the stock may eventually retrace in the next few weeks, depending on the overall economy, which influences the price of copper.

One intermediate support that could be tested soon is the line at $9.30, which could be used as a strength test. If the stock can hold support, it is likely to rebound and eventually make a decisive breakout on its way to $11. However, it is assuming a bullish scenario for copper and gold, which is quite debatable.

In my opinion, the descending wedge pattern is quite stable, and it is essential to take some profit (about 30%) on any test of the line resistance and accumulate below $9.30 or better below $9 if possible.

