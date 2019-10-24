Abracadabra Aducanumab

I believe it is unlikely that BIIB would have re-filed if it did not like it's chances of success.

What happened?

Earlier this year on March 21, Biogen (BIIB) saw its shares drop by 29% when it announced the failure of its drug Aducanumab. Aducanumab was then given up for dead by investors.

Biogen reported a huge Q3 number earlier today reporting $9.17/share of earnings. However, this was not the big story on the company. Investors were caught completely off-guard when they pulled out a surprise.

On the call, Biogen announced that a larger analysis of Aducanumab appears to show that the Alzheimer's drug actually worked and that they expected to file for an approval. BIIB's decision to file for Aducanumab comes as a surprise to everyone, and it is natural for investors to be confused about this. The company disclosed that following the review of its data (likely in consultation with the FDA), it would submit the drug to the FDA for approval as early as Q1 2020.

Biogen had been conducting two studies on this drug - ENGAGE and EMERGE. The Emerge study seemed to be showing success while Engage looked disappointing. It was on the basis of the disappointing study that the company chose to discontinue further trials. However, in a small subgroup of Engage participants who were given a high dose of Adumacab, the results were positive. It is likely that the FDA saw the full analysis of both studies and suggested to Biogen that the data was sufficient to re-file for approval of the drug.

Does this make Biogen a buy?

At this time it is worth understanding the magnitude of this development and the resulting reaction to its share price. The biggest struggle for Biogen has been demonstrating top line growth as consensus revenue from FY 2020 through FY 2023 shows revenue declines. ADU can change this in a jiffy. The peak revenue opportunity for Biogen if Adu is successful, is north of $10B annually. In a scenario where the drug is approved but does not see a marked uptake from physicians, which is often the case with new drugs, you could see still Adu adding $5-7B to Biogen's top line.

Success with ADU which is conservatively a $5-7B/year drug translates bottom line profits of ~$2.4B and a bump in net income of 44% from the current levels. The value of this income stream is north of $20B using an 8% discount rate. With the shares of Biogen trading 28% higher, the company has tacked on ~$11.5B on its market cap. Put differently, the market is assuming a better than even probability of ADU getting approved and consequently seeing strong sales. I would be more tempted if the share price reaction to ADU had been a bit more muted. However, in an industry where growth catalysts are few and far between, it is hard to fault investors who cheered this stock to as high as $318/share intraday. I just prefer to wait for bargains to come to me.

To those folks who inclined to watching technicals, Biogen has a wonderful long-term support area between $245-255/share which happens to line up well with where I would consider Biogen to be a strong buy.

In summary...let's not forget...

Investing is a long term game. Looking beyond short-term share price movements is what makes an investor more likely to succeed. To my eye and to my mind, I see that the investors may be getting ahead of themselves on ADU in the short term, especially given the timelines involved in getting this drug on the market. I think it is sensible to assume a ~30% probability of success with ADU with sales of $6B/year. At this value, Biogen becomes an attractive buy around between $250-260/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.