Judges Scientific PLC: A Collection Of Global Niche Leaders In The Scientific Instrument Sector

History

David Cicurel founded Judges Scientific (OTC:JSCIF) in 2002 having spent much of his career as a turnaround specialist and, subsequently, as a “value investor” operating with his own funds. The company went public in January 2003 to pursue an activist investing strategy. He raised £1.5 mm and personally invested £0.5 mm. The focus of the initial approach was to acquire strategic stakes in undervalued publicly traded companies and to propose changes likely to result in enhanced shareholder value. The key objective was the encouragement of public to private transactions to take advantage of different perceptions of value between traditional stock market investors and private equity funds.

However, in 2003-04, he experienced a challenging climate for his initial business model. The opportunity for arbitrage between public and private company valuations was almost gone by a strong recovery in publicly traded small companies’ shares. The FTSE SmallCap index finished 2003 up 80% from its March low point and showed a 33% increase for that year. Despite his initial success, he recognized that the fast re-rating in small publicly traded companies was affecting his ability to deploy incremental capital at high rates of return. With that environment, he decided to pursue a new strategy that he believed would produce larger shareholder value.

The company changed direction, and the new strategy was to acquire well-established, cash-generative businesses at reasonable multiples of profit with the intend to use borrowings to enhance shareholder value. He identified the area of “instrumentation and testing” as the one with both high potential for growth and high returns. By that time, the UK-based instrumentation sector was estimated to have 2,000 active companies of which ~200 had an annual turnover in excess of £5 mm.

With that strategy in mind, he divested the portfolio and acquired Fire Testing Technology, a company that designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains fire testing equipment. This equipment is used to test the effects of fire on a wide variety of materials enabling users of the equipment to monitor compliance with legislation, industry standards and customer requirements. They acquired the whole business for £3.7 mm. The operating income was £0.635 mm, so he basically paid 5.8x EBIT for the company. Nowadays, the company is the world leader with ~60% market share and has developed his own technology to become the global benchmark for fire testing.

That was the first acquisition on a series of 16 acquisitions to date and the beginning of a buy and build model that has proven to deliver huge returns to shareholders, ~32% annual return over a 14-year period.

Business model

Judges Scientific is a UK-based small cap company that follows a “buy and build” model in the scientific instrument market. It currently holds a collection of 14 businesses in that sector. Although operating in the scientific instrument sector, the businesses are different and independent from each other. However, they have the following common traits: 1) Market leaders in global niches, 2) High operating income margins, 3) High and sustainable cash flow generation.

Buy and build model: Judges came to this model by chance. In 2005, after the acquisition of Fire Testing Technology, they realized the huge opportunity that the scientific instrument sector was offering. The sector is made of a large number of small but global niches offering the possibility to have a very strong position in a global niche with very little money. Many of the companies they own are outstanding businesses with world market shares despite the fact that the companies are tiny. As per management team assessment, in just the UK, there are more than 2,000 companies that fit well in that description. Those companies are mainly founder-led businesses with a very long track record but with no more than £2 mm in operating income. In most of the cases, founders are looking for an exit plan. Being too small for the public markets, they are forced to go to the private market. However, most of them are small for the vast majority of the private equity firms. This arena is where Judges plays, jumping in to acquire those businesses delivering an exit plan to the founders.

Over the years, Judges has built a reputation in the scientific instrument sector as a worthwhile home for businesses. I believe the following traits leave them in a better position to compete for acquisitions with other market participants:

Reputation: After 14 years and 16 acquisitions, they have developed a well-known reputation in the scientific instrument sector. They earned the reputation of a highly respectful acquirer throughout the years by treating both the vendors and the businesses with respect. They do not try to cheap the price in the last minute as is the case in most of the private equity deals. They keep the whole process easy and straightforward.

Long-term partners: Most of the businesses are run by its founder who built it from scratch. There is more than just a financial transaction in most of the cases. The employees are part of the founder’s family, and he wants to secure a long-term plan for his employees as well. Judges buys companies for life. Actually, they have never sold a business since they started out.

Independence: They allow companies to keep their independence. Instead of following the traditional model of buying a business and centralize everything leaving just a sales office, Judges allows the founder to keep running its business independently. Quoting Andy Nicholas, Sales Director of PE Fibreoptics: “Since the initial buyout, there has been quite low presence from Judges. They do not interfere in our business at all. They only get involved when we need to talk budgets and allocating funds".

Understanding of the business: Judges fundamentally understands the businesses it acquires. Companies do not have to educate Judges on their business and the market. This is a very rare characteristic in a highly specialized and niche sector as the scientific instrument. It saves time and friction in the process.

Size: They are capable of doing deals of less than £1 million in operating income. That transactions fall out of the scope even for small private equity firms.

Although there are no synergies between businesses, at least there are some benefits for a company to join Judges:

Funding: Judges provides the businesses with the funding support they need to keep growing the business. Although very profitable, these companies are tiny and most struggle to get funding from banks. With Judges, this is not a problem since they have easy access to capital.

R&D spending: Prior to joining Judges, most of the businesses could not afford to invest heavily in R&D since the owner normally preferred to be conservative. Within Judges, these companies benefit from a large source of R&D investment to develop new products which in turn delivers growth.

Collaboration between companies in the group: For example, opening an office in China could be too much for a single company but not if four or five companies share legal, accounting, and other administrative costs.

Judges has been very clear regarding its acquisition criteria. They have demonstrated to be very disciplined and independent buyers. Their terms are the following:

Target: Global leaders in niche markets in the scientific instrument sector with high operating margins, high cash conversion and moats that protect the business from other competitors

Price: 3x to 6x EBIT

Financing: Up to 2.5x EBITDA at 2% to 4% interest rate

In order to understand the returns to shareholders from that strategy, let me do the math with the historical acquisition economics. On average, they paid ~5x EBIT and assuming they borrowed 2x at 4% and have a 90% cash conversion, they basically receive almost 30% return on equity, which is similar to the historical shareholder return.

As with the acquisition strategy, the post-acquisition strategy is also very well-defined. They create an internal benchmarking to encourage optimal performance, implement robust financial controls, and reduce debt to reinvest in further acquisitions. They are very patient. They do not have a defined timeline in terms of growth and profitability so they can sell in the next five to seven years. They just want to buy businesses, keep them and make them as good as possible. They acquire a business because they believe the business is good at what it does. That is why Judges tends to leave the company alone and not interfere in the day to day running of the business.

As a final comment, it is important to note that it is a buy and build model as opposed to the private equity model and roll-up model. Private equity firms tend to have a very defined timeline and exit strategy. They are not long-term holders. Eventually, there would be an exit. That is not Judges’ model. They have never sold a business. As for the roll-up model, it is more focused on benefiting from cost synergies to enhance the value of the business once joining the platform. That is not the case of Judges either. Although there are some small advantages, there are no clear synergies nor cross-selling opportunities, given that every business operates in a different niche.

The underlying business: A collection of outstanding and well-diversified global niche leaders in the scientific instrument sector.

Although each of the 14 businesses has its own specific characteristics, we can derive some fundamental characteristics that define the current collection of businesses. The customer base can be arranged in three groups: 1) Universities (~60%) such as Oxford, Cambridge, Princeton and Harvard among others, 2) Industry companies (~20%) such as L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and P&G (NYSE:PG) and 3) Research institutes (~20%) such as Allen Institute and Thermo Fisher, among others. That means that the businesses are mainly dependent on public spending. However, given that 85% of revenues come from abroad and the high diversification both in terms of geography (30% Europe ex-UK, 25% North America, 15% UK, 10% China and 20% rest of the world) and scientific application (the largest revenue contributor represents no more than 15%), that dependence on public spending is worldwide spread and not reliant on a specific instrument. Contrary to what intuitively one could think, organic revenues have been growing at 9% compounded annually since 2007 with no correlation with the economy. For instance, in 2008 and 2009, the organic revenue grew by 15% and 20%, respectively.

The operating cost structure of the businesses is basically raw materials and consumables (40% of revenues) and qualified staff (30% of revenues). It is also an asset-light business with very low capital requirements both in terms of capex and working capital. As a percentage of revenues, maintenance capex is no more than 2% and working capital no more than 10%. All in all, the businesses have EBIT margins around 20% and capital employed turns of 5x which, considering taxes, implies returns on capital employed in excess of 85%.

The strong and consistent organic growth is rooted in: 1) Long-term secular growth in the sector, given the expansion of higher education and the need for improved measurement to support the relentless worldwide search for optimization, 2) Organic investment in research and development accounting for 5% to 6% of revenues and 3) Internal business optimization.

In order to get a more specific understanding of the different businesses they own, let me briefly introduce three of them. More information could be found in this link.

Fire Testing Technology Year of acquisition: 2005 Foundation year: 1989 Business description: World leader in the design, manufacture and service of instruments that measure the reaction of a variety of materials to fire

GDS Instruments Year of acquisition: 2011 Foundation year: 1979 Business description: Designs, develops, and manufactures equipment and software used for the computer-controlled testing of soils and rocks. This technology is used to evaluate the mechanical properties that are key in geotechnical and earthquake engineering design

Scientifica Year of acquisition: 2013 Foundation year: 1997 Business description: Globally recognized brand in nano positioning, photomanipulation and advanced imaging systems for neuroscience research. It develops cutting-edge equipment with leading scientists for use in neuronal electrophysiology, multiphoton imaging and optogenetics. Its equipment enables researchers to investigate the nervous system and neurological diseases.



In order to get a sense of the strength, experience, and market position of the businesses, it is worth noting that, on average, they have more than 30 years of operating history.

Capital allocation

Although not very widely said, the core mission of every single business in the world is to allocate capital. As Buffett said, “I am a better investor because I am a businessman and I am a better businessman because I am an investor”. In the case of Judges, the way of allocating capital is by acquiring other businesses as opposed to investing in its own business as the vast majority of the companies do. Independent of that particular distinction, the metric that applies to every company is the return that the company obtains from the capital invested.

The core of the historical capital allocation of Judges is very simple, but not easy. They acquire businesses paying 3x to 6x operating income with high cash conversion of ~90%, borrow ~40% of the purchase price at ~4%, pay down debt, keep and grow the business and do the same over and over. With such metrics, it is very easy to figure out the amount of value creation. In less than three years, they paid down all the debt and own a business with incremental returns on capital above 50%.

Some investors fail to recognize the importance of the “incremental” returns on capital. They focus on historical price paid, and thus on historical return on capital. Of course, if the business you acquired does not grow, that would be the correct way to assess the return on capital. However, given that Judges’ businesses reported ~9% organic growth since 2007, one should think about the capital employed used to get that growth. In that case, the growth came at the return on “incremental” capital employed, which in this case is way higher than the historical return on capital employed. That is the reason why Judges’ returns are also enhanced by the high returns on incremental capital employed by the businesses it holds.

Although the last time Judges raised equity in a transaction was in 2013, it is important to understand the rationale of that raising. In 2013, they acquired Scientifica. They paid ~6x operating income and the total transaction price was closed at ~£14 mm. That was the largest acquisition by that time. Subsequent to the acquisition, the company conducted an £8.1 million share placement with the aim of restoring the group’s financial capacity to complete further acquisitions and keep a conservative gearing position. The placement was done at £16.25, close to historical highs. In order to get a sense of the price, 12 months beforehand, the share price stood at £8.30, while 24 months beforehand, it was at £4.20.

They currently have ~£5 mm in net cash. Over the next 5 years, would generate ~£80 mm in free cash flow. This, coupled with their intention of avoid further equity offerings, makes a potential placing very unlikely.

The CEO and founder has demonstrated an understanding of the erratic nature of the acquisition strategy. He always refuses to give any kind of guidance regarding the number of acquisitions that will be performed in the future. He perfectly understands that there is no possible guidance since it is part of the strategy to wait patiently for opportunities to come. Once those opportunities arise, it is important to act with decision. Since 2005, there have been periods in which there were no transactions as the 2007-08 period or the current 2017-19 period.

As for the potential divestment of any of the businesses, Mr. Cicurel has said that it is not in his plans even though they have been approached several times. However, never say never, he said: “Is it possible that we sell a business, but be sure we will be greedy”

One additional comment regarding Judges acquisition strategy.

“We do not seek arbitrage between the multiple paid and our own multiple because we do not like to issue shares. It is more an arbitrage on the return we get on what we buy and the money to pay to the bank. If we pay 2.7% to the bank and we get 25% return on our money and almost 100% cash return from cash conversion, the numbers are quite easy”. David Cicurel, Founder and CEO

It is easy to fall into the trap of the following thinking: If Judges acquires £1 mm of operating income for £4 mm (4x EBIT), the business acquired joins a larger group trading at 15x operating income, the group as a whole is worth £11 mm more. This is not what is going on here. Judges allocates capital very well, as they said above, because they invest in cash flows that return 25% using debt that costs 2.7%. As simple as that. The other way of thinking could lead to the illogical situation in which a derating by the market in Judges from 15x to 6x operating income suddenly makes them bad capital allocators. However, I believe there are real factors that make acquired companies worth more when owned by Judges than their private owners:

Investment in opportunities to grow: There are high organic investment opportunities in the existing businesses that require a small amount of incremental capital and most of the companies alone were capital constrained in their previous structure. In addition, it is not only the lack of access to capital but also the excessive conservative approach of the founders. Since they want to retire, they do not want to put the company at risk investing in new projects. Judges provides companies with the capital they need to sustain the business and grow it. In addition, they invest ~6% in R&D. That is why sometimes they got the following question: “How could you grow at 9% organically without buying growing companies?”.

Risk perception: Joining Judges provides the business with larger and more sustainability of cash flows. Not only because of the funding support, but also because it increases the life expectancy of the business. Cash flows of a company after joining Judges are far less risky and more sustainable than in the hands of a founder that will retire next year.

No real advantages come from cost-cutting or cross-selling.

A final comment on capital allocation has to do with its dividend policy. Their policy is to pay a progressively increasing dividend. They managed to grow dividends per share at more than 20% annually. At the current share price, that would imply ~1% dividend yield. Although not ideal, since clearly, they compound at rates way higher than what average investor could expect, it is not more than 20% payout.

Management team

David Cicurel founded Judges in 2002 and he is still running the company as the CEO. He is 69 but said he has no plans to retire. After spending time analyzing its track record and conference calls, I would say he shares the traits of what William Thorndike will call an “outsider”.

Disciplined: He has a very well defined acquisition strategy. Since he started out, he has not moved out from that strategy.

Patient: Even in periods in which he has been two years in a row without acquiring any company, has demonstrated to be patient. He understands the erratic nature of the acquisition strategy and has no problem to wait for the opportunities to come.

Independent thinker: He does not care about what others are doing in the markets. He thinks independently. That is why he never ends up buying anything in the US. His experience there is that vendors price at multiples well above 6x operating income. Since that multiples do not fit its pricing strategy, he refused to acquire any company there. Simple, but not easy.

Honest: He has built his reputation from scratch being honest and fair to the vendors. He does not fall into the common private equity practice of trying to cheap price of a transaction in the very last minute. Actually, in one case, he offered a price to the vendor, but the vendor decided to take a higher price from a private equity firm. The transaction was cancelled, and when the vendor came back to Judges, he offered exactly the same price.

In 2019 half-year results, Mr. Cicurel said:

“I like to quote Charlie Munger at the last AGM of Berkshire Hathaway and he was quoting Lee Kuan Yew and there is such a stupid thing it's so true when he said that figure out what works and do it you know this is Judges, we figured out quite by chance we were in a terrific sector and that if there was company like this and like this and like this it works and so we do more of the same, that's what we do”

I would say Mr. Cicurel demonstrated to share another important trait with outstanding investors. Quoting Mr. Munger again:

“We all are learning, modifying, or destroying ideas all the time. Rapid destruction of your ideas when the time is right is one of the most valuable qualities you can acquire. You must force yourself to consider arguments on the other side”.

That is exactly what Mr. Cicurel did. He rapidly realized that the investing idea he had in the very begging was over, and he did not have any problem to move on to another strategy, even that prior strategy proved to be successful. When the facts changed, he changed his mind very fast and acted decisively.

Compensation at Judges seems to be low compared to the historical value delivered:

Mr. Cicurel, CEO: 2018 total compensation of £218,000. The value of his stake in the company is more than 170x its total compensation.

Mr. Lavelle, COO: 2018 total compensation of £236,000

Mr. Ormsby, CFO: 2018 total compensation of £197,000

Although I believe that over £200,000 is quite low for a CEO with Mr. Cicurel’s track record, what is indisputable is the fact that the COO earns more than him. Clearly, no ego at play at all.

The Board of Directors is composed of five members, earning on average £30,000.

Mr. Cicurel owns 12.3% of the company and insiders own a total of 15.5%. All in all, I would say there is a clear alignment between the management team and shareholders.

Valuation

Although the company delivered +32% annualized return to shareholders over a 14-year period, I do not expect the company to deliver that return going forward, at least at the current share price. However, I believe it is still a very good opportunity that could yield mid to high teens annual returns for long-term investors.

Given the particular and erratic nature of the “buy and build” model and in order to get a sense of the steady-state value of the current collection of businesses, I have approached valuation as the sum of the value of the current businesses in place plus the potential value to be created from future acquisitions. Now, the story is more about the current businesses in place than the ones to be acquired. Ten years ago, the impact of an acquisition was way higher, thus valuing the acquisition strategy was more important than today. However, now, the business in place matters more than future acquisitions. That is why it makes sense to value the company as the sum of the current business, plus the potential value to be created through acquisitions.

Value of current businesses: I have done a full DCF model with the following assumptions:

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

Growth: I'm assuming 5% growth for the next 5 years and 3% terminal growth. This is a conservative approach since the company has grown at 9% annually since 2008 and actually in 2019 would grow at that rate. There are strong organic long-term growth drivers in the sector as I have already explained.

Margin: I'm assuming 21% EBITA margin in line with the current margin. It is EBITA and not EBIT margin what counts in this business given the huge amortization from acquired intangibles which is not a real expense for the business. On average, the businesses they acquire have 20% to 25% operating income margins. If we deduct central costs, we would end up with an EBITA margin in the lower side of that range.

Terminal value: I'm assuming 20x FCF terminal multiple. Given the quality of the business, its growth potential and the management team running it, I am comfortable apply 20x FCF terminal value.

Discount factor: 10%

Annual shareholder return: ~11%. At £45 per share, using a 10% discount rate and the above assumptions, the company would be almost fairly valued. That means we would earn an annual return in line with the discount rate.

Value from future acquisitions: Based on historical performance, I made the following assumptions:

Annual capital invested: £5-7 mm. They invested £5 mm per year in acquisitions since 2009

Annual capital invested as percentage of future FCF: 30% to 45%. As they become a larger company, acquisitions have less impact on a relative basis. That means that the reinvestment rate would be 30% to 45% instead of +100% historically. Although this will translate into less growth, at the same time, it reduces the risk given the limited impact of a bad acquisition.

ROIC from acquisitions: 15%. This unlevered return is in line with historical average. Given the healthy financial position and the FCF to come, I do not assume any leverage to enhance returns as it has historically been the case.

Implied annual return from acquisitions: 5% to 7%

Total annual shareholder return: 16% to 18%

All in all, if there are no more acquisitions, given current valuation, we would earn a bit more than the cost of capital assumed of 10%. If there are further acquisitions, we would increase our annual return, given the historical value accretive track record.

What does the market think?

I would say there is a lot of prejudice in the market regarding companies that hold acquisitions as the core of its strategy. This is clearly for a good reason, as ~80% of M&A transactions destroy value for the shareholders of the acquiror.

Aside from giving a quick pass to the company without even taking a look at it, in my view, there are two common errors when analyzing these kinds of companies:

Failing to understand the underlying business: One important step when analyzing a serial acquirer is to think of the real returns of the underlying business. Accounting confuses investors when dealing with this task. Goodwill and goodwill related items such as amortization from intangibles acquired make these companies to screen very poor. Moreover, margins tend to be lower and mixed up with acquisitions and one-offs that contribute to hiding the real earning power of the business. A common cash flow metric used to justify the lack of value created is the free cash flow after acquisitions. Since most of these companies reinvest at rates higher than 100%, this metric could be negative on a cumulative basis for long periods of time. But this is a very easy exercise that says nothing about the value crated with acquisitions. For example, Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), one of the best performing serial acquirers I know, reported negative FCF after acquisitions from 2006 to 2015. However, the value created in that period was outstanding and the share price multiplied by 25x. It is far more difficult to take the time to understand the business and its underlying return on capital. Let me put it this way: If you find a serial acquirer paying fair value for companies earning returns on capital above 20%, growing decently and you invest in that company at fair value as well, your return in the long-term would end up being very similar to that 20%. If the acquirer is savvy enough to buy the at discount and uses debt conservatively to lever its results, then you have an outstanding shareholder return.

Failing to analyze the management team: It is far more sophisticated to create a new sensitivity table using cost of capital and growth rate than to spend time analyzing the reputation, honesty, and capital allocation skills of the management team. You cannot build a sensitivity table to analyze management team putting those traits as independent variables.

The paradox in this company is that when they are creating the vast majority of the value, the share price is flat or depressed. And in times when they struggle to find acquisitions and the underlying business starts to show up in the financial statements, investors recognize the value, pushing the price up. By that time, it is far more evident to see the quality of the business since accounting starts to get more clear and margins tend to widen. Far from being a bug, this is a very attractive trading feature for long-term investors that recognize the opportunity.

Risks

Potential value dilutive acquisition: Although it is a potential risk, I attach very low probability to occur and limited impact. First, because they have demonstrated to be very disciplined. When acquisitions are done at 6x EBIT, the risk is very low. In addition, the impact of an acquisition today is not the same as five or ten years ago considering the current size, diversification, cash flow generation and financial position of the company.

Failing to find targets that fit their acquisition conditions: The downside to not doing more acquisitions going forward is to hold a collection of outstanding businesses with incremental returns on capital of +50%.

Mr. Cicurel, founder and CEO, leaving: He has already said that he has no intention to retire. Regardless, the business is not a one-man show anymore.

High share of revenues coming from public sector: It is true that there is a high dependence on public spending. However, long-term high education growth is very high as well. Geographical diversification should help to mitigate that risk.

Brexit: For the time being, it has actually had a positive impact in the company since ~85% of revenues come from abroad, and they clearly benefited from a weak sterling.

Conclusion

Judges holds an outstanding collection of businesses, is growing organically at high single digits, has a true outsider at the helm with strong and demonstrated capital allocation skills and skin in the game, and has net cash position. Although the current price could seem to be high, long-term yearly returns could be around ~10% considering there are no more acquisitions and over 15% if they keep acquiring businesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JSCIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.