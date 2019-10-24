Microsoft: Too Challanging Now

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) delivered terrific results all around. No real blemishes anywhere. Markets' reaction was muted. Why? Because its stock is so highly followed that it has inevitably become overvalued.

Last week I wrote an article on Microsoft titled Time To Sidestep

The article discussed how going back more than 2 years, I have been an unwavering cheerleader for Microsoft (shown above) and during this time investors have cleared 100%.

But the time has now come to exit this stock.

Q1 2020 Results, Simply Incredible Throughout

Readers have probably digested the astonishing performance from Microsoft many times over. Two noteworthy aspects:

Azure is still growing at above 60% year-over-year (constant FX). Many analysts believed that Azure's growth was going to taper off, but evidently not. Operating margins of 38% were the strongest for many quarters, with the last time it was higher being in Q4 2017.

In essence, there were plenty of surprises throughout. However, investors demanded more.

Guidance? Stellar!

Absolutely impressive guidance. Microsoft is pointing towards fiscal 2020 to continue growing at least 10% year-over-year, but possibly closer to 12% of revenue growth.

Lower down the income statement, notwithstanding its heavy investments into emerging opportunities, operating margins are guided to continue to shine.

Unlike many other cloud players, that have become symbolic with the 'investing for growth' narrative as an excuse for their lack of profitability, Microsoft, on the other hand, not only invests for new avenues but also remains incredibly cash generative.

Valuation - Fully Priced

Every investor wants to be a buy-and-hold forever investor. Why wouldn't they? Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has made buy and holding investing sound so easy! But have you ever wondered why there is only one Buffett?

Simple but not easy, right? Investing is in actuality incredibly difficult. The absolute best investors can do, is attempt to put the odds slightly in their favor.

But the table below notes how Microsoft is anything but undervalued.

The table requires close to no interpretation. Investors today are paying more for Microsoft on P/Sales ratio, than over the past several years.

I have chosen the P/Sales ratio because that's a cleaner metric than the P/Cash Flow (from Op. before capex requirements). And you can clearly see that even though its peers are no pushover, investors are not paying exorbitant prices for their stock.

Each one of Microsoft's peers has good points and bad points. For example, you can argue that Amazon (AMZN) is incredibly capital intensive, but the fact remains that Amazon has been insanely disruptive too. Nonetheless, investors have become somewhat tempered in valuing Amazon.

Similarly, you can see below the ever-expanding multiples investors have been forced to pay to become Microsoft shareholders.

In the same way, as trees don't grow to the sky, the multiple investors are forced to pay for the biggest company in the world will not continue to increase forever.

Succinctly said, nobody had any problems paying increasing multiples for Microsoft back in 2000. 'But that was in the past, now it's different!'

Agreed. History doesn't repeat but it does rhyme. Nobody wants to be the first to exit while the stock is going up. But given that the price for which investors are in a sense paying right now to remain invested in Microsoft, it has actually become a risky investment!

In other words, the great company, a household name, but in reality already being priced for perfection is not leaving investors with enough margin of safety. And what is investing called without a margin of safety? Speculation.

The Bottom Line

The human mind is a lot like the human egg, and the human egg has a shut-off device. When one sperm gets in, it shuts down so the next one can't get in. [Charlie Munger]

I have argued that even though Microsoft is amazing, everyone already knows that. Being right on a stock, when everyone else is right too, leads investors nowhere.

Today's market is more competitive than it has ever been before. Investors that pick out household names, irrespective of price are highly likely to end up with subpar performance, as well as a possible loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.