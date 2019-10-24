ABB Steps Over A Lowered Bar, But Margin Improvement Is Still Nice

There are many areas where the new incoming CEO can drive improved results, but that will be a multiyear process.

ABB beat at the EBITA line for the third quarter, but revenue and orders were weaker than expected, with the first order decline in two years driven by discrete automation.

The good news is that ABB (ABB) beat earnings expectations for the third quarter. The less-good news is that expectations declined meaningfully going into earnings (about 5% or so at the EBITA line in recent weeks), lowering the bar, and the order and growth outlook is still pretty unexciting over the near term.

While investors reacted positively to the third-quarter results, and I do believe there’s long-term upside for ABB shareholders, I’d caution readers not to get too bullish on the near term. I do think key short-cycle markets like autos are closer to the bottom than not, and I’m bullish on the long-term potential for incoming CEO Bjorn Rosengren to make some meaningful improvements to the business, but ABB is a self-improvement story that will play out over years, not quarters. As I said, I do see upside from here, but it’s not the most undervalued or best risk/reward opportunity of the industrials I follow.

A Beat Is A Beat?

ABB reported a roughly 2% beat at the EBITA line relative to sell-side expectations, though the beat was closer to 9% if you exclude a project revaluation. Although I think it would make more sense to “amortize” that one-off item over multiple quarters, that’s not really how the sell-side does it, and so I don’t really object to the idea that this was a better-than-expected quarter on the margin line, even factoring in the recent reductions in analyst expectations.

Revenue was flat on a like-for-like basis, missing expectations slightly. That’s quite underwhelming relative to results at peers/rivals like Honeywell (HON) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), but less was expected.

Motion posted the best growth, rising 3% and beating expectations slightly. Without reports in hand yet from companies like Rockwell (ROK) or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), there’s limited context for this result, though Schneider did report under 1% growth overall in Industrial Automation. Still, for a business with a meaningful exposure to auto and other weak short-cycle markets, that’s not so bad.

Electrification was up 1%, missing expectations slightly. Schneider clearly outperformed here (Energy Management up 4%), which isn’t surprising given Schneider’s better mix (particularly with data centers and non-resi) and better execution. Benchmarking this performance against Eaton (ETN) will offer a little more context.

Industrial Automation was down 2% as reported, but up 3% on an adjusted basis. Again, not many comps have reported, but Honeywell outperformed (ABB’s Industrial Automation is basically process automation) and I expect Emerson (EMR) will too, as ABB is more exposed to more challenged markets like power gen and marine.

Robotics and Discrete Automation saw a 3% like-for-like revenue decline, but did beat expectations by about 2%. That’s not bad relative to Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), but weakness in sectors like auto is definitely taking a toll.

Margins were better than expected pretty much across the board, with ABB beating by more than a point on the consolidated number and beating at the segment level everywhere but Industrial Automation. I am encouraged by the decent margin performance in a weakening environment, and particularly encouraged by the signs of margin improvement at GEIS within Electrification, as improving this lagging business is a key part of the bullish thesis.

It’s Still Tough Out There, Though

I fully expect bearish analysts to remain bearish, and will wave away the margin outperformance as “transitory” while pointing to weaker trends in the order book. Orders were down slightly (down 1%) and missed expectations by about 1%, neither of which is encouraging. Orders turned negative in the U.S. (down 1%), and conditions are deteriorating in this market, while China was down 5% (though up excluding robotics). Orders are particularly weak in the Robotics and Discrete Automation business (down 16%), which isn’t surprising given weakness in the auto, electronics, and machine tool markets, but still isn’t encouraging.

ABB also has some end-market exposure risk to consider. While oil/gas remains a healthier market for ABB within process automation (Industrial Automation), ABB’s exposure to the North Sea has been far less growth-driving than Honeywell or Emerson’s exposure to North American shale. Likewise, heavy exposure to marine and conventional power gen won’t help ABB in the near term. Markets like auto, electronics, and machine tools should start improving in 2020, but I could also see some downside risk from slowing non-resi construction.

The Outlook

As I said, I’m bullish on the prospects for the new CEO to reverse a long-term trend of lackluster performance from ABB. It’s going to take time, though, as driving increased segment-level accountability, shifting end-market exposures, and enhancing value-driving businesses (like controls and software) are all multiyear projects. In the meantime, absent stronger trends in markets like thermal power gen, marine, and European offshore energy, I think it will be challenging for ABB to outperform its peers.

Longer term, I continue to value ABB on the assumption of 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF margins. The opportunity/potential to do better is there, but it will take years for that to develop and I’d be careful about making heroic improvement assumptions from a company that has been a long-term laggard in several markets.

The Bottom Line

ABB shares have risen about 10% since my last update, boosted by the strong post-earnings reaction. I see less near-term undervaluation, though I still believe ABB shares could outperform as the company’s execution and reported results improve under new leadership. I think there are more compelling names for the short- to mid-term, but I’m not in a rush to sell my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.