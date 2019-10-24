Fracking Ban Possible: Who Loses?

While banning all fracking day one is impossible, a ban on new permits on federal lands is highly likely if many of the candidates take office.

The idea of a fracking ban has become a hot topic in the political sphere. In a shift from several years ago, a fracking ban is a concept that many top 2020 Democratic candidates have been in favor of. Rather than being a usual election where we see moderation towards the center, hard-liners like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders poll strongly, both of whom have explicitly stated support for such draconian policies, naturally roiling the energy markets.

While Joe Biden has seen his polling bounce back as the front-runner, the fact remains that, sentiment in energy, particularly relative to other sectors, has turned outright awful. Compressed trading multiples have become the norm as future cash flows are being heavily discounted based on headline risk. This is all a shame, in my opinion. Fracking has radically shifted the economy, turning the United States into the largest producer in the world. Energy production growth helped pull the country out of a recession and brought new sources of revenue to many beleaguered inland states. Changing all of this will increase energy prices and disproportionately hit domestic small cap production firms the worst. Ironically enough, while targeting “Big Oil” in their rhetoric, integrated international energy firms likely suffer the least – if at all – if a fracking ban is implemented.

As destructive as these future policies might be, investors do need to consider the impacts. Just as there will be winners and losers if this occurs among the upstream producers, so too will be the case among midstream operators. Pipelines, many of which have been built in recent years to serve new growth, would see declining volumes as production slips. Cutting through the hyperbole, what policies are actually viable to be implemented assuming a 2020 Democrat victory? What would this mean for domestic midstream companies? Who is hurt the worst in this situation?

Framing The New Regulatory Environment

Cutting right to the chase, a future President could not outright ban fracking across the United States on the first day. Most fracking takes place on private lands where any attempts to limit it would face legal challenges, particularly from the states themselves which have begun to count on it as a source of revenue and as a job provider. However, the President could issue a variety of executive actions to outright restrict the ability for new drilling to take place on federal land. Note that I said new drilling; shutting in existing production is unlikely. Permanently sealing producing wells is expensive and does not meaningfully prevent risk of groundwater contamination. Most producers would try to avoid cementing wells shut ("plugging") instead idling wells, which is a higher risk process. If producers go bankrupt as a result of this policy, the costs would fall on the states to plug, another issue likely to draw ire and lawsuits. Because of this, I think the base case should be that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders – if one of them wins – would act first to prevent new fracking on public lands, allowing natural well declines to run existing wells dry. Such a situation would virtually eliminate energy production on most onshore federal land inside of fifteen years. Further restrictions, most of which would involve private lands, would require Congressional involvement. That's a tougher reality to foresee, given the current Republican foothold.

Who loses in this scenario among midstream pipelines? Gathering and processing (“G&P”) operators whose assets are served by drillers working federal land. This situation is most prevalent in the Rockies outside of the Denver-Julesburg (e.g., Piceance, Uinta), the Powder River Basin, parts of the Delaware Basin that stretch into New Mexico, and anyone operating offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico. For the latter, this is less of an issue. Remember that offshore well production declines are substantially lower than what occurs onshore, meaning the impact would not be as immediate to cash flows. These are the names that would be under watch and see the most pressure, in my opinion:

Any company or partnership with any sort of Gulf of Mexico exposure (BP Midstream (BPMP), Shell Midstream (SHLX), Williams Companies (WMB), Energy Transfer (ET), EnLink Corporation (ENLC)) will likely sell off hard, although the risks should be balanced by the lower decline rates cited above. The next Republican president would be highly likely to reverse this decision, and declines would only be moderate over that four-year stretch. However, I do think the issue here is that most operators in the Gulf of Mexico have very high exposure and do not hold extremely diversified revenue streams.

Onshore, areas of the Permian Basin that stretch into New Mexico (Northwestern Shelf, part of the Central Basin Platform, a small chunk of the Delaware Basin) often see E&Ps working public lands. Summit Midstream (SMLP), NGL Energy Partners (NGL), DCP Midstream (DCP), EnLink Corporation (ENLC), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Energy Transfer (ET), Plains All American (PAA) are impacted here. Likely far worse, Mid-Continent assets such as older areas of production in the Rockies and Powder River Basin might see the most pain. In many cases, oil and natural gas produced in the Mid-Continent already have higher breakevens than other areas of shale and have more expensive transport costs to get to major markets. Summit Midstream (SMLP), Williams Companies (WMB), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), MPLX (MPLX), ONEOK (OKE), and Western Midstream (WES) are most affected.

Who dodges issues? Anyone with focused Texas exposure, pipeline owners in the Marcellus/Utica, or owners of downstream assets (refined product pipelines). Midland, Marcellus/Utica, Denver-Julesburg, Bakken are the highlight plays to look for when evaluating any partnership operating G&P. Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EQM Midstream (EQM), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Magellan Midstream (MMP), Delek Logistics (DKL), and Noble Midstream (NBLX) are all names that spring to mind that would not blink on a federal ban. In fact, this might spur increased capital expenditures on their dedicated acreage, actually improving volumes.

What about contracts? Do minimum volume commitments (“MVC”) apply? While every case is different, most MVCs include force majeure provisions that let producers off the hook most often during acts of God (hurricanes, earthquakes) or accidental damage (explosions, breakage, freezing). However, several that I have seen mention governmental approvals or licenses as a part of the force majeure. In many cases, those ironclad MVCs might not offer much protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, SHLX, MPLX, DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.