Maximizing Shareholder Value - The Infinite Game

A new book, "The Infinite Game" gives us another look at the argument and its author strongly presents the case for leaders, corporate and otherwise, with longer-term visions.

The debate has centered upon executives that try to produce exceptional short-run financial results at the expense of other corporate "stake" holders.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about maximizing shareholder value and whether or not executives should emphasize other areas, like employee relations and climate, in the mix.

The release of this book could not have been more timely for me.

“The Infinite Game,” written by Simon Sinek, well-known British-American author, motivational speaker and organizational consultant, provides a smooth-read book that will not take a long time to finish that addresses very current investment issues.

Mr. Sinek has written several well-received, best-seller books, like his 2009 effort titled “Start With Why.”

Why is the book so timely for me?

Well, I have just written a couple of articles supporting the idea that corporations should focus upon maximizing profits and should not dilute their focus by giving such things as social issues or climate issues or employee issues the same emphasis.

These articles can be found here and here and were a response to the recent effort by several major corporate executives to argue that the corporation needs to focus on objectives that include these other issues, issues that do not just concentrate on overall corporate performance.

The point I was making in these articles was that the concept of maximizing profits was misunderstood. Maximizing shareholder value, I argued was a “long-term” focus and that a corporation focusing on the long-term performance of the company was a company that took into consideration these other issues and supported the welfare of the community, the enhancement of its employees, and the health of the environment.

Corporate executives that put too much focus on generating maximum short run outcomes generally end up creating more problems for the company, the company’s employees, society and the environment. The short run gains only result in longer-term consequences that are not fully beneficial to the organization.

Mr. Sinek takes a similar stance.

In giving us the reason for writing his book, Mr. Sinek argues that “Great leaders set up their organizations to succeed beyond their own lifetimes, and when they do, the benefits—for us, for business and even for the shareholder - are extraordinary.”

He writes, “We tend to see the world in terms of success and failures, winners and losers. This default win-lose mode can sometimes work for the short term; however, as a strategy for how companies and organizations operate, it can have grave consequences over the long term.”

Failing to see this results in the “subservience of the shareholder” to the needs of employees, customers, and the society.

“Our entire understanding of commerce and capitalism seems to have fallen under the sway of short-term, finite-minded thinking.”

How to correct for this?

Take on a longer-perspective: “Infinite games have infinite time horizons.”

And, assuming a longer time horizon changes our behavior: “There is no such thing as coming in first in marriage or friendship.”

Mr. Sinek argues “the game of business has no finish line.”

“To succeed in the Infinite Game of business, we have to stop thinking about who wins and who’s the best and start thinking about how to build organizations that are strong enough and healthy enough to stay n the game for many generations to come.” “The benefits of which, ironically, often make companies stronger in the near term also.”

Why? Because “A finite-focused company may come up with ‘innovative’ ways to boost the bottom line, but those decisions don’t usually benefit the organization, the employees, the customers and the community—those that exist beyond the bottom line.”

And, what about new companies, start-ups, or early-stage efforts that thrive on entrepreneurship?

Mr. Sinek’s approach emphasizes that entrepreneurs need to be prepared for surprises and shocks to their efforts. They should not aim for stability, because “stability” is never permanent.

The Infinite Game prepares one to always be ready to respond in new and different ways. That is, one is always learning.

To put it another way, there is no such thing as being educated. Education is a life-long process in the Infinite Game and this particularly applies to the entrepreneur just starting up a business.

Expectations will always be disrupted, but the leader with the longer-term mindset will be able to absorb the surprises and grow from them. This is the essence of life.

For the larger, more mature company, a similar mindset is required.

And, this is true in the larger world.

To support this Mr. Sinek gives us the example of the 1960s' war in Vietnam and why, even though defeated time-after-time, the North Vietnamese kept on fighting and fighting and fighting to the end that America finally got tired of its participation in the conflict, which lasted over ten years, and “declared victory” and left the confrontation. Who won?

I have brought up the case of the Chinese many times. It has been argued by many that Chinese leaders think in terms of decades, while leaders in the United States think in terms of years.

Many experts argue that in the current situation this gives China the edge in the tariff talks. The Chinese can think “in terms of decades” while the United States is constrained in its thinking by the presidential election coming up in November 2020.

Who has the advantage?

So, take a look at Mr. Sinek’s new book. I believe that it really should give investors, executives, and policy makers a new insight into the meaning of maximizing shareholder value.

Maximizing shareholder value is a “long-term” process. Short-run solutions are myopic, and do not produce as much value, social as well as business, over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.