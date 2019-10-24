CubeSmart: This 3.7%-Yielding REIT Has A Good Growth Outlook

The REIT’s outlook is favorable thanks to the declining home ownership trend and an ageing population in the United States.

Investment Thesis

CubeSmart (CUBE) delivered modest growth in Q2 2019 in its same property net operating income. The company’s long-term growth outlook is positive thanks to favorable demographic trends. It also has several development projects reaching completion in the next few years. Its third-party management platform also provides a robust acquisition pipeline. Its shares are trading at a discount to its peers. We think this is a good stock to own for dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

CubeSmart delivered modest growth in Q2 2019 with SPNOI growth of 1.3% year over year. This was driven by 2% revenue growth and a 3.8% increase in property operating expenses. Its occupancy ratio improved to 93.7% by the end of Q2 2019. This was better than Q1 2019’s 92.1%.

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Long-term Favorable demographic trend

CubeSmart should benefit from several demographic trends in the United States. In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend. In addition, many ageing seniors are downsizing their homes. Therefore, the need for self-storage continues to grow every year. As can be seen from the chart below, the percentage of U.S. population using self-storage has increased to 8% in 2018 from less than 3% in 1987. We believe this trend should continue well into the next decade.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

Management fee for third-party owners is growing at a rapid pace

More than half of CubeSmart’s locations are managed properties for third-party owners. We particularly like its management business for third-party owners as this part of its business is capital-light, meaning that minimum investments are needed. In the past quarter, CubeSmart added 29 stores to its third-party management program. This increased its total managed properties to 648 stores in Q2 2019 from 619 stores in Q1 2019. In Q2 2019, the company registered management fee income of $6.1 million. This was much higher than the management fee of $4.9 million in Q2 2018. For the whole year, CubeSmart expects management fee income to be in the range of $22-$24 million. This represents about 6.7% of its funds from operations.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Third-party management platform also provides a good acquisition pipeline

CubeSmart’s management platform also provides an acquisition pipeline for CubeSmart to acquire quality properties. This year to-date, the company has acquired 86 properties for $796 million from its third-party management platform (as of June 30, 2019). We expect its third-party platform to continue to provide good acquisition opportunities.

Several development projects reaching completion in the near term

CubeSmart has several development projects reaching completion in the next few years. As can be seen from the table below, there are 5 projects that are expected to open between Q3 2019 and Q1 2021. Cubesmart has invested $63.6 million already, and will invest another $62.4 million to complete these projects.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Solid balance sheet to support its growth strategy

CubeSmart has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa2 Stable (Moody’s) and BBB Stable (S&P). The company has no significant debt maturing before 2021. Therefore, refinancing is not an issue in the near term. Its fixed charge coverage ratio of 6.2x is much better than Q1 2019’s 5.6x. Its leverage ratio of 39.5% is also quite acceptable. This solid balance sheet should also allow the company to pursue future acquisitions and development projects to increase its scale. This will further improve its operating efficiency.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Valuation: Fairly Valued

CubeSmart expects to generate funds from operations in the range of $1.66-$1.69 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to FFO ratio of 20.8x. This is below other storage REITs that trade above 22x.

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

CubeSmart currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.7%. The REIT has increased its dividend consistently in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, CubeSmart’s dividend yield of 3.7% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Risk of new supply

CubeSmart faces the risk of elevating supply in several of its key markets. Management is fully aware of the elevated supply in many of its key markets. In fact, management indicated that they are using slightly more discounts this year to keep its occupancy rate flat. It may be challenging to grow its rental revenue if there are more supplies coming to the market.

Source: 2019 Self-Storage Investment Forecast

Investor Takeaway

CubeSmart is a well-managed REIT that should continue to grow thanks to favorable demographic trends. Its shares are trading at a slight discount to its peers. Therefore, we think it is a good investment choice especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.