GW Pharma Earnings Present Buying Opportunity

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) will be announcing its Q3 results on November 3rd. The stock price tends to tick upwards after earnings. This could be an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount. The stock price has been hit recently by factors not directly connected with its own performance.

For those who want to wait for the earnings announcement and analyst call, there are various factors to study at that time. The biggest effect on the stock price will come from revenue figures for U.S. epidiolex sales this quarter. In Q1, these sales totalled US$33.5 million. In Q2, these sales totalled US$68.4 million. In both quarters, analyst estimates were beaten by very substantial amounts. The company has cautioned the rate of revenue growth will slow down after the initial impetus. Investors should look for mention of off-label use for adults. There are 3.4 million adult sufferers of epilepsy in the US.

Progress on marketing on what is branded "epidyolex" in Europe should be carefully watched. It was approved there by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) in September. The press release can be read here.

Progress by competitive products may not be addressed at the analyst call.

The pipeline is very promising and there will no doubt be comments on that. However, strong positive news would no doubt be released separately. Cash reserves are strong and will be confirmed without any likely surprises.

Stock Price

My article in July detailed how the stock price has reacted to earnings announcements in recent quarters. This happened again for the Q2 results, but the effect was short-lived this time.

This still fits in with my advice since I have been covering this stock. That is, to buy on dips but take some profit along the way. A 5-year stock chart illustrates this:

Charles Schwab

Because of the volatile nature of both the cannabis sector and the drug development sector, there will always be radical price movements.

The one-year chart below shows the effect this year :

Charles Schwab

The stock has been hit by three factors.

* The extremely negative performance of the cannabis sector. GW Pharma bears little relation to the general cannabis stock sector. However, it gets included in the MJ ETF which has been hammered by the oversupply in the cannabis retail sector. As detailed here, the four biggest cannabis companies have seen their market value fall by between 50% and 75% since March this year. There is a similar dateline to the decline in GW Pharma's stock price. CEO Justin Gover refers to GW Pharma however as "a biotech company."

* The negative performance of the pharmaceutical sector in general. This has various causes. Much of it is based on political speculation ahead of the 2020 Presidential election. This might have some limited effect on the company's long-term prospects. However, it is highly uncertain to try to predict future political winners and losers and what their healthcare policies might be.

Neither of these two factors are a long-term reason for the stock price to have fallen so much. In my view, they are a possible reason to buy ahead of results as long as one thinks the company's fundamentals are strong.

* According to this article here, the stock has also been hit by the high number of shares owned by speculative hedge funds. The structure of the institutional ownership perhaps leaves the company open to price manipulation. For instance privately-owned Capital Research & Management has a holding of over 20% and Franklin Advisers 6%.

According to data from Charles Schwab, GW Pharma shares are 84% held by institutions and short interest is at 14.5%.

Overseas Markets

The focus on GW Pharma by analysts tends to focus mainly on the North American market. This can underestimate overseas potential. My article in September focused on this.

There are three things to consider here:

* Epidiolex In Europe. As my September article detailed, the company had a setback when the NHS (National Health Service) refused to approve it in the UK for cost reasons. This decision is understood to be still under negotiation.

As I have reported previously, there have been a series of high profile cases in the U.K. where parents have been sourcing cannabis oil overseas (where it is legal) rather than in the U.K. This has involved them in high costs and crowd-funding efforts. One of the most high profile of these has seen the child, Alfie Dingley, having a recurrence of seizures after 10 months of being seizure-free. He appears to have developed a tolerance to cannabis oil. There have also been a series of demonstrations and high profile meetings with government ministers. It may well be that public pressure may force the NHS to agree to approving use of epidiolex through the NHS.

Europe does present other problems. Due to the more socialised medical model there, the price at which epidiolex can be prescribed will be substantially lower than it is in the US. The company has forecast epidiolex revenues in Europe to be about 30% of that in the USA. Still, a 30% increase in revenues is obviously meaningful. By the nature of the market, take-up of a new product tends to be more gradual than in the US.

An additional negative may be that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and EU governments are more likely to approve natural products such as cannabis oil. These could be taken in competition with epidiolex.

* Sativex. This treatment for MS spasticity is approved in 25 countries but not yet in the US. Its sales have been disappointing but are showing signs of a strong uptick. Comments from management have suddenly become very positive. At the Q2 analyst call, the company confirmed they were preparing for a Phase 3 trial with the FDA. CEO Justin Gover stated:

"We see potential for Sativex to be a pipeline in a product representing a potentially very valuable asset in the portfolio. There's the opportunity to expand its use over time, not only within the field of spasticity but to other neurological and psychiatric conditions."

Comments on the Q3 analyst call about Sativex sales should be closely monitored. It may determine whether the product could finally become another substantial revenue generator for the company.

* Epidiolex in other areas of the world. In March this year, GW Pharma got approval for trials for epidiolex in Japan. This was the first time any cannabis product has been approved for anything at all in Japan. It is a country with very strict laws around cannabis and cannabis derivatives. These trials are specifically for Japanese children suffering from Dravets Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. These are the conditions for which epidiolex is approved in the US and Europe.

There are said to be about 7,300 children suffering from these two conditions in Japan. The average cost of annual treatment in the US is about US$32,000 per annum. So one could say there is a potential addressable market in Japan worth US$233 million per annum.

In December last year, South Korea became the first Asian country to legalise marijuana for strictly medical use. The announcement specifically mentioned epilepsy as a possible usage. Thailand is set to follow suit. South Korea is not set to loosen its very harsh laws against recreational use. In South Korea (as in Singapore), if a person takes cannabis recreationally in a country where it is legal (say Canada), that person can be prosecuted upon return to their home country.

A report by Prohibition Partners quoted here estimated that the cannabis market in Asia could be worth US$5.8 billion by 2024. Around 95% of that would come from China or Japan according to the report. Most of Asia has severe penalties against the recreational use of cannabis. So this potential would come from medical benefits of the product. There are estimated to be 23 million epilepsy sufferers in Asia. The rate of epilepsy is higher amongst Asians than amongst Europeans. Current treatments are often virtually non-existent.

Asian potential is uncertain. It is certainly long term. It can however be regarded as having interesting long-term revenue potential for GW Pharma. I do not believe this has been factored in by analysts.

Competition

The main short to medium-term competitors to GW Pharma are most often cited as below.

* Zynerba Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They certainly have their backers. However, their "zygel" product had very disappointing test results in September. The stock price took a tumble. Even if the company is able to right that particular ship, Phase 3 approval looks a long way off. Their best application looks to be for treatment of fragile x syndrome. The company does though have a varied pipeline and an interesting transdermal gel application. Their access to future sources of financing are uncertain.

* Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) similarly has its strong backers. They had a setback earlier this year. Its approval methods for their candidate drug "fintepla" were rejected by the FDA. They were told to re-submit. The rejection was based on an incorrect dataset and on the omission of vital preclinical work. The company re-submitted their application at the end of September. This puts them even further behind GW Pharma in their ability to get a product to market. Their product is specifically targeted at Dravets Syndrome. The fact it is a fenfluramine derivative may also be a negative in the current climate. To me this seems like an overvalued stock.

The more that epdiolex gets approved and accepted in the market, then the more these delays will of course be critical for Zynerba and Zogenix.

* Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ) has always had its boosters on this website. I have always warned against it because of its legal problems. My article in January was my most recent warning. In June, the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

There are numerous other cannabis stocks that have their advocates for medical marijuana purposes. Some of them are enumerated here. Some have been hammered by their medical divisions being part of companies mainly involved in the hard-hit recreational cannabis market. I prefer a pure medical marijuana play for that reason. One high risk but interesting company I have written about is Emerald Bioscience (OTCQB:EMBI)). They have some interesting features. They do however represent a classic high-risk portfolio. They are a small drug development company and a company involved in cannabis.

One way more cautious investors can play the market is by investing in Big Pharma companies for whom medical marijuana is just one of a portfolio of products under development. AbbVie (NYSE:ABB) is an example of this.

Interestingly, this week Needhams initiated coverage of GW Pharma, Zynerba and Zogenix. They seem to have been suddenly impressed by the promise of medical marijuana. They predicted 69% upside for GW Pharma, 124% upside for Zynerba, and 36% upside for Zogenix.

GW Pharma has the huge advantage over the competition of having products approved and earning revenue in the market. They have the additional benefit of a very well-balanced pipeline going forward, as per the illustration below:

GW Pharma

Conclusion

Those who invest in GW Pharma should do so because they believe there are long-term treatment benefits from cannabinoids for a range of conditions. Epidiolex for rare paediatric disorders alone will not make for a long-term high revenue company. CEO Justin Gover recently stated he believed we are about to enter a "golden era for cannabinoid science."

GW Pharma is in a strong position relative to the competition. It has products out there producing revenues. It has a strong pipeline. It has cash in hand.

These factors make it a strong Buy in my opinion. Buying the somewhat beaten down stock before the earnings release is a reasoned option in my opinion. Alternatively investors can wait to see how the the Q3 earnings and analyst's call turn out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.