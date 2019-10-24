Bristol-Myers: Dividend Stock, Low Valuation, Boost From Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is transforming itself into a more powerful biopharmaceutical company through the acquisition of Celgene (CELG). Although the stock gained about 21% since the merger was announced in January 2019, the valuation is still lower than many of the company's peers and the Major Drug Manufacturing industry as a whole.

It appears that the Celgene acquisition might not be fully reflected in the stock price. Investors could be skeptical of how large an impact the acquisition will be for Bristol-Myers. The skepticism could also be the result of not having faith in the combined companies' pipeline. Even without pipeline clarity, the largest sellers, Revlimid, Opdivo, and Eliquis are likely to have a strong positive impact on the company's sales over the next few years.

Investors could also be shying away from Bristol-Myers because they fear that the U.S. government may impose price controls on drugs. However, if anything is put into place for price controls, it would probably be a policy that would prevent unnecessary gouging. My thesis is that the company will be strengthened by Celgene and achieve strong earnings growth for the next two to three years. This growth is likely to help drive the stock higher over this time period.

Bristol-Myers' Valuation Allows Room for Stock Price Appreciation

Bristol-Myers is trading at a low valuation, which gives the stock price room to move to the upside. Bristol-Myers is currently trading with a low forward PE of 8.7. This is based on the expected earnings boost from Celgene for FY20. PE ratios below 10 are attractive for profitable, dividend-paying companies, which Bristol-Myers is.

Here's how the company compares to its peers and the Major Drug Manufacturing industry average:

Bristol-Myers Merck (MRK) Pfizer (PFE) AbbVie (ABBV) Industry Forward PE 8.7 14.8 12.8 8.14 12.8 Price/Sales 3.7 4.7 3.76 3.5 4

Source: Finviz.com

AbbVie is priced just as attractively as Bristol-Myers. That is a result of investors fearing the loss of Humira revenue due to patent expiration and the uncertainty of being able to replace the lost revenue. Bristol-Myers isn't facing that same scenario yet. Bristol-Myers' top sellers, Revlimid (from Celgene), Opdivo, and Eliquis still haven't reached peak sales yet. Humira's sales peaked in 2018.

Here are the expected peak sales for Bristol-Myers' top sellers and when they are projected to be reached:

2018 Sales Expected Peak Sales Projected Peak Sales Year Revlimid $9.7 billion $15 billion 2022 Opdivo $6.7 billion $10 billion 2026 Eliquis $6.4 billion $12 billion 2025

Source: Forbes.com

The concern for investors could be that the company's best-selling drug will reach peak sales before the others. That does create some uncertainty. However, the company has various options to replace lost revenue as a result of generic competition. It could acquire another company or another company's blockbuster drug. Also new promising drugs that the company is developing could become FDA approved within the next three years.

Bristol-Meyers will probably wait on acquisitions for a bit until Celgene is approved and integrated. It will probably want to pay down some of its debt since it is taking on $20 billion in debt from Celgene. Maybe we will see another acquisition a year or two down the road.

Revlimid does give Bristol-Myers a strong selling blockbuster drug for three years before generics take market share away. Of course, that is not all that Bristol-Myers gets with Celgene. Celgene also brings blockbuster drugs Pomalyst/Imnovid and Abraxane to Bristol-Meyers along with a pipeline of developed drugs (five are in Phase 3 studies from Celgene to add to BMY's four Phase 3 drugs).

Celgene's higher margins will provide a boost to Bristol-Myers' margins. The company is expecting to benefit from $2.5 billion in synergies from the acquisition. Celgene provides over $16 billion in annual revenue, which represents an increase of 67% over Bristol-Myers' $23.86 billion in revenue for the past 12 months. The stock only increased 14% since the deal was announced.

With the forward PE below 10 and the additional revenue, increased margins, and pipeline, Celgene is probably not fully priced into Bristol-Myers' stock price. There appears to be more room to the upside.

Bristol-Myers' Stock is in a New Uptrend

The weekly chart above shows that the stock has been in a strong new uptrend since July 2019. The stock was trading at about $50 when I first pointed out the stock opportunity to Margin of Safety Investing subscribers. The stock is already up 8% in less than one month. However, the RSI is about to reach an overbought level when it passes above 70. The Chaikin Money Flow indicator has been trending up, but still has some room to move higher. A short-term slight pullback would be reasonable from an overbought condition.

Management's Dividend Track Record

Management at Bristol-Myers increased the dividend every year for the past six years. Granted, that doesn't make the company a dividend aristocrat as defined by having 25 years of dividend growth. However, it is a great start for a management team that is making decisions to grow and add value to the company. Since it is building a track record of dividend increases, this shows it is committed to rewarding shareholders.

Strong Growth with a Boost from Higher Margins

Gross Margin EBITDA Margin Net Income Margin Bristol-Meyers 71% 32% 26% Celgene 92% 51% 32%

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Celgene's higher margins will help drive higher profitability for Bristol-Myers. So, while revenue increases, earnings will also increase at a strong pace. Here's a look at the company's projected revenue and earnings growth (consensus).

2020 2021 2022 Revenue Growth 73.5% 6.7% 3.2% Earnings Growth 43% 18.5% 8.5%

Source: Seekingalpha.com

The unusual spike in revenue and earnings in 2020 comes from the initial boost from adding in the Celgene acquisition. We can see that 2021 still looks strong before much lower growth comes in 2022. Of course, these expectations could change with the addition of newly approved drugs, better-than-expected sales, or add-on drug assets that are acquired.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Bristol-Myers

Bristol-Myers is an investment that you can feel good about supporting since the company's drugs are helping improve the lives of others through treatments covering oncology, cardiovascular, immunoscience, and fibrotic diseases. The Celgene acquisition improves margins, growth, and adds to the pipeline of developing drugs.

Peak sales for the top 3 large blockbusters, Revlimid, Opdivo, and Eliquis, are still three to seven years away. This provides positive revenue and earnings growth for the company which can help drive the stock higher. The stock growth has support from the valuation, which is below the industry average.

The combined company has a total of nine Phase 3 drugs in development along with many others in earlier stages. These can provide future sources of revenue if they are successfully approved.

The risks to the investment thesis are that the pipeline may not replace lost revenue from patent expirations for the largest selling drugs. Some of the drugs in the pipeline may fail to get FDA approval. The company could also fail to secure new acquisitions to replace revenue lost from patent-expired drugs.

There could also be new legislation that places price controls on drugs. However, I don't think that is likely - it will probably only be a talking point for the U.S. presidential candidates. Price controls could discourage the incentive to innovate and develop new drugs. That reality will be apparent when it comes time to legislate.

Since many things can happen over the long-term, I'll give a one-year outlook for the stock. My conservative one-year price projection is $60 representing a gain of about 11%. This would take the forward PE up to 9.6 (still below 10) based on the expected EPS of $6.25 for 2020. The stock also pays a dividend of a little over 3%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.