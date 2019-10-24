Shotspotter: The TAM Is Smaller Than Believed, 60-70% Downside

SSTI has exhausted its easy growth opportunities. The cities that have the best use cases for the service are already clients or have gone with competitors.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

History

In 1992, Robert Showen was inspired to begin an engineering project by the sound of gunfire in East Palo Alto. According to an article by Forbes, he developed a system to triangulate the location of gunfire based on sound waves in 1994. Robert Showen’s current LinkedIn profile shows that he started at ShotSpotter (SSTI) in 1996.

Like many companies founded during the .com bubble, ShotSpotter achieved some limited success but never really took off. Between its founding and March 31, 2017 (the date corresponding the disclosures in the S-1 filing), Shotspotter’s client list grew to 89 cities and the company covered a total of 450 square miles. Reported revenues were $11.8 million in 2015 and $15.5 million in 2016, the net loss was $6.2 and $2.2 million for those years. The accumulated deficit was $89.2 million as of March 31, 2017. This is an unimpressive track record for a company that had been in business for 20 years and had the backing of several venture capital funds including Lauder Partners and Motorola Solutions.

To fund its losses, ShotSpotter raised ~$76m as a private company through 2014, mainly through a series of private placement venture rounds.

Source: CapitalIQ

Lauder Partners, a California-based Venture Capital firm, was an early backer of ShotSpotter as far back as 2004. Currently, Lauder Partners and Gary Lauder, the founder of the firm, own ~19% of SSTI equity. Motorola Solutions owned 15.6% of ShotSpotter prior to the company’s IPO. Given the disappointing financial results and low revenues, it is likely that the venture partners grew tired of funding the business. To exit, they had a few options:

Sell the company to other investors / strategic partners.

Take the company public.

Let ShotSpotter go bankrupt.

SSTI management attends many small and microcap conferences throughout the year and I have met the company multiple times at these conferences. In discussing the history of the company with CEO Ralph Clark, I learned that ShotSpotter did in fact attempt to sell itself prior to the IPO could not find a buyer at an agreeable price.

When there are no strategic acquirors, where do venture funds turn when they need to exit their investment in a consistently unprofitable business? In the public stock market, of course! SSTI went public in May of 2017 at a valuation of about $105m ($11 IPO price x 9,532,924 shares), which amounted to an eyebrow raising 6.5x trailing revenue. Revenues continued to grow, the stock got caught up in the great technology bubble of recent times. According to S&P CapitalIQ ownership data, Motorola took advantage of the rally to sell out of their entire SSTI position by the March quarter of 2018. Several other venture funds and insiders also significantly reduced their stakes in the IPO and shortly afterwards.

Source: SSTI S-1 Filing

Despite the VC funds selling, the stock continued to rally, and the valuation peaked at an eye-watering 25x Enterprise Value to Sales ratio during the third quarter of 2018. In order to buy stock at such a high valuation, investors needed to believe that SSTI has a huge addressable market and a sustainable competitive advantage that would allow it to grow rapidly for years and achieve persistently high profits. The sell side was happy to feed this narrative. The initiation report by Tim Klasell at Northland, for example, says that “We estimate the company has addressed only 10% of its market for US Law Enforcement with sales efforts into international and campus settings in early days. We also believe the solution, distribution and brand can be leveraged into adjacent markets quite easily.”

I believe that this rosy assessment is very far off the mark. Most of the true addressable market consists of a handful of reasonably wealthy American cities with a gun violence problem contained within a concentrated geographic area. The largest American cities are already using Shotspotter or one of its competitors, and many others have already evaluated Shotspotter and decided not to adopt it. Despite years of effort, the company has failed to gain traction outside of the United States because most major foreign cities either have limited gun violence or have far more urgent priorities for their law enforcement budgets. Even more significantly, competitors are emerging and winning market share. For these reasons, SSTI’s revenue growth is already slowing significantly.

The Addressable Market

Contrary to the rhetoric of certain high-profile politicians, violent crime has fallen precipitously in the United States in recent decades. According to annual reports published by the FBI and charted by the Pew Research Center, the rate of violent crime fell by 51% between 1993 and 2018.

In ShotsSpotter’s most recent investor presentation, management identified a total market size of over $1 billion per year. Management attributed about 60% of the total potential revenue to a domestic opportunity set of 1,400 U.S. cities billed at $400,000 per year, which is about 4-7 coverage miles based on the Company’s billing of rate quote.

Source: 2018 FAQ sheet produced by SSTI

For the sake of comparison, the full cost of hiring a new police officer in Phoenix, AZ is $109,000 in salary and benefits and $12,000 in equipment, according to the city’s budget director. That means that a city installing the system could hire about 3 additional officers for the price of adding Shotspotter in a 4.25 square mile area. To make this worthwhile, the city will need to have certain hotspots for gun violence and the budget to both pay for the system and the police officers to respond to the calls.

To analyze Shotspotter’s current client list and prospects, I looked at several facotrs:

the number of shooting-related injuries per square mile the density of the injuries the city’s total population the city’s annual police budget

Based on my research, I believe the Company’s addressable market estimation is wildly unrealistic.

ShotSpotter’s top two clients are New York and Chicago, which together represent about 35% of the company’s revenue. Shooting injuries per square mile averaged about 8 and 56 in New York and Chicago, respectively, which is far above average. In New York, the problem is geographically concentrated, which makes it ideal for limited deployment where cost is based on the covered square miles. In addition, both cities have large law enforcement budgets that allow them to purchase ShotSpotter’s products without having to make significant cuts elsewhere.

Source: William Blair’s SSTI report dated September 2018

The website The Trace is an independent third-party and free service that provides maps and data of gun-related incidents in American cities. Using this website, I examined the maps of the largest cities in the United States examined which ones were current or former clients of Shotspotter. In these maps, yellow dots represent gun injuries and red dots represent reported gun-related deaths.. These images are unaltered except for the green boxes I added to point out specific hotspots for gun violence. I tried to keep city scales consistent for the sake of integrity. I broke down the opportunity set for SSTI into high/medium density shooting clusters, high/medium population cities, and large/medium budgets. Here are some prominent examples.

New York (high density, high population, large budget):

Source: The Trace

Chicago (high density, high population, large budget):

Source: The Trace

These cities are both very large and have unusually dense injury clusters, which allows SSTI’s products to potentially help police detect more crimes. This is a critical criterion – using SSTI’s expensive products (more on that below) in more widely dispersed cities is simply not economical.

With few exceptions, if a city has a notable gun problem, ShotSpotter is already deployed there or was already evaluated and rejected. To estimate the total market size already tapped by SSTI, I took a top-15 sampling of the U.S.’s largest metropolitan areas, as measure by the Census Bureau, and combined it with online local news archives and SSTI’s investor information. Based on my research and without extrapolating beyond the top-15 metropolitan areas by population, I estimate about 28% of U.S. metropolitan areas, as weighted by population size, are already customers or have evaluated and rejected ShotSpotter.

(Source: my internet research, Census Bureau, The Trace)

One notable rejection came from the city of Philadelphia, whose high density, high population, and large budget stats should make ShotSpotter a no-brainer for the city.

Source: The Trace

Philadelphia has a long history of declining ShotSpotter’s product pitch, dating back to 2008. Most recently, the city opted to give its business to one of SSTI’s competitors, Safety Dynamics. According to city officials, Safety Dynamics’ cost, design, and scalability were superior to ShotSpotter’s audio-only offering:

“We were able to make an apprehension within 15 seconds of one guy shooting another guy,” Michael Vidro, director of Public Safety Technology for the Philadelphia Police Department Intelligence Bureau, said of one case. Vidro designed the system, which is a Philly-specific version of SENTRI technology. It cost $500,000 to design, requires no additional costs to operate and would cost about $10,000 per new unit to expand. By comparison, Vidro said, Shotspotter would have charged $500,000 to install devices to cover just ten square miles, additional costs to expand that coverage area and another $500,000 per year for maintenance.

One category of city that is likely outside of SSTI’s reach are those with high density injury clusters, high populations, but small budgets. New Orleans is the exemplar of this category. It installed the system in 2008 with support from the FBI, but ended the program after the federal money dried up. FBI Special Agent John Selleck is quoted in the linked article, saying “In New Orleans, it may have been that they needed officers in patrol vehicles first before they could make the expenditure on the technology.”

Source: The Trace

Most of the large and dense cities with well-funded police forces and concentrated areas of gun violence are either current ShotSpotter clients or have deployed competing solutions. The next best set of potential customers consists of cities with more dispersed shooting problems and smaller law enforcement budgets. Houston is one notable large city that is not a ShotSpotter client. The map indicates that its gun violence problem is not geographically concentrated.

Source: The Trace

Some other medium-density cities, such as Sacramento, Louisville, San Antonio, and Nashville signed on with ShotSpotter, but have had trouble justifying the product’s cost due lack of tangible results. Sacramento and San Antonio have dropped the service, and it is likely to fall victim to a round of budget cuts in Louisville. Plans to implement the system in Nashville have been canceled.

Sacramento

Source: The Trace

“It boils down to money.”

Louisville

“Louisville Metro Government must redirect $35 million to pension obligations…LMPD will respond by cutting three recruiting classes and ending ShotSpotter.”

San Antonio

Source: The Trace

“ShotSpotter was no longer worth the price tag.”

Nashville

Source: The Trace

“Metro Nashville Police Department now says their limited man-power and resources could be better used in other ways.”

Finally, there are cities with high population, medium budgets, but low density injury clusters. I believe these cities simply do not have a large enough problem with gun violence to merit paying for ShotSpotter’s system. Cities like San Jose, Portland, and Seattle fit this category. This leaves the Company competing for the handful of low population cities with high density injury clusters and the budget to pay for Shotspotter, such as Camden, NJ and Canton, OH. These opportunities are necessarily smaller, and they are limited in number.

After reviewing the evidence, it is abundantly clear that the 1,400 city at $400,000/year TAM is a fantasy. The cities with the best use case for a shot detection system are already clients or have opted for competing solutions, and the company will have a more difficult time selling to cities with lower rates of gun violence, lower density, and / or lower budgets.

The Market Outside the United States

Since the IPO, Part of the bull case for Shotspotter has always been the prospect of selling the system to big cities outside of the United States. The 2018 10-K spells this out:

Outside of the United States, we estimate that the market for our ShotSpotter Flex includes approximately 200 cities in the European Union, Central America, the Caribbean, South America and southern Africa that have at least 500,000 residents. We estimate that a customer in this market could invest an average of approximately $1.0 million per year for our public safety solution.

Despite some serious sales efforts, Shotspotter has not managed to make much progress outside of its home market. The 10-K notes that the company has “only one currently deployed ShotSpotter Flex customer outside of the United States in South Africa” but that “we just signed a contract in early 2019 with the Bahamas.” Rio de Janeiro tested Shotspotter but later abandoned it, while Recife used a local competitor. Birmingham (UK) tested the system in 2010 but did not adopt it. The company’s lone success in trying to sell to major cities outside the US appears to have been Cape Town, South Africa, which signed on in 2016. I believe that Shotspotter’s poor sales record in non-US markets is caused by the same issues that have hampered its progress in the United States: many major cities don’t have a chronic gun violence problem, but most of the ones that do have more urgent priorities for their law enforcement budgets.

Ramping Competition

Shotspotter was created to detect gunshots, and that has been the focus of the company over its entire history. Safety Dynamics, a private company that sells the SENTRI II system and won business in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and a livestock show in Houston, appears to have a similar business model. I believe that there is a significant chance that this market is about to turn in a different direction.

The concept of “smart cities” has been gaining a lot of traction recently. The term is something of an overused buzzword, but in general it means the use of networked sensors and computing to increase efficiency in urban areas. The benefits may include traffic monitoring and management, improvements in energy efficiency, and detection of problems for maintenance. Large companies, like Signify, AT&T, and Verizon are investing in products and services that fit this category. Similarly, a new company called Wi-fiber has developed a new multi-purpose product called the ‘Intelli-platform’ that directly competes with Shotspotter. The Inteli-platform is placed where a street light would ordinarily go but serves many functions, including

Wireless connectivity

Microphones, including gunshot detection

Cameras

LED with a strobing functionally for emergencies

According to DigitalTrends, the product won best in show in the Smart City category at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2017.

Canton, Ohio recently replaced Shotspotter with Wi-Fiber. City officials noted that Wi-Fiber covers a larger area at a lower cost, provides both audio and visual recording, and because the city owns the sensors, it can move them easily on their own. The change in vendors appears to have been triggered by SSTI trying to raise prices by 5%:

The startup cost for Wi-Fiber could be up to $179,600 with an estimated reoccurring cost of $60,000. The city’s discounted contract with ShotSpotter for 2019 was $148,838. The company is raising the cost of service by 5% in 2020, which would cost the city at least $156,280. It’s estimated the city would save $158,181 in a three-year period by switching to Wi-Fiber. Gabbard said future costs could increase, however, if the city adds more devices.

To adapt to the move toward smart cities, ShotSpotter has partnerships with GE Current, Verizon, and AT&T to incorporate its gunshot detection solution into street lights and other infrastructure. However, these partnerships have not yet yielded significant results. On the 2018 Q2 conference call, CEO Ralph Clark noted that “we had our first Smart City deployment with GE Current in Atlanta” during the quarter. Since then, they appear not to have made any more progress, which CFO Alan Stewart alluded to on the Q4 2018 earnings call

So this is Alan. I would say that we're still cautiously optimistic about how large providers of smart cities, smart communities like Verizon, GE and others, can use ShotSpotter as a launching platform, which I think you're saying is, sometimes there might be a city that isn't necessarily ready to do a full smart city or smart community deployment where Verizon or someone else might be able to say, well, let's get started with something like this and sort of primed to pump. I think that is possible. We have seen very little movement there, frankly, in terms of how fast they move on these deals, but we are certainly hopeful that, that can and will occur either later on this year or into 2020 and beyond.

The move toward networked sensors and devices across cities is gaining momentum. I believe that there is a significant risk to SSTI that shot detection simply becomes an add-on for smart city hardware and service deployments sold by larger companies, which will put pressure on both the company’s revenue growth rate and gross margins. Capital IQ data shows that the average gross margin for communications equipment suppliers with market capitalizations between $50 and $500 million is about 40% over the last 12 months, which is significantly below ShotSpotter’s trailing gross margin of 58%.

SSTI Revenue Growth is Already Slowing

I have argued that most of the best targets for SSTI’s technology are already on the platform or are using a competing product and that competition is growing more intense. If both these points are correct, Shotspotter’s revenue growth should be slowing – and it is:

Source: CapitalIQ, My Calculations

Source: CapitalIQ, My Calculations

In addition to churn caused by competitive pressure, Shotspotter has historically lost clients because of budgetary pressures or because local police forces decided that system simply isn’t worth the cost. Charlotte declined to renew their contract with the company because, according to a memo authored by the city council, “based on its experience with the system, CMPD feels the return on investment was not high enough to justify a renewal.” The city noted that the system did not help the police to make arrests, and they believed that the money could be better spent on cameras. A new budget proposal by the mayor of Louisville would eliminate funding for Shotspotter to make up for a budget shortfall. Steve Conrad, the Police Chief, defended the Shotspotter program but noted that if they are forced to choose what to fund, “officers [are] more important to stopping crime than anything else.” Sacramento also ended its contract with SSTI this year due to budget pressures. In response to questions, a Sacramento

Police Spokeswoman said that “it’s not ideal… but the money had to come from somewhere.” These examples show that not all police departments have found ShotSpotter to be effective at fighting crime, but even those that do are likely to prioritize their payroll over renewing their contract with the company if they are facing a budget shortfall.

Some recent data points to an economic slowdown the United States. If this trend continues, local tax receipts are going to fall, as they have in the last two recessions, and ShotSpotter could be one of the first things to get cut from the local budget.

Source: FRED

In a recession, I think it is likely that ShotSpotter’s revenue growth could turn negative.

Is ShotSpotter run for shareholders or for insiders?

Between 2016-2018, SSTI insiders made over $8.2m of compensation according to S&P’s CapitalIQ data platform, including $4.6m in 2018 alone. This compares to total revenue over the same time period of $74m and total net losses as reported of ~$20m.

Source CapitalIQ compensation data

Source: Capital IQ compensation data and company filings

For each of the last three years, SSTI’s board and named executives received between 8 and 13% of total revenue as compensation. These are lucrative compensation packages for such a small company, particularly one that has historically lost money. Investors reviewing this information can reach their own conclusion, but from where I’m sitting it’s hard to argue that such generous compensation is in the best interest of shareholders, and the amount of compensation has been increasing every year. If this trend continues, shareholders who own SSTI under the thesis that the company is going to leverage G&A expense as it grows are likely to be disappointed. Furthermore, activist efforts to change compensation are unlikely to be successful. The board is staggered in three classes of directors, making it difficult for shareholders to gain control of the board. From the SSTI proxy:

Our Board currently consists of seven members, two of whom are in the class whose term of office expires at the upcoming Annual Meeting. We expect that any additional directorships resulting from any future increase in the number of directors will be distributed among the three classes so that, as nearly as possible, each class will consist of one third of the directors. The division of our Board into three classes with staggered three-year terms may delay or prevent a change of our management or a change in control.

In my experience, a staggered board suggests a lack of shareholder orientation and an entrenched management team, which implies that the chance that this company will reduce SG&A as a percent of revenue in response to pressure from shareholders is low.

Valuation

ShotSpotter emphasizes its software and subscription revenue model in its 10-K filings. For example, the 2018 10-K says “The Company offers its solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to its customers.” While I acknowledge that ShotSpotter does include software as part of its service offering, I do not believe it should be valued like a SaaS or other software business. The appeal of the software business is that the marginal cost of making another sale of an existing product is tiny, which allows companies in this industry to maintain very high gross margins and leverage SG&A and R&D expenses as they grow. ShotSpotter installs acoustic sensors (hardware) in specific neighborhoods for its clients and runs an Incident Operations Center to process the output from the sensors and communicate with law enforcement. According to management comments on the earnings calls, the sales cycle can take anywhere from 1-2 years depending on the size of the city and police department. For these reasons, SSTI will not be able to leverage expenses and expand its operating margins like a software business. Instead, I believe that the relevant industries for valuation comparisons are communications equipment and technology services.

Using CapitalIQ, I calculated the average trailing EV / EBIT and EV / Sales ratios for two groups of companies: Communications Equipment and the combination of IT Services and Data Processing and Outsourced Services. For both groups, I included only US listed companies with market capitalizations between $50 and $500 million. The results are below:

Source: Capital IQ, my calculations. Only profitable companies are included in the harmonic mean EV/EBIT ratio calculation.

It is worth pointing out that an EV/EBIT between 14 and 22 implies a P/E ratio between about 18 and 28 assuming no debt and a 21% tax rate. This is clearly a growth multiple rather than a multiple for a mature company. In order to apply these valuation ratios to derive a valuation for ShotSpotter, I used what I consider to be unrealistically optimistic assumptions for the company:

Revenue grows to $86 million in 2021, which is about 2.2 times the revenue over the last 12 months and implies an annual growth rate of about 37.5%. Recall that the year over year growth rate was only 15% last quarter and likely to slow further because of emerging competition and because the company has already signed on the largest potential clients with the best use case.

Gross margin declines to 50% from the 58% over the last 12 months. I believe that a decline in gross margins is likely because Wi-Fiber is already undercutting ShotSpotter on price.

Sales and Marketing expense is 25% of Revenues, which is around where it has been over the last year. The company is now competing to sign on smaller cities with smaller budgets that need fewer square miles of coverage, so the sales process is likely to get more expensive rather than less expensive over time.

G&A expense is 15% of revenue. G&A expense has been 22% of revenues over the last 12 months, and as I’ve pointed out, the executives and directors of this company are not shy about paying themselves.

R&D stays about flat at $5 million per year. R&D expense over the last 12 months has been $5.16 million

Those get me to the following numbers:

Source: My Calculations

As of the time of this writing, the market price of SSTI is $19.66. The table below shows my calculations of the fair value of ShotSpotter shares using the valuation ratios from the peer group, a discount rate of 10% over 2.25 years, and an assumed free cash flow of zero through the end of 2021 (the existing cash balance of $27.4 million is added back to the enterprise value to derive the market capitalization).

Source: My Calculations

As with any forecasting and valuation exercise, it’s easy to disagree with my assumptions, but it takes a lot more than minor tweaks to justify the current valuation of ShotSpotter!

Conclusion

In order to be bullish on ShotSpotter at anywhere near current prices, an investor needs to believe that the company has a long growth runway and a unique competitive position that is going to give it durable pricing power. In this report, I’ve laid out evidence that competition is growing more intense, city governments and police departments are price sensitive and likely to cut the service when they need to tighten the budget, and the company has already captured the best markets for its product in the United States, making the path to further growth more difficult. In addition, despite years of trying, ShotSpotter has made very little progress selling its product outside of its home market.

SSTI shares have sold off dramatically over the last 6 months, but that certainly does not make it cheap. My analysis suggests that it has a lot further to fall before it hits a reasonable valuation.

Further Reading

There is a lot of good material published on this company on the internet. For both bears and bulls, I’d recommend Fuzzy Panda’s write up, which documents a court case in which ShotSpotter was deemed inadmissible as evidence, a long investigative report by Forbes, a more recent article by Jacob Ryan with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, and a much older profile of the company and technology by Wired.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SSTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.