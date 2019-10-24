Valens Groworks: Just Need To Keep Up The Impressive Results

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) recently reported third-quarter results for the current fiscal year. The results were impressive as the company continued to expand its capacity and sales. The extraction business model has proven to be highly profitable as we saw from several players in the space. If Valens could keep up the current momentum, we think the stock has one of the largest potentials in the Canadian marketplace due to its modest valuation. Our view on Valens has improved in the last few quarters as the company has reported encouraging results two quarters in a row now.

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q3 Review

Valens was one of the first Canadian companies to report Q3 results and it certainly did not disappoint. For the three months ended on August 31, 2019, the company reported revenue of $16 million which grew 86% from the previous quarter. Gross margin was 78% which improved materially from the previous two quarters. More importantly, Valens also reported EBITDA of $9.7 million with a margin of 59%! Overall, the financials looked solid and they were certainly rare among Canadian cannabis companies.

(Source: Public Filings)

Valens achieved its financial success by continually expanding its extraction operation while building out its white-label capabilities. The company has one of the largest customer lists among independent extraction players including HEXO, OrganiGram, and Canopy, etc. Moreover, the company is working on the nascent white label market; it became the first white-label supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart recently. With 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp processing capacity currently online, the company processed 26,625 kg of raw materials during Q3 which increased 212% from last quarter. The company did note, however, that its Q3 results were helped by a one-time contract that won't repeat in the future. We don't know how big the impact is from this one-time contract but it is something to keep in mind going forward.

(Source: IR Deck)

Is The Momentum Sustainable?

While we have seen impressive results from independent extraction players such as MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) and Valens, the biggest question remains whether these performances are sustainable. Both companies reported substantial revenue increases in the latest quarter and they are both among the most profitable cannabis companies in Canada. MediPharm's 2019 Q2 EBITDA margin of 24% and Valens' margin of 59% were among the best in Canada while most LPs remain unprofitable. Aphria (APHA) recently reported results that included only $1 million of EBITDA or 1%. How could these independent extraction players generate so much revenue with big profits?

(Source: Public Filings)

Independent extractors large rely on providing third-party extraction services to LPs and producing white-label and private label cannabis extract products. While we are impressed by the financial success of them, investors should be cognizant of the macro factors that contributed to their recent growth. Canada was preparing for the legalization of edibles, topicals, and extracts and consumers should expect these products to hit shelves by mid-December. LPs have been working hard to develop their extract products and most of them turned to independent extractors for cost-efficient and convenient manufacturing. Companies like Aphria and Canopy are investing to set up their internal extraction capabilities but many other LPs still rely on third-party service providers. Because of the intense preparation leading up to the legalization this month, we think there was a big demand boost for independent extractors. However, the side effect of this surge in activities is that the recent financial success could be temporarily inflated if demand for extract products proves to be less than expected.

We have seen the struggle facing the Canadian legal cannabis market since it began last October. LPs have attributed their disappointing financial results to the state of the current market which has been battling with a lack of retail rollout and resilience of the black market. Given the vaping crisis in the U.S. which has hurt consumer appetite for vape products, we think there is significant uncertainty around the real demand for these new product forms in Canada. If the market demand proves to be well below initial expectations, we could expect an oversupply and price compression in these new product categories leading to reduced orders for manufacturers. Valens and MediPharm will surely be affected by any potential oversupply in the market.

Looking Ahead

To summarize our view on Valens, we think there are two big opportunities and two potential threats that investors have to keep in mind. First of all, the company has a big potential opportunity to expand its white label and private label offerings to cater to all types of producers and retailers. Its recent deal with Shoppers is a good example of this type of deals. Secondly, the company could enjoy a re-rating in the public markets if its recent financial success proves to be sustainable. Based on Q3 annualized numbers, the company trades at 5.7x EV/Sales and 9.7x EV/EBITDA. These are some of the best numbers we could find among Canadian LPs and we think there is further room for growth should Valens continue its growth. Turning to threats, we think the sustainability of its recent growth remains the biggest question. How much of the recent sales growth and profits were driven by one-time orders related to the legalization of new products? Will these orders go away in the coming quarters post-legalization? Another major threat is the difficulty of estimating market demand for cannabis extracts, vapes, and edibles. Valens rely on consumer demand for these products to continue its expansion and it is difficult to have confidence in the Canadian market given how messy the 2018 legalization has been and the vaping health crisis in the U.S. right now. For these reasons, we are cautiously optimistic about Valens and believe it is one of the leading players in extraction along with MediPharm, another stock we liked and covered extensively.

