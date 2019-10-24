Old National Bancorp's Earnings To Dip Post Q3 Surprise

Despite the expectation of earnings decline, dividends are expected to be maintained at the current level, providing a decent dividend yield of 2.88%.

Third quarter results of Old National Bancorp (ONB) gave a positive surprise as non-interest expenses were much lower than expected. Part of that reduction in expenses was attributable to a non-recurring factor, while a major portion was due to cost savings from the Klein Financial acquisition. Following the 3QFY19 results announcement, I've revised upwards my estimates for 2019 earnings. I'm still, however, expecting earnings to decline in 2020 on a year over year basis.

Loan Book Decline to Stop in FY20

ONB's loans declined in the third quarter due to a large amount of pay downs and under-utilization of credit lines. Going forward, the management is optimistic about loan growth due to a strong pipeline for loan origination, expectations of lower pay downs, and anticipation of higher utilization of credit lines.

I'm expecting pay downs and re-finance activity to remain high in the short term as borrowers will want to take advantage of lower interest rates. Consequently, I'm expecting loan growth to continue to decline in 4QFY19 on a linked-quarter basis. I expect some recovery in loan growth during FY20 due to reduction in pay downs. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Yield Compression to Hit NIM in FY20

According to disclosures made in the 3QFY19 conference call, around 42% of ONB's loan portfolio at the end of the quarter was variable-rate based. This means that around 42% of loans will re-price soon while the rest will re-price with a lag. ONB also has floors on around 11% of its loan portfolio but these floors are currently too out of the money. Given the loan mix and the Fed's 50bps rate cut, I'm expecting average yield on earning assets to decline by 10bps in 4QFY19. I'm also expecting average yields in FY20 to be 13bps below the average for FY19.

The management is optimistic that they will be able to re-price their borrowings and deposits quickly to dilute some of the effects of yield compression on net interest margin, NIM. Consequently, I'm expecting the effect of Fed's rate cut on NIM to be around 2bps lower than the impact on yields. I'm expecting average NIM in FY20 to be 11bps below the average NIM for FY19, as shown in the table below.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to be Flat

Part of the reason why ONB's non-interest expense reduced in 3QFY19 was the reporting of a non-recurring $1.9 million property tax accrual reversal. Adjusting for this one-off, 4QFY19 non-interest expense growth is expected to remain flat compared to 3QFY19 as, according to the management, the cost savings from Klein integration has been fully realized in the third quarter, with no further impact remaining.

ONB's management is also planning to reassess all its processes and come up with a road map to leverage its infrastructure. The management plans on giving more details on the process in the next conference call. This restructuring process can lift administrative expenses in the coming quarters before resulting in cost savings. However, as we currently do not have enough clarity, I have not incorporated the restructuring process in my estimate for non-interest expense.

The table below combines my estimates for key income statement items. As shown, I'm expecting ONB's earnings to decline to $1.41 in FY20.

Dividends to be Maintained

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting ONB to maintain its quarterly dividend in FY20 at the current level, i.e. $0.13 per share. This dividend estimate suggests a comfortable payout ratio of 37% for next year, which is why I think there is little threat of a dividend cut. The dividend estimate also implies a decent dividend yield of 2.88%.

Equity May be Affected by Share Buy Back, CECL Implementation

Banks are required to implement the new Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, accounting standard by January 1, 2020. ONB's management estimates the day-one impact of CECL to increase allowance for loan losses by approximately $35-45 million. After that one-off adjustment for CECL, provisioning for new loan growth will be a relatively small change, according to the management.

I'm not expecting ONB to take a significant hit to its equity from the increase in allowance for loan losses as the company mentioned in its 2QFY19 10-Q filing that it intends to take the relief under FDIC's capital transition relief rule. Under this rule, banking organizations have the option to phase in over a three-year period the day-one adverse effects on regulatory capital that will result from the adoption of the new accounting standard.

ONB's equity may also be impacted by its share buyback program. There are around 1.4 million shares remaining to be purchased under the program, and the management says that they will continue to remain opportunistic about the rest of the purchase program. Given that the management bought shares at a price of $16.8 in the third quarter, and that the current market price is above $18, there is a chance that ONB will not buy back any further shares.

After taking into consideration the income and dividend estimates, CECL implementation, and share buy-back program, I'm expecting ONB's equity to grow by 5% in FY20. As a result, I'm expecting ONB's book value per share to stand at $17.6 at the end of December 2020.

Historical P/B Multiple Suggests Target Price of $18.9

I'm using the historical price to book method to value ONB. The company has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.07 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average historical P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $17.6 gives a target price of $18.9 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column in the table below, the price target implies only a 4.5% upside from ONB's October 21, 2019, closing price. The table also shows sensitivity of the price target to different P/B multiples.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As ONB offers only a mid single digit price upside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. ONB will become attractive if its market price dips to 10% below the target price, i.e. $17.16; therefore, I'm recommending buying the stock at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.