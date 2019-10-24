Paylocity: Wait For A Further Pullback

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock price has fallen roughly 15% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that Paylocity is growing well with some switching costs. At $96, however, it is overvalued by roughly 32% based on my base-case assumptions. Nonetheless, I provide potential investors with the rough estimates needed for Paylocity to be a good investment at the current price.

Source: Google

Paylocity has grown profitably over the years

Paylocity focuses on providing human capital management solutions for smaller companies with 20 to 1,000 employees. Its average client size is 100+ employees and, currently, has roughly 20,200 clients. Paylocity's revenue has grown strongly, from $53.8M in 2012 to $447.8M in the most recent twelve months, representing a compounded annual growth of roughly 35% over this period.

Paylocity's states that its total addressable market is roughly $26B. At its most recent twelve months revenue of $447M, its share is less than 2%. This gives Paylocity a long runway for growth and gives more confidence that decent revenue growth rates will remain achievable for at least the next few years.

Source: Paylocity Investor Presentation

Paylocity has also been growing profitably, with EBITDA margins of roughly 29% in its most recent fiscal year. Paylocity seems to be optimizing free cash flow while also attempting to achieve consistent revenue growth, which is great news for investors. In its most recent Q4 2019 transcript:

I'm pleased to announce we have entered our target free cash flow range of 15% to 20% of revenue as we continue to focus on growing our business while also increasing free cash flow and profitability. We continue to focus on consistent revenue growth while also driving scale in our business model.

It's not easy to switch HR software

Payroll is important to the primary operations of companies. As such, most companies would not want to switch their payroll providers once they have Paylocity embedded within their systems. Even if there is a cheaper payroll provider, companies would not easily switch. Besides the time spent and the expense of implementing new software, employees would need to be retrained on any new systems. This could potentially lead to lost productivity and potential loss of data during the transition.

Besides payroll, Paylocity also provides human capital management tools. These include applications like talent, benefits, and workforce management. As companies adopt more of Paylocity's tools, they become further entrenched onto the Paylocity platform for human resource management. This makes it harder to replace the more time companies spend on Paylocity's platform. This stickiness is seen from the revenue retention rate of 92% in its latest investor presentation.

Source: Paylocity Investor Presentation

Investment Risks

Paylocity's key markets include small-to-medium businesses. In an economic downturn, these businesses are more prone to business slowdown or failure which could lead to stronger churn rates for Paylocity. Compared to human resource companies that target larger enterprise companies, Paylocity will experience stronger revenue headwinds during weaker economic climates.

Paylocity's human resource data is also extremely sensitive and is vulnerable to a security breach. In an event of a leak, it may cause a severe drop in customer trust and confidence in Paylocity as a secure provider of human resources services. Paylocity also faces many payroll competitors such as Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Paychex (PAYX), and Paycom (PAYC). Customers might migrate over to competing solutions if they do not believe that their sensitive information is safe with Paylocity.

Paylocity is overvalued based on my estimates

To value Paylocity, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 20% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity, starting from the year 2025. The growth rates in the first five years are based on analysts' estimates driven by net customer additions and increasing recurring revenue per customer. With a large total addressable market, Paylocity should be able to execute these sales growth rates for at least the next five years. However, Paylocity faces many competitors in this space and may experience some headwinds in growth if it is faced with execution issues.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Paylocity's gross margins are lower as compared to other software players at 67%. However, gross margins have continued to scale upwards from 45% since 2011. As growth slows in the future, the Paylocity would be optimizing for profitability and operating margins should rise. However, if competition heats up, Paylocity might have to spend more on sales and marketing, which might create some short-term pressure on operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Paylocity will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Paylocity has a weighted cost of capital of 8%, reflecting a profitable company with positive free cash flows. As such, it should have a lower cost of capital than its money-losing peers.

Source: Author creation using Paylocity financials

The value I derived for Paylocity is roughly $3.5B for the entire company. This represents a 32% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $64.5 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales 3Y Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Paylocity 11 10.7 27 12 Paycom 18 18 31 30 Workday (WDAY) 10.5 10.7 34.6 -16.9 Paychex 7.7 7.8 9 36

Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha

Compared to established peers like Paychex, Paylocity is expensive on both price/sales and EV/sales multiples. However, Paychex also has much lower sales growth of less than 10%. Paylocity is less expensive than peers like Paylocity due to its much lower operating margins.

Source: Author creation using Paylocity financials

To justify its current price of $96, Paylocity has to at least grow at a compounded rate of 30% for the next five years and achieve an operating margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Growing at such a rate means achieving a terminal revenue of $3.2B with terminal growth of 2%. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Paylocity will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If not, Paylocity's recent pullback does not make it a good time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.