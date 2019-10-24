Western Midstream Partners Should Focus On Deleveraging

I am concerned at the rapid rising level in financial leverage. I think that the company should focus on deleveraging.

The company should not focus on increasing its distribution in the next year.

In the summer, I published a neutral-stance article on Western Midstream Partners (WES). Since then, the stock has returned (23.6%), including the distributions. Today, I am taking a slightly bearish stance on the stock, as I believe that the fundamentals have deteriorated further. I am worried that the company slashed its adjusted EBITDA 2019 guidance by 10%, primarily due to lower throughput volume. Moreover, I am concerned about the increase in financial leverage. Lastly, I do not believe that the company can sustain the current distribution from cash flow from operations.

I do not find WES’s story appealing

WES recently updated its 2019 guidance, and I am concerned. The company slashed the expected adjusted EBITDA from a midpoint of $1.85 billion to a midpoint of $1.70 billion, primarily driven by lower throughput, lower commodity prices, and lower revenue recognition. The company expects a benefit of $50 million due to favorable OPEX, equity investments, and other non-recurring items.

When I see a lower throughput, I get worried. Robin Fielder, CEO, mentioned in the 2Q 2019 earnings call that most of the lower volume throughput was due to power issues in the wells. Nonetheless, I do not want you to think that this is a one-time event. Instead, I believe that these events are recurring, as Robin hinted when he said that management forecasts for oil well downtime due to weather and power issues. However, with mother nature, it is hard to predict what the future looks like.

What is more is that Jaime Casas, CFO, mentioned that at this point, management does not have information on the expected throughput volume for the next year. He said that management will provide color when they give the 2020 guidance at year-end. On a positive note, a significant portion of its assets is tied to long-term fee-based contracts.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Another essential aspect to consider is the lower realization margins in the legacy Wyoming assets due to the significant decrease in NGL and natural gas pricing relative to what management had budgeted in late 2018. Robin Fielder mentioned that they expect an impact of $38 million in EBITDA for 2019.

On the expenses side, the company is posting a 2019 guidance on CAPEX for $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion. Moreover, management thinks that the annual distribution will grow between 5% and 6%.

Because the adjusted EBITDA will be lower than originally expected, I believe that management should not focus on increasing the annual distribution. Instead, it should focus on deleveraging. I will speak further about why I am worried at the debt level in the following section.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

WES’s operational performance is stable, but not exciting

At first glance, WES's operational performance seems appealing. However, I am not sure that it is. My preferred analysis to determine the operational performance is the DuPont ROE summary. While the ROE only tells you about the efficiency in generating net income from shareholders' equity, the DuPont system allows you to pinpoint the efficiency drivers. Companies may use the DuPont system to implement strategies aimed at improving these efficiency metrics. The DuPont system gives you an idea of the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. All amounts are in millions unless ratios are otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

From the table, it is evident that the ROE is expanding. The coefficient rose from 3.9% in Q2 2018 to 4.9% in Q2 2019. Also, the metric improved in Q1 on a year over year basis. Now, I will discuss the drivers and their implications.

The first driver is the tax burden. Since WES is an MLP, the company pays a small amount of taxes. Therefore, I expect the coefficient to approach 1.0. WES’s tax burden between 0.9 and 1.0 confirms its pass-through status.

The next driver is the interest burden. The coefficient tells you the percentage of operating income that the company keeps after paying for the net interest expense. Ideally, you want to see the ratio near 1.0. In WES’s case, the coefficient is stable, ranging from 0.7 to 0.8 over the past six quarters.

The operating income margin tells you the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. In this case, the metric has been stable, hovering around the 35.0% area. Going forward, I want to see an expanding operating income margin.

The asset turnover metric describes the amount of revenue generated per dollar of assets. In WES’s case, the company produces $0.10 per dollar of assets. Moreover, the coefficient has been stable over the past six quarters.

Lastly, equity multiplier is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient considers current and long-term liabilities. Over the past year, WES’s financial leverage has increased significantly. The metric rose from 2.4 in Q2 2018 to 3.4 in Q2 2019. In the following section, I will discuss the leverage from the long-term debt perspective further.

Overall, the ROE has expanded due to rising leverage. I have mixed feelings about it since the operating income margin has not improved on a YOY basis. Therefore, I am not excited about WES’s recent operational performance.

WES’s long-term debt is rising fast

I am slightly concerned at WES’s long-term debt level. My go-to metrics to assess long-term debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company can fund the interest expense from the operating income margin. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story looks bullish. Over the past twelve months, the company generated $881 million in operating income. Meanwhile, WES paid $229 million in interest expense. In Q2 2019, the interest coverage ratio was 3.3, down from 5.0 a year ago, primarily driven by a substantial increase in the interest expense amount. In brief, the company can fund the interest expense with ease. However, I am concerned about the rapidly deteriorating metric.

I am also concerned at the long-term debt level, as it has increased substantially. The D/E ratio increased from 1.1 in Q2 2018 to 2.1 in Q2 2019. The primary driver was a significant increase in the long-term debt from $4.17 billion to $7.49 billion over the same period. The shareholders’ equity also declined by 5% over the same period.

WES should focus on deleveraging instead of increasing its distribution.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

I am worried at WES’s distribution

Regarding WES’s distribution, I am not bullish. My go-to metrics to assess the distribution sustainability are the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations. From the net income side, the company generated only $489 million over the past four quarters. Meanwhile, WES paid $1.05 billion in distributions, not a sustainable strategy.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story also looks bearish. Over the past four quarters, the company has generated $1.07 billion in CFO. Meanwhile, capital expenditures and distributions amounted to $786 million and $1.05 billion, respectively. Therefore, to maintain the current distribution, the company must expand the CFO substantially.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

WES’s relative valuation

I look at the relative valuation from the EV/EBITDA perspective because EV is based on market values, and EBITDA strips the interest expense, taxes, and other accounting treatments. I do not use the P/E ratio because companies can post net losses. Also, I do not favor the P/E ratio because the balance sheet rarely reflects the economic value of the assets.

In the relative valuation analysis, I am looking at the EV/EBITDA from the trailing twelve-month and forward-looking perspective. From the trailing twelve-month basis, WES is overvalued, with a coefficient of 13.47, compared to a median of 10.37. From a forward-looking basis, the company seems slightly overvalued, with a metric of 10.4, compared to the median of 9.45. Given the revised lower 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance and the uncertainty around the lower throughput volume, I do not believe that the relative overvalued status is justified.

My takeaway

I am taking a slightly bearish stance in WES. I am concerned about the future, primarily due to the lower throughput volume. I hope that it is temporary, but until I get more clarity on the issue, it is best to avoid the stock. Also, I am concerned about the rapidly increasing financial leverage.

Moreover, I do not believe that the company can sustain the distribution in the long term as it does not generate enough cash flow from operations to cover CAPEX and the distribution. Lastly, I think that it is overvalued compared to its peers. In one word, avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.