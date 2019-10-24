Approach Resources: Still Living On Borrowed Time

A sale of Approach's assets is likely to result in proceeds that are less than its credit facility debt in the current market environment.

It hasn't been able to secure new money to pay down its credit facility substantially yet, and may end up liquidating.

It could potentially survive into December, but is likely starting to run low on cash and is very unlikely to make its December unsecured bond payment.

Approach Resources (AREX) continues to receive amendments to its limited forbearance agreement, but is likely to restructure during the next couple months. It is running low on money at low-$50s oil and is very unlikely to make its December unsecured bond interest payment.

It also appears unlikely to secure enough new money to substantially pay down its credit facility debt, and will thus probably liquidate. A liquidation sale of Approach's assets would probably fetch less than its credit facility debt in the current market environment.

More Amendments

Approach continues to receive amendments to its limited forbearance agreement. The latest amendment is the ninth amendment, and this extends the forbearance agreement to October 28.

The credit facility lenders do not appear to be in a hurry to force Approach into restructuring, and it seems possible that Approach could survive into December. Approach's unsecured bond interest payment (due on December 15) is likely to serve as a hard deadline for how long Approach can survive though, assuming that Approach doesn't run out of cash before then.

Cash Situation

With around 9,400 BOEPD in production between July and October, Approach may generate around $18.8 million in oil and gas revenue. This is based on roughly $55.50 WTI oil over that time period.

Its derivatives may add another $1 million, bringing its estimated total receipts up to $19.8 million (assuming no changes in working capital).

After subtracting various estimated expenses (including $1 million allocated to capex and $1 million allocated for special professional fees for various advisers), that would leave Approach Resources with around $5.2 million in positive cash flow before interest costs.

July To October ($ Millions) Revenue $19.8 Less: Lease Operating -$5.6 Less: Production and Ad Valorem Taxes -$2.0 Less: Cash G&A -$5.0 Less: Capex -$1.0 Less: Professional Fees -$1.0 Cash Flow $5.2

Approach's credit facility interest costs are around $1.8 million per month, so it is projected to have around $2 million in cash burn (assuming no working capital changes) during the July to October period.

This would reduce its cash on hand to around $5.2 million, as it had $7.2 million in cash at the end of the second quarter.

Theoretically, Approach may be able to last until its $3.0 million December unsecured bond payment is due. It is extremely unlikely that it will make that bond payment though, since the credit facility lenders wouldn't want that money going to other creditors. As well, making that payment could potentially drop Approach's cash balance below $1 million, putting it in imminent danger of running out of cash.

Other Thoughts

The current situation (with a continual series of forbearance agreement extensions) indicates that Approach has not been able to attract additional financing to help substantially pay down its credit facility. This means that Approach may end up liquidating when it files for bankruptcy.

Approach's unsecured bonds have increased in value and now trade in the low 30s. However, I don't believe those bonds are worth very much. In the current market environment, Approach's low oil percentage production could fetch a fairly modest price, such as $25,000 or less per flowing BOE. This would put Approach's value at around $235 million or less, which is a fair bit less than its outstanding credit facility debt.

This includes the value of Approach's undeveloped acreage and its infrastructure. The undeveloped acreage isn't worth much with low-$50s WTI oil and with delays in Permian natural gas pipelines helping to keep Permian natural gas futures low. Even with the owned infrastructure, a $235 million value would appear to be around 6.5x Approach's EBITDAX with low-$50s oil and no G&A costs. That would be a significantly higher multiple than what upstream companies have been going for recently.

Conclusion

Approach may be able to survive a little while longer, but is quite unlikely to make its December unsecured bond interest payment. It is running low on cash even without that payment, and its credit facility lenders will not want to see money going towards other creditors.

Approach's stock appears to have no value, and I'd also question the value of its unsecured bonds in the current environment. The value of Approach's assets appears to be less than its credit facility debt and to keep the company from liquidating, the unsecured noteholders would likely have to put in a large amount of new money into the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.