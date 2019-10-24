Lyft: The Unicorn Thrown Out With The Bathwater

Uber and Lyft operate a ridesharing duopoly in the United States, which will likely persist, as their history of loss-making should deter new entrants.

We’re in the early days of the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) sector, and public investors are learning new terminology and accounting specific to the sector.

As a result of a fifty percent decline in shares from its IPO opening price of $87.33 and almost fifty percent decline from its IPO offering price of $72.00, Lyft’s (LYFT) enterprise value is down to $8 billion ($11 billion market cap - $3 billion net cash). Public investors now have the opportunity to invest in Lyft at the same share price ($40) Alphabet’s (GOOG) private equity arm did two years ago in Lyft’s Series H round. General Motors (GM) also invested in Lyft’s Series F round in January 2016 at prices close to where Lyft is trading today. General Motors owns 18.6 million Lyft shares from its $500 million investment made in January 2016, which is a $26.88 cost basis per share.

Lyft’s business has grown significantly since General Motors and Alphabet made their investments. 2016 revenues were $343 million and 2018 revenues were $2,156 million. In 2016, Sales and Marketing expense as a percentage of revenue was 127%, versus 37% in 2018, and 19% in the most recent quarter (see page 17 of Lyft’s S-1). Brian Roberts, Lyft’s CFO, recently stated that Lyft has reached “escape velocity” in that eighty percent of Lyft app downloads are now organic (i.e., no advertising needed).

Lyft remains misunderstood by many in the market with financial commentary such as, “If you take a $12 Lyft ride, they’re losing $8.” On the surface, this seems correct, as Q1 2019 revenues were $776 million and loses $1,138.5 million, and Q2 2019 revenues were $867.3 million and loses $644.2 million. The reality of the situation is actually a lot better. Based on Lyft’s Q3 guidance, it is more accurate to say, “If you take a $12 Lyft ride, they’re losing $0.80.”

Bookings

Lyft’s revenues are reported net of driver pay, which makes sense from a GAAP-reporting perspective, given the drivers are independent contractors. It understates, however, the economic impact of the business, as I believe bookings are a more accurate measure of how much economic activity Lyft is helping to conduct (see Page 82 of Lyft’s S-1, for a full description of how Lyft calculates bookings).

Lyft’s revenue as a percentage of bookings is its “take rate.” In 2018, Lyft reported revenues as a percentage of bookings as 26.8%, up from 23.1% in 2017 (see Page 19 of Lyft’s S-1). Lyft has not reported quarterly bookings or its take rate since going public. Drivers cynically believe this is so Lyft can increase its take rate without public disclosure. A good guess is that Lyft’s 2019 take rate is about 30%, a continuation of the take rate increase trend from years prior. Lyft’s scooter and bike rentals have 100% take rates, increased revenue mix from these initiatives increase the overall take rate.

Contribution (Gross) Margin

Similarly to Software as a Service (NASDAQ:SAAS) companies that report Revenues and Cost of Revenues, TaaS companies report Revenues and Cost of Revenues. Contribution = Revenues – Cost or Revenues. A good SaaS company can have 90% gross margins because they only have server costs in the Cost of Revenues line. Lyft has server costs and insurance costs, with insurance costs being the main cost item. Lyft’s Contribution in Q2 2019 was $398.9 million versus $212.5 million in Q2 2018. Lyft will be profitable only when contribution margin is larger than all other corporate expenses combined (Operations & Support, Research & Development, Sales & Marketing, and General & Administrative).

Stock Based Compensation

Despite massive losses in Q1 and Q2 2019, Lyft’s cash burn was much lower due to significant stock-based compensation. Q1 stock-based compensation was $894 million, and Q2 stock-based compensation was $296.6 million. I believe Twitter is a good proxy for longer-term levels of stock-based compensation Lyft shareholders can expect. Based on Twitter’s quarterly stock compensation IPO peak, and subsequent trough, Lyft’s quarterly stock-based compensation run rate should level off between $150-$250 million per quarter in the next few years.

Operating Leverage

Lyft’s model has operating leverage, and the pathway to profitability is likely to be shorter than analysts are currently estimating. Consensus EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021 according to yCharts are negative $2.43 and negative $1.74 according to yCharts on October 11, 2019. Lyft’s Q3 guidance is for revenues of $900-$915 million, contribution margin of $450-$458 million, and adjusted EBITDA of negative $190-$210 million. Lyft should be able to continue growing revenues faster than corporate expenses and close the adjusted EBITDA gap to zero in the next couple of years. Negative $200 million a quarter is not a huge gap to close for a business with $3 billion a quarter in bookings, which equates to a -6.6% margin on bookings.

It has been astutely observed that Lyft’s cash flow from operations already turned positive in Q2 2019 as YTD cash flow from operations went less negative in Q2 from Q1 (see page 7 of Lyft Q1 2019 10-Q and page 8 of Lyft Q2 2019 10-Q). Lyft’s Q1 2019 cash flow from operations was negative 85 million in Q1 2019 and positive 15 million in Q2 2019. For comparison, Uber’s (UBER) cash flow from operations was negative 722 million in Q1 2019, and negative 942 million in Q2 2019 (see page 9 of Uber Q1 2019 10-Q and page 10 of Uber Q2 2019 10-Q).

Uber

Lyft has much lower corporate overhead as a result of having to be more efficient with capital than Uber during its privately funded growth phase. As recently as 2014, Uber had raised 30x more capital from private markets than Lyft. This funding gap narrowed over the following years, but Uber has raised 5x more capital than Lyft at $24.7 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively, according to Crunchbase. The historical funding gap has allowed Lyft to instill a corporate culture focused on efficiency. Lyft has not followed Uber to (over)extend into food delivery, freight, and ridesharing outside of North America. Uber’s corporate offices have had three rounds of layoffs since its IPO, as Uber faces pressure to rein in spending. I have seen no media reports of Lyft going through layoffs.

Uber and Lyft shareholders want to see profitability soon, and drivers want higher pay. In prior years, fares were discounted in a price war to gain rider market share. This pricing practice has abated quickly over the last year, with continued “rationality” expected in the North American ridesharing market. North American riders seem content to pay higher prices, exhibiting ridership growth despite fare increases over the past year.

Finally, Lyft has a much healthier balance sheet than Uber because it has no long-term debt. Conversely, Uber has $4.5 billion in long-term debt outstanding. Given Uber’s current level of cash burn, it could find itself with a negative net cash balance (cash – long term debt) within the next two years, which would likely cause a dilutive secondary offering or convertible debt raise. Uber’s outstanding bonds are high yielding “junk” rated corporates: rated CCC+ rated by Standard & Poors and B3 by Moody’s.

AB5

California’s AB5 law will go into effect January 1, 2020. It seems any changes toward moving drivers to full-time employee status will happen gradually. Lyft has stated that a base number of full-time drivers could be helpful to its business model and in optimizing its route networks, but, of course, it would only be economical to employ a low percentage of the total driver pool. Lyft and Uber have a California proposition vote for alternative legislation in November 2020, but any increase in costs will be passed on to riders if this legislation is defeated.

Lyft is working on how to profitably employ drivers full-time by most likely adding new ridesharing optimized vehicles, which will be some custom variant of a van (paging General Motors). Because riders don’t like sharing, Lyft has discussed the development of vehicles with multiple separate pods. About ten percent of rides are to and from the airport. These rides could be grouped similar to SuperShuttle. Lyft also has discussed offering riders a discount if they are willing to wait longer for pickups, as that could allow Lyft to queue up rides and routes more efficiently. These initiatives would increase driver productivity and utilization, which is key to increasing driver wages.

There is no consensus, among other states, to follow California’s AB5 on a national level. The October 16, 2019 congressional hearing on Transportation Network Carriers leads me to believe that any federal legislation would focus on increasing safety and accessibility. Commonsense regulations include driver fingerprint background checks and requiring some percentage of rides to support wheelchair access.

Valuation

With limited trading history, it is difficult to make valuation calls. If Lyft can maintain a 3x revenues multiple going forward, it would result in share price appreciation because bookings and revenues should continue to grow. Consensus Lyft revenue estimates according to yCharts are for $3.50 billion in 2019, $4.45 billion in 2020, and $5.53 billion in 2021. Below is a chart of Uber and Lyft Price to Trailing Sales Ratios during their brief trading history.

Lockup

Lyft is through its lockup, which was pulled forward to end on August 19, 2019. The lockup was originally planned to end on September 24, but it was pulled forward because that date was determined to be during their earnings results blackout period. Since the lockup expiration, officer sales have been limited in size and mostly to cover taxes from RSU and option grants (Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C). EVP and chief product officer, Ran Makavy sold about 5% of his shares as part of a 10b5-1 plan. General Counsel, Kristin Sverchek, sold about 2% of her shares as part of a 10b5-1 plan. Other than the small sales to cover tax withholding, co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer have not sold, but Zimmer gifted a portion of his shares to a charitable trust, as did Green.

Uber’s lockup expiration is set for November 7, 2019, and I expect Lyft and Uber will start diverging and trading on differing fundamentals soon. Lyft reports Q3 earnings on October 30, 2019. During the earnings conference call I expect analysts to ask questions regarding Logan Green’s statement at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live that Lyft will be profitable by Q4 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYFT,GOOG,GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.