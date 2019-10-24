Houston Wire & Cable: I Want To See Some Cash

I am covering Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) at the request of one of my followers. While I do enjoy exploring stocks that are suggested to me and align with my investment principles, opinions I express about any individual stock are my own and should not be substituted for your own due diligence.

Thesis

HWCC is undervalued, it's below book value and it has posted positive earnings over the past two years. This article will take a look at some reasons it's trading below book value and if it is worth investing in.

The companies with the lowest ratios of price-to-book value are generally smaller market capitalization companies. Corporate officers and directors often buy such stock because they believe it is depressed relative to its true value. The companies also frequently repurchase their own stock. (Tweedy, Brown Company LLC) (Source)

About HWCC

"HWCC is one of the largest distributors of electrical and mechanical wire and cable in the U.S. industrial market." While HWCC does have its own branded product line, it does not manufacture any product. It distinguishes itself as a one stop shop for everything cables, and helps customers with logistics. HWCC is essentially a retailer for large industrial and construction customers.

HWCC offers some unique items that many manufacturers don't, such as custom cutting and same day shipments. They also believe since they offer such a wide array of items, it's easier for customers to go to them than direct to manufacturer.

Commodities

HWCC is subject to the price fluctuations of multiple commodities. Their inventory value can vary according to the current prices of commodities such as copper, steel, aluminum, nickel and petrochemical products. Other than these price fluctuations of the commodities, the inventory value is stable and prices do not deteriorate like they would in other retail markets. On top of this, HWCC also carries a provision on their inventories in case of write downs or fluctuations in commodity prices. They review this on an annual basis and adjust accordingly.

Since there are price fluctuations in the many different commodities that make up HWCC's products, they fluctuate their prices accordingly. Most of the time HWCC passes the increase in costs on to their customers.

HWCC tracks the price of copper on their website, so I'm assuming HWCC's value is heavily correlated to the price of copper. The major reason I think this is not just because many investors potentially use this company as a commodity play, but rather that HWCC has a huge portion of their current asset value in inventories.

(Source)

Business verticals

HWCC operates in three markets: Industrial Market, Utility market and Infrastructure market. Their largest market is the industrial market and accounts for ⅓ of their overall customer base. In the industrial market, they mainly service the oil and gas industry.

The industrial market may be one reason why this company is selling below book value. Since the oil and gas market is experiencing extremely low pricing, there are not very many new ventures being constructed, thus causing a reduction in demand for HWCC products.

This heavy reliance on the oil and gas industry is worrisome, especially in an era where oil and gas is considered the new corporate devil. HWCC will need to gradually transition their customer base to diversify away from oil and gas industry as a major customer.

The second vertical is the utility market. The utility market includes power companies. HWCC sells products related to power plant construction and upgrades for pollution control to comply with environmental standards.

While HWCC does not go so far as to say what type of power plants they service, I would assume that it does not matter much. The products they supply are in relation to power transfer rather than production. This means it does not matter where the power comes from. Whether it be renewable or fossil fuels. This is good since a decline in fossil fuels will not translate to sales.

The 3rd market HWCC operates in is the Infrastructure market. This market includes a vast array of customers, from construction of commercial, healthcare and educational buildings, to fiber optic communications. This market potentially offers the most growth opportunities but is cyclical and the most sales come from the expansion part of the business cycle.

Over all the verticals, HWCC has 10,500 different customers, this diversified customer base makes HWCC revenue reliable. The only problem I see are dips in specific sectors, such as oil and gas, that would cause drops in sales. The biggest issue HWCC has is in its supplier base. HWCC only sources from 5 major suppliers, many of which are international.

Since HWCC sources from only 5 major suppliers, any disruption in service could be devastating. Since the suppliers are also international, it makes it difficult to do business in the current geopolitical climate where tariffs are a real fear. The tariffs and increase in prices have caused demand for HWCC products to also dip, since many customers are fearful of expansion because of rising costs of doing business.

(source)

Company fundamentals

HWCC's price to book value is .66 and is priced below book value. This means all of the assets are basically on sale. When you are buying the company, you are essentially paying 66 cents for every dollar of assets. While this looks like a great deal on the surface, not all assets are created equal.

First, let's take a look at current assets. HWCC does not have much cash on hand at all. It is not even worth mentioning it has so little cash. What it does have is tons of receivables and even more inventory. According to investing.com, HWCC has nearly 60 million in receivables and close to 106 million in total inventory.

To me this is the first indicator of trouble. Without cash, HWCC will find operation without debt difficult. They need to cash in on those receivables and quickly, the problem is at least 1/3 or more of those may be in the oil and gas industry. This is a problem since many of those companies are swimming in debt and may even default. It may be worth it to watch the oil and gas industry for signs of life before investing in HWCC.

HWCC is also carrying way too much inventory compared to cash. Their inventory levels have been increasing which is not a great sign when they are unable to turn receivables into cash. While the current asset value is large, the amount that is in receivables and inventory instead of cash is troubling.

Property, plant and equipment is an example of long-term assets, it's rather basic and does not need much in the way of explanation but the goodwill and intangibles are often difficult to value and should be taken with a grain of salt when valuing a company.

The goodwill and intangibles crept up during their acquisition about the same time they completely cut their dividend. To me intangibles and goodwill are almost entirely worthless. The only good news here is that they are covered by total receivables and dwarfed by inventory values.

Overall, a good portion of the company is made up of current assets but since most of its assets are not cash, it makes this company difficult to truly quantify. In this case, I would want to see a lower stock price or greater cash on hand before considering a potential investment.

Debt levels are worrisome

HWCC has a total debt to equity of 70.3%. This is well above the levels that studies indicate offer the best returns. For those interested, those levels are around 20%. However, these studies did not take place in the current interest rate climate. We are in unprecedented ultra low interest rate times and companies with higher debt may still do well. However, I still believe it is important for those same companies leveraging debt to still hold onto just as much cash.

HWCC has about 74 million worth of debt, more than its receivables, which means the debt will definitely be around for a while longer. The interest rate for this debt averages around 4.1% which is fairly low considering. If HWCC can manage to continue producing a return above this interest rate, then HWCC will not run into any bankruptcy issues. A few bad earnings could turn into a debt snowball which is a risk I would not like to take.

Reasons for undervaluation

While it's difficult to point to any specific reason for undervaluation, there are many that contribute to HWCC falling below book value. These include the dividend cut, negative cash flows, increasing debt levels and acquiring another company.

The acquisition of Vertex Corporate Holdings from DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) in 2016 is to blame for all of the above. As stated in the most recent 10-K, the dividend was actually cut as a result of these acquisitions. This was definitely a negative event and they still need to hold onto the goodwill on the balance sheet in order to prop up stockholder equity.

It's been two years since the acquisitions and things are gradually getting worse. The only thing that may end up saving HWCC is an uptick in purchases for Construction or a turnaround in the oil and gas industry.

While the debt levels are creeping up, earnings remain good, and insiders are confident in a turn around. They have been purchasing the stock like crazy at these levels. While I am not one to disagree with their sentiment, I still need to see more in the way of cash flow and debt level reduction. The high levels of debt without any reasonable amount of cash on hand are my biggest problems with HWCC. If debt levels decrease and cash rises, I would be happy to buy this stock and that may very well be the reason for a massive spike in the stock price.

Conclusion

I remain cautiously optimistic on HWCC. While I can't say outright I would buy this stock at its current price and debt levels, I would put it on my watch-list to see how things play out. Therefore, my stance on this company is currently neutral. If cash levels rise or debt levels fall to fit my investment criteria, I am jumping in on this one. This will most likely be achieved by less geopolitical risks of tariffs and a turnaround of the oil and gas industry.

If you liked my analysis of Houston Wire & Cable, be sure to give this article a like and "follow" me on Seeking Alpha. It helps me out and gives me the encouragement to write more articles that can give you insight into possible profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.