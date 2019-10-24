Digging Into ECC Performance: CLO Equity's True Return

This one's going to be short and to the point - the intent of this post is to show a glimpse into what a CLO structure looks like and the lifecycle of these deals, using Bloomberg data on some of Eagle Point Credit Company's (ECC) actual holdings. For this analysis we'll look at deals which have entered the later years of the CLO-lifecycle and are either fully paid-down or are about to be.

For all the conversation about GAAP earnings vs. cash flows at the end of the day an investment in CLO Equity can be judged fairly simply: how much did you pay for it and how much cash did you ultimately receive? Cash in, cash out. In this way CLO Equity is similar to private equity investing in that you have your initial purchase cost, then a period of time where you're valuing your investment somewhat loosely, you're receiving a series of uneven cash flows, and ultimately the deal winds down and you're left counting up the final numbers. If you paid $10mm and you got $11mm of total cash back after 5 years how did that deal do? Well in that example it made 10% in total but on an annualized basis that equates to ~2% a year. Now let's say that deal gave you $3mm of cash each year for the first 3 years? You'd think that was giving you a 30% cash yield on your $10mm investment! But the cash flows trail off and the investment is liquidated and you get a final payment of $2mm in the final year, equaling the $11mm total. Now how does that investment look? It looks like it made an annual return of 2%. On a very simple level that's why you shouldn't be looking only at cash flows to gauge performance. Cash flows are nice as they allow a fund to pay a distribution without having to liquidate positions to do so - but cash flows should not be confused as performance.

I'm going to show you how CLO Equity really works and show you the performance of some of ECC's CLO Equity holdings. For those of you who want to see the answers first without having to skip ahead, here's a snapshot:

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

*these 4 deals equated to roughly 5.5% of the fund's CLO Equity holdings at the time of purchase. While not a large sample size, these were the first 4 deals I choose to look into and provide a glimpse into actual earning metrics.

Digging in

First of all, you're going to see some screenshots that might look a little strange if you're not familiar with a Bloomberg terminal - showing a black background with predominantly yellow font. There aren't many retail investors who have access to a Bloomberg terminal as they are very expensive but are considered the gold-standard in the investment world. A Bloomberg terminal is chock-full of data and in this case, I can use it to dig into specific CLOs held by ECC and see the entire cash flow history of owning these deals to adjudge performance. The one I'll be looking at in detail first is Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-3, Ltd., which has been held by ECC since 2014 and is still on the fund's books.

Source: ECC 2014 Annual Report

To start out, below is a snapshot of the CLO structure as a whole. The amounts I've put a red box around are the current outstanding par and their respective classes. If you notice the lines in gray down below - those were the original issued notes before they were refinanced (note the "R" added to those towards the top in yellow that were refi'd). In this example, anything not labelled "SUB" is considered CLO Debt and is currently paying the coupon shown in the column labelled "Cpn". Also, the column labelled "Orig(000)" just to the left of the red box is what the issued par CLO Debt notes were at the time of issuance, as opposed to what they currently are. Seeing the AR-class notes are currently less than they were at Origination would indicate this CLO is winding down as they have already begun repaying the principal to the Class-AR notes. I've also added some notes to the left, summarizing the total par on the CLO Debt as well as the total structure. This is important for later.

Source: Bloomberg

The weighted-average coupon of all the CLO Debt (Class AR - Class F) is 4.30%. That means each quarter the liability (or the "expense") for the CLO Debt can be computed as 4.30% * $406,890,000. Note this does not include the CLO Equity tranche - just the CLO Debt.

Next, we can see the remaining loan collateral pool the CLO holds and is earning interest from. In this table we can see a lot of details, including the remaining principal balance of the loans, the current default %, and the WAC (or "Weighted-Average Coupon") being earned on the loans. Using the WAC & Remaining Loans from the table below we can compute the current loans are earning ~5.8% on $431.7mm par. That can be construed as the "revenue" into the CLO structure. The expenses are the liabilities mentioned above, which are 4.30% on $406.9mm.

Source: Bloomberg

More importantly, you may have noticed a gap - there is approx. $431.7mm of loans currently held and the remaining par on the entire CLO is $464mm. And because the CLO Debt will all get repaid their principal first, before the CLO Equity tranche, guess who's going to have to take the losses on that $32mm shortfall? That's right, the CLO Equity!! In the calculation shown below we see the amount left over is less than half of the outstanding CLO Equity par (about 44%). It means for every $1 of CLO Equity par you own you'll be getting $0.44 back. And that's optimistic - seeing that there are already defaults my guess would be that with additional defaults, plus wind-down costs, manager fees, admin and legal fees, etc. that amount will be even lower in the end. In fact, ECC management also agrees that they don't expect to receive anywhere near the 44% recovery since they have the position marked at 10% of its par value at June 30, 2019.

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

Next, we can actually see all the cash flows for our Halcyon 2014-3 holding (or "HLA 2014-3A SUB") going back to inception. Once we type in the par that we hold in the orange box at the top ($5,750,000) Bloomberg spits out the entire cash flow history. Remember though, ECC paid $5,405,000 for this position originally - and the first thing I notice is this deal isn't even back to break-even yet; see the white number at the top of the "Interest" column showing $4.68mm? That's the sum of all the payments ECC has received for holding this position. Notice anything? They're still ~$700,000 short of breaking even based on the $4.68mm of cash collected so far. This CLO holding is right at 5-years old and we can already see the signs of the cash flows tapering and slowing down at the end of the lifecycle; typical for a CLO. What's more concerning is the $0 payment in July 2019 - this would indicate that the Equity tranche absorbed losses in the loan portfolio and all the cash interest was diverted to the CLO Debt first, leaving nothing for the CLO Equity that quarter. That's a concerning sign as once that starts it doesn't typically reverse at this stage.

Source: Bloomberg

I've summarized these payments in the table below. The 'projected final payments' amount is the current market value given by ECC management and the assumed liquidation value at some point in the future - that amount could still change up or down.

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

CASH FLOWS!!!

This next part is the most important - take a look at the 'Annualized Cash Yield' column I've shown above. If you were to look at this deal back in Years 1 - 3 you'd think this was earning high-teen or low-20% cash flows!! So if you were using those "recurring cash flows" to pay for ECC's monthly distributions and fund expenses then what would you have today? The answer is not much. As we can see this deal is going to struggle to receive their initial cost basis back and will most likely end in a loss. But now you can't even go buy another position because you paid out all the cash flows from this deal in your monthly distribution.

*also, notice the tapering of the cash flows each quarter - this is standard for CLO Equity and something to be aware of when looking at other deals.*

In reality this deal will struggle to break-even; so let me tell you what this looks like using GAAP. Because the company was recording income in previous periods on this position that can't be reversed; but now ECC will have to record a large realized loss (my math has this at a ~$2mm loss). It's this reason why I tell people the metric of GAAP NII + Realized Gain/(Loss) is the best metric for tracking performance because it is all-encompassing. You can't hide it anywhere. The thing no one will tell you about cash flows - when they're wrong, it doesn't show up anywhere. They get to brag about these 20% cash flow metrics but then don't actually have to tell you the position ended up being a loser - but GAAP does. Mean old, "unfair" GAAP.

MORE EXAMPLES

Just for kicks I'll give a few more examples but without all the extra details: Octagon XIX is another deal where the cash flows have definitely slowed-down. There probably won't be much additional recovery on the CLO Equity and ECC has this marked at $480,000 as of June 30, 2019. Assuming this much is received the position would look like the below - a modest ~7% IRR but nowhere near the 18-31% "recurring cash flows" seen in years 1-3.

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

Source: Bloomberg and 2014 ECC Annual Report

Next here's Octagon XX, which has already been paid-down so these payments are final. There's no more hypotheticals in this one, this is the full performance of this position. Again, we see "recurring cash flows" in the 18-20% range in the first few years but ultimately the IRR on this holding worked out to ~3.9%.

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

Source: Bloomberg and 2014 ECC Annual Report

And lastly, here's Blue Mountain CLO 2013-2. Again we'll assume the 6/30/19 MV is what will ultimately be received, which would equate to this position being a ~10% IRR; once again, a nice return but a far cry from the 23-25% "recurring cash flows" seen in years 1-3. Even with a 10% IRR the fund would need to hold onto a lot of that cash flow in order to purchase new positions - otherwise, they're left holding the bag in the end and not enough money to replace those cash flows.

Source: table created using Bloomberg and ECC data.

Source: Bloomberg and 2014 ECC Annual Report

Conclusion

Once again, coming from someone who has worked in the CLO world for many years, I say all this to hope people will realize that only considering cash flows and ignoring all the other data is a very misinformed way to look at this asset class. We need to go beyond merely taking ECC management's words at face value, who are understandably trying to present a rosy picture on their conference calls and in their presentations. And while ECC management isn't lying, per se, they're also not being completely forthcoming. Hopefully now you are able to see through this.

I also want to point something out - people frequently bring up the idea that CLO Equity performed well through previous recessions, like the 2007-2009 GFC years. That is true, but holding ECC or another closed-end fund like Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) or OFS Credit (OCCI) is not the same as being a direct owner of CLO Equity. There are expenses involved - you're paying ECC a 10% annual expense ratio to have access to this asset class (see Are The Advisors At ECC And OXLC Earning Their Incentive Fee?). With that in mind any chart or performance history you see that shows CLO Equity returns through a recession you will need to add a 10% expense load each year to see how ECC would perform through similar times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.