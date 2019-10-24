Watch The Price, Not The News - J.C. Parets (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published last week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Alpha Trader Podcast brought to you by CME Group. Every week on Alpha Trader, we go beyond the headlines and talk about major market trends and upcoming events that could affect your portfolio of stocks, bonds or futures. I'm Aaron Task, here with my co-host, Stephen Alpher of Seeking Alpha. Stephen, we have a great guest today, JC Parets of All Star Charts. He's a technician. He's got a tremendous amount of insight and what the charts are telling us right now, before we get to JC though, what is on your mind? What are you thinking about these days?

Stephen Alpher: Well, before we get to technicals with JC, let's talk fundamentals a bit. I was fascinated by a speech by the Head of the Chicago Fed yesterday. His name is Charles Evans. He is generally dovish. He's a voter on the FOMC. And he basically said, “I'm comfortable with where policy is right now”, which I found interesting considering the markets have more or less fully priced in another rate cut at the end of the month. As far as I could tell the bond market and stock market basically ignored what he said, but perhaps, he's beginning to set markets up for a bit of a shock at the end of the month.

Listen to or subscribe to Alpha Trader on these podcast platforms:

AT: Yes, I think it would be a shock at this point if the Fed doesn't cut another 25 basis points, at least. If you recall, James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed at the last meeting, he was advocating for 50 basis points. Although there were some other Fed governors who thought the Fed should do nothing. To me, you could really make an argument that the Fed should stand pat here. I mean, the unemployment rates at 3.5%, there's little or no evidence of inflation. The equity markets are buoyant, again. Yes, there's definitely concerns in the manufacturing sector, but you could chalk that up to the GM strike. And just the overriding concerns about trade with China and trade talks with China, but there are some good things happening or better things happening in the global economy. Maybe they should keep some powder dry in case things go south, again, later this year, or early next year. But to your point, I think it'll be a stunner if the Fed doesn't cut again at the end of the month?

SA: Certainly, and it would certainly stun the banks, which have been on a nice run as their earnings roll in most of every [indiscernible]. I notice the KPA and the KRA are both nicely up over the past few sessions, perhaps people are starting to price in a bit of a steeper yield curve, or at least a less inverted yield curve, x as we know, make money on that carry, and they could certainly use lower Fed funds rate.

AT: Yes, it's really interesting to me this. So, this first full real week of earning season, the financials, I think were the headline. And JPMorgan, they look like they're still the best run bank in the world. Thank you, Jamie Dimon. Bank of America also reported pretty solid numbers across the board. Morgan Stanley, smaller operation, exceeded expectations. Goldman Sachs was somewhat surprisingly the outlier, not having a great quarter. Although, to me, I don't know that you want to bet against Goldman in the long-term. But I think the overriding message is that the financials have done well this year, JPMorgan, particularly, despite a flat or at some points, inverted yield curve and that's historically how banks make money when they borrow short, they lend long and they make the spread on that. And that's a great business. That's the vague if – whether you're a bank or a loan shark, if you're – if you have that business, you're going to do pretty well. So, the fact that they've done well, at least the stocks have done well and again the quarters that were reported this week, overall, pretty good, shows that they've done a great job managing that business. And so if the yield curve continues to normalize as it has the last couple of weeks, the financial should be in really good shape for the end of the year and going into 2020, and we talk, when I say we, I mean, in the media, we talk so much about technology, but the financials, I believe, are the second largest waiting in the S&P 500 still. So, the financials are doing well. Technology is doing well. I think you make a pretty good case that the stock market is in good shape here.

SA: I would agree. Again, maybe this is a little bit too old school, but it seems to me the financials typically lead a bear market and would also conversely lead a bull market. And if they're doing well, it's hard to bet against the market, in general.

AT: Yes, I would agree with you, if the financials are doing well. I think the overall market doing well, which I think is a great setup for our conversation with JC Parets of All Star Charts and we'll be right back with that conversation.

Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is J.C. Parets. He is the Founder of All Star Charts, which provides technical analysis commentary across asset classes to investors worldwide. He's also the host of the technical analysis radio podcast. And you should follow him on twitter at All Star Charts. JC, it's great to have you with us today.

J.C. Parets: Thanks for having me, Aaron.

AT: Thanks for being here. So, there's so much talk these days about what the Fed is going to do? And how the Chinese trade talks are going to work out? And where they're headed for recession? And my sense is, you don't care about any of that. Am I right about that?

JCP: Aaron, I thank the Lord every day that I don't have to worry about any of that stuff. I couldn't imagine having to worry about who our President is and what he's tweeting about and whether there's a deal with China or not, or what the Federal Reserve, I could not imagine, having to care about any of those things. So, I'm incredibly fortunate to be a technical analyst. And we abide by the thought process that all of that information is the reason why stocks and indexes and interest rates are priced where they are with all of that known and even unknown information, right, to suggest that just because you read some news story or some article written by some journalists, that you somehow have information that other people in the world do not, I think is irresponsible. It's ignorant, quite frankly. So, we trust that Mr. Market is all knowing. And therefore, we just analyze the trends and the behavior of the market, and therefore, its participants. And if we're on the right side of the trend, we have the probabilities on our side. And that's how we win consistently over time.

AT: Alright. And so, what is the primary trend of the market telling you right now, and as we're talking right now, the S&P is once again budding up at that 3,000 level, which has been its prior peak a couple of times now?

JCP: Yes, probably more than a couple of times. I mean, think about it. Most stocks and indexes around the world are actually down over the last 21 months or so since January of 2018, right? We can argue we've been in a sideways range, depending on what index you're looking at. But we look at the internals of the market, because it's not just a stock market, it's a market of stocks. So, when we look at the components themselves, we can understand that the majority of stocks are actually down. So, call it what you want, call it a sideways trend, call it a cyclical bear market, you can call it any of those things and I'm not going to argue with you. But the bottom line is that, we've gone nowhere for almost two years after a historic period between 2016 and 2017 where stocks did incredibly well. So, I'd argue that the sideways range since then is perfectly justified. We are digesting those massive gains from 2016 and 2017. And my hunch is that the resolution out of this range is up not down and we are not near the end of a bull market like some people claim, but actually we're probably near the start of a new bull market.

SA: And what leads you to believe the resolution is up rather than down just because of the prior trend, or something else?

JCP: Yes, you nailed that. You've been reading my notes.

SA: Yes.

JCP: Listen, the one thing that we know, right, is that markets trend. As Newton said, an object in motion tends to stay in motion. So, we know that markets trend, that's why technical analysis works, right, which I think gets forgotten oftentimes. So, yes, we were in a prior uptrend from a secular perspective, going back 10 years, from a cyclical perspective, just 2016 and 2017. So, yes, I believe that the resolution out of this consolidation takes place in the direction of that underlying trend, which as you said, so eloquently is up.

AT: And I will note and I read your stuff to this morning and we’re taping this few days before the podcast airs. You wrote that with the Dow above 27,000, you wouldn't want to be short and quote, it's irresponsible not to be aggressively long. You also just said here that you think a new bull market may be about to start. So, that's pretty aggressive commentary again, what gives you that confidence?

JCP: Well, we spoke about the trend. So, that's the most important. People like what would you see what's your favorite technical indicator? Well, it's price. Everything else is supplement to that. We analyze sentiment. It's not just the behavior of the market, but by definition, we're analyzing the behavior of market participants globally. And with the stock market, German DAX making new 52-week highs, S&P and Dow pushing up against all-time highs, the global 100 Index closing at all-time highs. These are not characteristics of downtrends or characteristics of uptrends. And then when we look at sentiment, we have the fewest amount of bulls since 2016. Think about it, people are more bearish today than they were last December when the market was falling apart. So, I think there's just an overwhelming amount of pessimism with the market at all-time highs, talk about a pretty killer combination. They say that, “You shouldn't kick someone while they're down.” We hear that a lot. But the truth of the matter is, when someone's down is actually the best time to kick them, right? So, right now, the bears are incredibly down, particularly the permabears are making new highs. So, I think that, as that sentiment unwinds, and as the bears just give up and frustration and just say, “Oh, I just can't be bearish anymore. That really helps the unwind of that sentiment.” And I think that's the catalyst to take the Dow up above 30,000. I think it happens soon.

AT: Dow above 30,000. All right. So, we're going to take a break here here word from our sponsor, the CME Group. When we come back, we're going to talk more with JC Parets.

Commercials: Take a deep dive into futures to arm yourself with knowledge to expand your strategy with confidence, see what adding features can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

AT: Alright, JC, we're back. So, wow, so you just made some pretty bullish calls here. A new bull market is starting Dow 30,000. And when I was talking before about all the macro things that people worry about, I forgot to mention impeachment. Again, do you care at all what's happening in Washington DC?

JCP: I don't see why would, it's not really my problem.

AT: So, you don't think that that is going to have any effect on the market? And you sort of jokingly mentioned the President's tweeting before, it does seem like at least on an intraday basis, that the market is moving based on things that the President tweets or headlines about China trade talks? Again, do you – you just ignore all that?

JCP: Aaron, I would make a terrible day trader, right? I've tried it before. It's not for me. So, these intraday swings that journalists get to write so much about and make all this noise about, and the day traders get opportunities, good for them, right? That's not the problem of 99.99% of market participants. I mean, think about how – you guys have been in my world is longer than I have. How many day traders are there out there? It's – number one, there's very few of them. Number two, it's a young man's game. How many old day traders that have been day trading for four decades do you see out there? I can't think of one. So, it's a young man's game. There aren't that many out there. They get either burnt out or lose all their money, very, very few day traders. So, with that being said, who cares, right? There's five people out there who care about these intraday swings and the tweets. It's great for journalists. It gives them something to talk about terrific. But for market participants, we don't have to care about any of that stuff. It's not our problem. It smooths out at the end if you've noticed, right? You'll get that knee jerk and you get those knee jerks after earnings calls and FOMC meetings and all that stuff and hearings and all these things, you'll get your knee jerk reactions, that are driven by probably a lot of algorithms and things like that. But then it reverts to the mean and we just continue in whatever trend we were in.

I feel like that will never change. We’ll always have that maybe as the world gets noisier and more interconnected with the Twitter's and whatever social media we have in the future. I think that those knee jerk reactions will probably be more common. That doesn't mean that we have to care. I think it's really important to identify what your time horizon is and stick to it, right? We all know that person who enters a trade because of a MACD crossover or something like that, then the trade starts going against him or her. And then all of a sudden, it's not a trade anymore, it's an investment. And they're listening to conference calls and they're analyzing. They're picking apart the income statements, right? That's silly. I think you need to pick your time horizon, stick to it, be disciplined. And for 99.99% of the global population, we don't want to care about any of that stuff, which is great.

AT: So, JC, do you look for turning points? Are there technical signals that tell you a turning-points at hand, or do you just wait for a clear change in trend?

JCP: Oh, yes, that's a great question. And yes, we absolutely look for changes in trend. In fact, now we have an ability, a very unique ability as human beings as Homo sapiens to imagine a world that doesn't exist or doesn't exist yet, right? We can think of things that don't exist, which other species in the past were not able to do, right, which is why we're here and Homo erectus is not and Neanderthals are not, right? So, if we have this unique ability to imagine a world that doesn't exist, that's exactly what we do and we want to use that to our advantage. So, we'll build a thesis based on the weight of the evidence and say, “Okay, this is what we think stocks are going to do, or this is what we think bonds are going to do.” And then we try to imagine what that world is going to look like if we are indeed correct, right? What are the things that we will need to see to confirm our thesis? And then the opposite, what would happen in the “off chance” that we are incorrect, right? What are the signs that are going to give us a heads up that we're wrong on this thesis? So, we really want to visualize that prior to entering. And so that when either of those happens, we're not surprised at all right, because it'll be one of those two, were either right or wrong. And I'm not like a permabull far from it. I'm not a perma anything. I think that's very foolish as well. We absolutely look for changes in trend. In fact, if you guys recall, I know Aaron has been following my work for a long time. Early October of 2018, I was end of the world guy. I my exact quote was we have unlimited downside risk in stocks. We needed to be shorting stocks, buying bonds, raising cash, buying stocks, I thought was the wrong move coming into early October of 2018, right? And then a year later, we haven't got anywhere, right. We're flat for a year.

So, now I think it's time to move on. And part of the reasons why we were so bearish a year ago was some of the things that you're asking me about, right, what do we look for? Well, with new highs in the indexes, we were seeing fewer and fewer stocks making new 52-week highs. Fewer and fewer stocks reaching bullish momentum regimes, right. We were seeing divergences in some leading areas, particularly homebuilders and financials, which tend to roll over prior to peaks in the past, go back to the 2000 highs, go back to the 2007 highs in the market, go back to the 2015 highs. So, we've seen this story again and again, all of these things were happening simultaneously. Bonds were in the process of breaking out. Interest rates were in the process of breaking down. All of those things were consistent with an environment that stocks are selling off and gold was very attractive at the time as well with gold breaking out, we were incredibly bullish precious metals in the fourth quarter last year. So, all of those things, JC, man, we're bullish gold, we're bullish bonds. We think interest rates are going to get slammed. What are stocks going to do in that environment? And we were very confident that stocks were going to get clobbered, not only did they, but a year later, we still haven't even broken out.

AT: True. And we know you've talked a lot about the general market and the averages. Do you look at individual names as well?

JCP: Of course, I learned from a wise Egyptian man many, many years ago that if you trade the averages, you're going to get average returns. And I find trading the averages is difficult, right? It's really hard, a lot of eyes on the average. And so, we use the averages as a guide and then we will express that thesis through individual equities, right? So, we incorporate what we call the top down approach. So, the first thing we do is we look at every single stock market index in the world, you name it. All the developed markets, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Canada, you name it, all the developed markets then we’ll do the same thing for the emerging markets, Russia, Brazil, China, right, one-by-one India, Malaysia, you name it. We look at, if there's an index for that country, it's on our list, right? Sri Lanka, right? Talk about terrible performance, one of the worst performers in the world. The point is we're looking at every every single index, then and only then do we break it down to our domestic stock market, which in this case is the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ, Russell, Value Line, I mean, you know all the names, we look at every single one. At that point, then we'll break once we know the direction of stocks as an asset class, then we'll break it down to the sector level, technology, energy, staples, right, healthcare, we go through every single sector. There's 11 or 10, depending on who you ask, right? And then once we see where the strength is, where the weakness is within the global macro context, then we'll look at the individual components of those sectors.

So, let's say in my infinite wisdom, I believe technology is going to go higher. Alright. Well, where within technology? Is it software? Is it the chip stocks? Where in tech do, we want to express our thesis? And let's say, for whatever reason, it's semiconductors, which currently is the case, that means our leading technology breaking out to all-time highs, what's there not to like, then we'll look at the components of the chip sector itself and look for the best risk versus reward opportunity in a stock that's showing both relative strength and positive momentum. But most importantly, has a risk versus reward opportunity that is skewed in our favor. So that way, we have the wind at our back. We have – we’re trading in the direction of the underlying trend in stocks that people already like, right? We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here. This is something that the market has agreed – is – something that should be being bought, right? We're not trying to get cute here. We're trying to take advantage of a trend that's already in place. So, ultimately, we’ll decide that we're going to buy Broadcom or we're going to buy KLAC or one of these chip stocks, whichever one provides the best risk versus reward within the industry group, within the sector, within the asset class that we like in this case, stocks, tech, semis.

AT: We talked a lot about things that you like here, maybe some stuff that you don't like. Your most recent chart of the week, you wrote Bitcoin is in all caps, not in an uptrend. There's a lot of very passionate people out there about Bitcoin and obviously that huge spike into 2017, then huge crash and then it came roaring back this year. But you think maybe that rebound is over?

JCP: I mean, listen, Bitcoin tripled. I mean, that's a heck of a move. So, if you're looking for another triple after a triple, I mean, that's tough. That's tough to swallow, right? I think you need to pick your spots, particularly in a market that's as volatile as Bitcoin, where you can get a triple in a few months, right? So, that that occurred, and then we consolidated throughout the summer, right? We peaked in, what was it in late June and then we consolidated for the rest of the summer. And then, we talk about how consolidations in an underlying – under – within an underlying trend tend to resolve in the direction of that trend. But what happened in Bitcoin, it did not resolve in the direction of the underlying trend. It actually broke down instead. So that is a very, very strong signal when a market that is “supposed to do something” does not. That in and of itself is a signal and we wrote down. So, if we're below 9,500, let's just call it, we're below overhead supply. And there is absolutely zero reason to be long of Bitcoin to the opposite. I think that the risk is now down, right? I think there are better places to be in. Fortunately, I don't fall into the camp of one of these people that is just going to swear up and down that Bitcoin is going to go to a million and we just need to what do they call it, hold on for dear life, like the [indiscernible] like, that's silly. I think those people are just as responsible as the gold bugs or permabears, or I mean, they're all in the same category, which I think is incredibly foolish, and they all deserve to lose money, is really the way I see it. I think that we need to manage risk responsibly. And when the data changes, we need to accept that and that's okay. The data changes. That's fine.

So, where we sit today? I mean, listen, we could break out tomorrow and forget everything. JC just said, “But where we sit today with Bitcoin somewhere around the 8,000 level.” I think the trend is down or sideways, but certainly not up and we're below overhead supply. The dead bodies are above us, right? So, as we rally into those dead bodies, they're going to be selling Bitcoin at least for now. So, I'd rather be in other areas, particularly in the stock market.

AT: Right. And again, you're not making a commentary about the utility of Bitcoin or whether we need something on the blockchain or the blockchain itself. Certainly, you're just talking about the price action in Bitcoin itself?

JCP: I couldn't tell you the first thing about the old block and chain. I don't know. It's way above my pay grade. I analyze price.

AT: Alright. And you also mentioned the gold bugs. And I think you also recently tweeted out, quote, this doesn't have to be complicated owning gold stocks below this overhead supply did not make sense. If and when we can break through the overhead supply, then we can talk. So, that's a comment on both gold and gold stocks, or just the stocks themselves?

JCP: It's really both, right? I mean, we've been around long enough to know that gold stocks and gold, they do well together and they act poorly together, right, it's just what it is. And we were incredibly bullish of gold over the past year like so bullish of gold. The gold bugs used to hate me, and then they loved me for a long time. They'll probably hate me again now.

AT: They’re going to hate you again, yes.

JCP: Right. It's fine. I've learned to deal with it, Aaron. I'll figure out a way to get over it. We are at the same levels where we failed. I mean, this goes back. We failed here in August of 2013. I'm speaking specifically of the gold miners index GDX. In 2013, we rallied up here and failed. We rallied back up to these levels in 2016 in the summer, failed. And now we're back here again, where we got here the summer backup towards this 31 and we're failing, right, which is – shouldn't be a surprise. We continue to fail here every time. So, for right now, there's really no reason to own gold miners. If we start breaking out above 31, I think that would be an epic breakout. But my crystal ball is in the shop. So, I don't really know when that's going to happen or if it's going to happen at all. Maybe it happens later this year. I'd argue it probably won't. This looks to me more like maybe a 2020 story, which is okay, I'm not going anywhere, I got all the time in the world. And then just thinking about it from a positioning standpoint, the underlying precious metal, because here we're talking about a group of gold stocks, the underlying precious metal itself gold, we want to look at the positioning. We want to see what the commercial hedgers are doing. We want to see what the speculators are doing. And by law, they have to disclose that to the CFTC and we get that data. Most people choose to ignore it for some unknown reason. I don't know why, it's great free data.

So, we definitely look at it. And we look at the commercial hedgers as a smart money. The speculators tend to be on the wrong side, particularly at turning points. And just to be clear, when we look at the Commitment of Traders data, or any Sentiment data for that matter, 95% of the time, it's useless, just to be clear. We look at sentiment data. We really only pay attention at extremes, right? So, rewind a year ago. And in the fourth quarter last year, when we were bearish equities, bullish bonds, bullish gold, gold commercial hedges were actually net long for the first time ever. Gold hedges are never net long…

AT: Right.

JCP: They actually do hedge and they were actually net long. So, my argument was, our commercial hedge is net long for the first time ever, because they think gold goes down, or they net long, because they think gold goes higher. That was the bet that we were making, gold exploded from there and everything was great. Now, fast forward a year and commercial hedgers have their largest net short position of all time. This was in September. So, now it's the exact opposite.

So, let's ask ourselves the question, “You know, Aaron, why do you think that commercial hedgers have their largest net short position of all time?” Is it because you think that they think the stock that gold goes up, or is it because they think that gold gets clobbered? And I'm going to go with the ladder? I think commercial hedgers are incredibly short right now, because they think gold falls or at the very least goes sideways. Either way fits within our thesis that we do not want to be buying gold. We wanted to take our profits. It was a great trade. And now in precious metals, we're on the sidelines. I don't necessarily think we need to be short, gun to my head. I'd rather be short than long. But for me, I think there's better risk versus reward opportunities and other asset classes, particularly equities.

AT: Frankly, I'm curious given your view on gold. What you're seeing in the chart of the dollar, because I'm hearing a lot of commentary, some of it macroeconomic and some of it technical that the Dollar Index may be making a major top, do you see that, which I would think if it is, that would be good for gold?

JCP: Aaron, full disclosure, part of the big reason why we were so bullish gold coming into the year, I thought the dollar was going to get slammed. And the dollar, I mean, it's been flat all year.

AT: Right.

JCP: So, it hasn't gone up, but it hasn't gone down. So, I – if you want to ask me about the dollar, you're asking the guy who got it wrong out here, so full disclosure. I haven't seen enough evidence to suggest that I’m very, very wrong, right? We're flat for the year. The thing is with the Dollar Index, that's a euro story, right?

AT: Right.

JCP: So, I think that we need to look at the trade-weighted Dollar Index. You could look at the dollar in emerging market currencies. So, I think the Dollar Index, I think, to blanket the world with an index, where 60% as the Euro, I think, makes it tough, right? So, I think we need to be as much as we look at the Dollar Index and we do and it is flat for the year. And we really want to look at the dollar versus individual currencies or baskets of different kinds. And I'm in the camp, that emerging markets are about to rip, Copper is going to absolutely explode higher. Emerging market stocks rip higher. And then I want to ask myself, “Is that most likely happening in an environment where the dollar is going up, or is that happening in an environment where the dollar is going down, right?” And I'd argue, if we're going to be right on the emerging market call, I have a funny feeling dollars getting slammed in that environment.

AT: Right.

JCP: It's probably good for gold, too. So, that's really where I stand on that. I think if we're above 98, 99, in the U.S. Dollar Index, it's tough to be short the dollar, right? So, that's sort of the line, the line in the sand if you want one, and that's how I look at it. I've been wrong all year on the U.S. dollar, because it's been flat and hasn't fallen. But I haven't seen enough evidence to suggest that, we need to throw that call out the window, I still like the bears dollar call.

AT: I'll just turn it back to individual stocks for a second, as you know, we're just getting started in earnings reporting season. I would take it as a technician if a stocks in a trend and it knee jerks the other way on an earnings report, you see that as an opportunity to not to shift positions, but to add to a position, say, again, we're recording this a couple days ahead of time. Netflix has been having a rough run of it. I would imagine technicians, if they do go short stocks, would be short a stock like Netflix, jumped 10% post earnings last night, something about 5%, as we speak today. Is at an opportunity to add?

JCP: Sure. I’ll answer both of those questions. Netflix, we came into the week very, very long. We love Netflix. I think Netflix goes retest those former highs. I think Netflix has another 100 points of upside. So, I definitely like Netflix, whether they reported earnings or not, I don't have time to read any of that stuff. So, I take your word for it. For me when it comes to sort of like earnings, I think it really just depends on your time horizon, right? So if you're a swing trader and you're in something for four or five days and there's an earnings in the middle, that's probably going to mess up your risk versus reward and it's going to be tougher to set up to manage risk, right, which at the end of the day is the most important thing. If you're a long-term investor, what's – then you short, if you like a stock and on earnings comes in, stock gets clobbered, and you want to buy more and you want to take that as an opportunity, great sure, and that makes sense to me. For me, I look at earnings report, sort of as land mines. I do my best to stay away from them, or put together an options and options trade, right. So, Sean McLaughlin, he runs our options desk. So, Sean, basically, his job is to take all the research that we do, myself, Tom Bruni, Steve Strazza, all the research that we're doing for both retail and institutional investors, he reads it all up and down 10 times, and then he adds that third dimension of volatility and depending on where volatility is in the overall market and individually – and then that individual security, we'll figure out ways to take advantage of a market with that third dimension of volatility, where we could put ourselves in a situation where, even if we're wrong, we can still make money.

In fact, last year in 2018, our best trade of the entire year in the options market, we actually got the direction wrong, right? So, that's the beauty of that third element of volatility. So, my answer to you would be to identify your time horizon and stick to it. And if you're a longer-term investor, these earnings don't matter to you, right? And if you're a swing trader, they're like land mines. So, you really need to, I think, acknowledge them and figure out a way to either hedge that out, or if you're an options trader, then that's who you are, right, my good friend, Andy Swan, he runs LikeFolio, and that's their game, right? They look for data to try to anticipate those earnings calls and that's their Christmas. They love earnings season. Me, I do not. That's if companies never reported earnings, it would make my life easier. So, it really just, I think, depends on who you are.

AT: So, JC I just want to clarify something. I think if I heard you correctly, you said your best trade of 2018 was where you got the direction wrong. Can you explain the mechanics of that?

JCP: Yes. So, in this particular case, it was that technology, right. So, we had been bullish equities, really off the lows in the first and second quarter of last year. And we continue to do this summer, keep buying stocks, keep buying stocks, even in September. We need to be buying stocks, we need to be buying stocks. So, somewhere around mid-September, technology breaks out to an all-time high. The XLK, specifically is the ETF that tracks the technology index. And me and Sean are talking and I'm like man, this tag just breaking out. And I'm like, but if it doesn't hold, this thing is going to get slammed, right. I think those are like my exact quotes. But I think that we broke out to an all-time high, so it's hard to argue against it.

So, Sean put together a straddle strategy, where we're essentially if it breaks out and keeps rallying, great. If it gets destroyed, that's great, too. So, we're essentially putting on a bet that it's not going to just sit there, but gun to my head, I thought in September, we were going higher. This was before things changed in October, and we started getting bearish. But at that point, the trade was already on. And as it turns out, when an equity falls, volatility rises even more traditionally than when an equity rises. So, the strategy just exploded. And it wound up being percentage wise, by far the best trade of the entire year because of that third element of volatility, we didn't have to get the direction, right?

AT: And that, again, as you say, that's the beauty of options if you get that right. And I like the straddle, because whichever direction it goes, you have the opportunity to participate, I’ll put it that way both the upside and the downside?

JCP: Yes, where you lose as it just sits there.

AT: Right.

JCP: Right.

AT: Alright. So, we've touched upon this, but I want to talk a little bit more specifically about your process and how you approach technical analysis. In the couple of minutes, we have left here, you say you've got a simple timeframe you're looking at weeks and months, not years and you're not a great day trader, as you explained. You really candlestick charts. What is it about candlestick charts that you like?

JCP: Well, to be clear, I use Japanese candlesticks. I use line charts. I use bar charts. I think they all serve a purpose. I do not use the Ichimoku Clouds, that's very confusing to me. When you see my charts, Aaron, you've been following my work for years.

AT: Yes.

JCP: You notice a very clean, right? I'm very proud of very clean charts. I don't have every color on the rainbow in moving averages and 27 indicators underneath and Bollinger Bands and all of this stuff, where it's like, I look at some of these charts and I'm like, which one is the price, right? So, for my charts, I think you can generally see which one prices, which is the most important thing. I don't care what happens today, because like you said, I'm not a day trader, thank God. And I don't care what happens next year. I mean, I'll worry about next year, next year, right? We're looking at weeks and months. We're trying to make money this quarter. That is, in my opinion, the sweet spot of the market. That's where I think it's the easiest way to make money. It's the easiest way to manage risk, again, in my opinion. So, that's really my sweet spot, because I've come to the conclusion over many, many years that that's where my edges. And I would argue that's probably the best edge out there, but some people like to be day traders, good for them. This is America…

AT: Right.

JCP: …to you. Some people don't have time for this and are looking out years. For me, that's too long out. I mean, to start making – to start putting on trades based on what I think is going to happen a year from now, I wouldn't even know where to start. So, for me, I think that sweet spot is looking at weeks and months, try to make money this quarter. I mean, we found a lot of success with that.

AT: I think you just alluded to this. One of the problems or issues people have with technical analysis is, there's so many different indicators and Moving Averages and MACD and all this kind of stuff. It sounds like you're saying, you simplify is the way to go, I guess, I'm asking you. What's your advice for someone who's just getting started with technical analysis?

JCP: Well, there are many more indicators and fundamental analysis than there are in technical, let's make that perfectly clear, talk about confusing. But yes, in technical analysis, keep it simple, stupid is really our mantra. You see people that really like to complicate their lives, not just in technical analysis, fundamental analysis too is probably even more complicated. So, for me keep it simple, stupid. We all know the people that have like 12 momentum indicators underneath price like pick one, right? What do you need 12 of them for just waiting for all of them to give you a buy signal like you're asking for that paralysis by too much analysis problem by doing that, pick one? I use a 14 period RSI that's what works for me. I've watched this damn thing, move up and down for a decade and a half. Trust me, I know how it works. So, I know very, very smart people who use MACD. I know very, very smart people who use Stochastics. I know very, very smart people who created their own momentum indicators. I don't have a problem with any of that, right, good for them. For me, I'm an RSI guy. I use a 14-period RSI, so it's a – we're looking at a weekly chart, 14-week RSI. We're looking at a daily chart, it's a 14-day RSI, that's what works for me. I don't really like moving averages. That's really not for me. I use fewer and fewer moving averages as my career has gone on. I look at moving averages as invisible lines. I know people love to be like Oh! my God, the S&P closed above its 200-day moving average, who gives a damn right?

I don't understand why everybody needs to make a big deal when prices cross above an invisible line. It means absolutely nothing to me. It's a smoothing mechanism. It's all it is. There's no price history there, right. It's literally just an invisible line. So, it – for me, it's a supplement to help identify the direction of the primary trend. And after you've been doing this for so long, do you really need some colorful line to help you identify the direction of the trend? Now, once you've been doing this long enough, you can see, it's going up, it's going down or it's going sideways. You don't need colorful lines to tell you that.

Now, with that being said, I know really, really smart people who do use Moving Averages and good for them. And I actually like to use Moving Averages for breadth analysis, I want to see the percentage of stocks above their 200-day Moving Average, percentage of stocks below their 200-day Moving Average. That to me is really another way to say, “Okay, there are more and more stocks in an uptrend.” In other words, if you're above your 200-day Moving Average, you're probably not in a downtrend is how I look at it. And then in extreme, extreme circumstances, like we saw in December of 2018, for example, when you get the percentage of stocks above their 200-day Moving Average below 15%, 20%, you're most likely about to see a face ripper in equities, particularly when that percentage gets back above 20%, you get some of the greatest rallies of all-time.

A lot of times when we're incredibly bearish, we're looking for those signals to cover shorts and or get long. And that's precisely what happened at the end of last year. And I was under the impression to be perfectly honest, that this was going to be a counter trend rally within that ongoing bear market from last year from the fourth quarter. And as soon as our upside objectives were achieved in the spring and summer, we continue to get more and more data that not only were stocks not going to roll over, they were actually going to break out. I mean, that's what we continue to see more and more stocks breaking to new highs, more and more stocks above their 200-day Moving Average. In fact, we have more stocks above their 200-day Moving Average than we've had in over 18 months. So, we're not seeing breadth deterioration, we are seeing breadth improvement and Moving Averages help in that respect.

AT: Again, that's great insight, and I really appreciate your time here JC. Before I let you go, before you did all this technical stuff, you were a ballplayer a pitcher some kind of curious get your take on the world series as we're sitting here today. We know the nationals are in, the Yankees and the Astros still got to figure it out in the American League, but what are your – what's your prediction there? What are the charts telling you about the World Series?

JCP: I think if the Nationals don't play a game wearing an expos uniform, I think they're doing the world [Multiple Speakers].

SA: Well, the senators actually move [indiscernible] Texas Rangers.

AT: No, fair point, fair point.

JCP: Right. Exactly. Yes, you got – and those expos unis, I mean, come on, or if they don't have at least one home game rocking the expos, I'm just turning it off. And what am I rooting for? I'm rooting for Game Seven. What's better than Game Seven?

AT: Absolutely.

JCP: You don't have a horse on the race.

AT: Alright, JC. Thanks very much.

SA: Thanks, JC.

JCP: You got it.