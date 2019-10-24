Winning In Up And Down Markets

I believe the combination of the low volatility tilt and the size factor creates structural alpha versus the traditional large stock capitalization-weighted index that forms the benchmark for many portfolios.

The S&P 400 MidCap Low Volatility Index has outperformed since 2007, beating the market during both the drawdown and the subsequent expansion.

In a recent Editor's Pick article entitled "7 Ways to Beat the Market Since 2007 Peak", I highlighted the performance of 7 factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have all collectively outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the last market peak in 2007. By breaking down these strategies during the peak-to-trough from October 2007 to March 2009, and then separately during the expanded bull market since the 2009 bottom, that article was able to illustrate which strategies outperformed in what part of the business cycle.

I highlight these isolated factor tilt or alternative weighting strategies to illustrate their standalone effectiveness. However, there are products that combine two of these factor tilts into a single vehicle that have generated strong long-run returns.

In two additional articles, I illustrated that the S&P Low Volatility High Dividend Index (SPHD) and the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index (XSLV) have generated market beating returns over this period - besting the S&P 500 in both the 2007-2009 drawdown and the subsequent recovery. In this article, I wanted to highlight a strategy that also blends the size factor and low volatility strategies - the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index.

Since the 2007 market peak, that strategy has generated market-beating performance, producing annualized returns of 11.71%. As seen in the graph below, this strategy has bested the broad market index by 3.90% per annum. For those scoring at home, that is better returns than the previously detailed SPHD and XSLV.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index takes the 80 lowest volatility constituents of the broader S&P MidCap 400 Index (MDY) based on realized price volatility over the trailing 1 year. The strategy is rebalanced quarterly with weights set inversely proportional to the constituent's volatility. The Invesco S&P 400 SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since February 2013. The ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by 95bp per annum with lower realized volatility since inception, but a longer study horizon is warranted. The underlying index for that ETF is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of the strategy in this article.

Low volatility helped drive the outperformance of the low volatility mid-cap strategy during the stock market drawdown. From the graph below, you can see that the strategy produced a total return more than 15% higher than the broad market during the S&P 500 peak-to-trough drop from October 9th, 2007 to March 9th, 2009. During this drawdown period, the mid cap low volatility index kept pace with the large cap low volatility index of blue chip companies.

Source: Bloomberg

From that market low, the strategy has also outperformed, generating stellar 18.90% annualized returns, which outpaced the S&P 500 by 1.44% per year. This strategy also outperformed the previously studied small cap low volatility strategy by 0.81% per annum over this period.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to my ongoing 7 Ways to Beat the Market, which all bested the S&P 500 from the 2007 peak, I have now detailed three separate combination factor tilts that have generated market-beating performance as well. Of all of those strategies, low volatility mid caps have fared the best over this period (to the delight of a number of readers who have been long the strategy as well). In future articles, I plan on detailing the performance of additional combo factor tilt strategies that have generated market-beating performance before turning my lens to the 2000-2002 downturn to analyze the performance of these strategies. I continue to believe that a full business cycle look at the performance of these strategies is valuable for readers questioning the staying power of the current expansion.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XMLV, XSLV,SPHD,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.