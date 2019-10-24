Arrow Financial: A Dividend Champion And Undervalued Community Bank

Thesis

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) is the third undervalued community bank that I am highlighting. This bank is a Dividend Champion and has shown up in my monthly series on these stocks. The bank ranks in the top half of my dividend growth ranking model for Dividend Champions. It could be ranked higher, but the trailing 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates are comparatively low. However, the bank has a low valuation, low beta, and low payout ratio, which are attractive from the perspective of dividend safety and volatility. In addition, the bank showed up as one of five banks passing several screens assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. This bank is conservatively run and presently undervalued and the yield is roughly 3%. I view it as a long-term buy.

Source: Arrow Financial

Overview of Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial is a small community bank. The bank has three subsidiaries: Great Falls National Bank with 30 branches, Saratoga National Bank with 11 branches, Upstate Agency, and North Country Investment Advisors. The banks provide personal banking, commercial banking, mortgages, and investments. Upstate Agency specializes in insurance and health and employee benefits. Arrow operates in upstate New York serving Warren, Washington, Essex, Clinton, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties, as seen in the graphic below. The bank had $2.3B in loans, $2.6B in deposits, and $3.1B in assets at end of Q3 2019.

Source: Geology.com

Arrow Financials’ Profitability and Growth

Arrow Financials’ top line is derived from interest income and non-interest income. For interest income, the bank gathers deposits at low rates and then makes loans at higher rates or invests in safe securities. A conservatively run community bank will invest in U.S. Treasuries or government backed securities. For non-interest income, Arrow charges bank fees and sells insurance. Arrow has a fairly diversified revenue stream since about 20% of total income is from non-interest sources and the remainder is from interest sources.

Arrow’s profitability is tied to its net interest margin and its credit quality. Arrow, like most community banks tries to keep its net interest margin stable but its credit losses low. The bank’s most recent quarterly net interest margin was 3.07%. Since mid-2018, the net interest margin has ranged from 3.01% - 3.11%. Arrow is slightly less profitable than the average U.S. bank, which as a group had an average net interest margin of 3.37% in Q2 2019. But with that said, Arrow has a higher net interest margin than many large banks. There are banks with much higher net interest margins, but these are often commercial banks or retail banks with greater exposure to riskier loans or credit cards, which have higher rates. The net interest margin is trending down now for most banks since the Federal Funds Rate is being lowered. This affects the Prime Rate and in turn causes variable rate commercial, residential, and consumer loans to reprice lower. If the Federal Funds Rate drops again then Arrow and other community banks will face further headwinds to maintain its net interest margin. With that said, Arrow has been successful in maintaining a stable net interest margin for the past several quarters as seen in the chart below. This provides some confidence that Arrow should maintain it profitability in a declining Fed Funds Rate environment.

Arrow Financials’ Net Interest Margin

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 3.07% 3.04% 3.01% 3.03% 3.02% 3.11%

Source: Arrow Financials’ Q3 2019 earnings release and Q2 2019 10-Q

From a growth perspective, Arrow Financial operates in a low density population area that has uneven growth. Surprisingly some of the counties, such as Saratoga, are relatively fast growing due to the presence of a growing semiconductor industry. However, other counties are losing population or growing much slower. In addition, another concern is that Arrow’s geographic area of operations does not in general have high median household income with the exception of Saratoga county. Lastly, house prices in this part New York tend to be lower than the U.S. median of $231,000. The combination of poor demographics, low incomes, and low house prices likely means that Arrow will have slow organic growth for deposits and loans. But at the same time, the aforesaid combination likely keeps competitors from entering Arrow’s market in significant numbers. In turn the bank has been able sustain slow growth over time by adding branches and periodically engaging in bolt-on acquisitions. The strategy has worked to date as the bank has generally increased earnings and it has also grown dividends for 26 years.

Arrow Financial’s Dividend Safety

Arrow’s dividend can be considered safe. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 40.8% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 and anticipated 2019 EPS of $2.55. This is well below my criteria of 65%. Even if the bank raises EPS 8% annually and dividend growth of 5% the payout ratio will range from 35% - 40% over the next several years. Note that Arrow’s dividend growth rate is low. The trailing 5-year growth rate is 2.4% and the trailing 10-year growth rate is only 2.9%. But the bank raised the dividend by about 5.3% last year and should be able to sustain a similar rate for a few years due to the low payout ratio and anticipated earnings growth. The regular dividend is also well covered by free cash flow of $41.98M and a regular dividend requirement of about $14.39M in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 34.3%, well below my threshold of 70%.

One must always look at capital position for banks. From this perspective, Arrow has a solid position as seen in the chart below. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. Furthermore, the bank has solid credit metrics with a non-performing loans-to-total loans at only 0.20%, non-performing assets-to-total assets at only 0.19%, and net charge-offs at only 0.05% in the most recent quarter. This is lower than most large banks and on par with other conservatively run community banks.

Arrow Financial’s Capital Position

Capital Ratios Minimums Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Tier 1 risk-based capital 6.0% 13.85% 13.93% 13.95% 13.87% 13.90% Total risk-based capital 8.0% 14.81% 14.91% 14.93% 14.86% 14.90% Tier 1 leverage ratio 4.0% 10.04% 9.88% 9.73% 9.61% 9.67% Common Equity Tier 1 4.5% 12.93% 12.99% 12.98% 12.89% 12.89%

Source: Arrow Financials’ Q3 2019 earnings release

Arrow Financial’s Valuation

Now, let’s take a look at Arrow’s valuation. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $2.55, which is in the range 2019 earnings per share estimates. For P/E ratio I use 14.0, which is slightly lower than the bank’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 14.1. I discount slightly for lateness of business cycle and lowering interest rates.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 I obtain a fair value range from $33.15 to $38.25. The current stock price is ~88% to ~102% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$33.75 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued at the moment.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $33.15 $35.70 $38.25 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 102% 95% 88%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using expected future dividend of $1.04. Assuming a reasonable dividend growth rate of 5% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $34.67. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $34.03. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$34.80 and thus we can say that Arrow is slightly undervalued at the current stock price. Arrow’s conservative capital position and good operational execution for slow growth means that I would not need a large discount to take an entry position. I personally view a stock price about 10% lower or ~$31.50 as a good entry point. The stock has traded this low in the past year and if the Fed Funds Rate is lowered again then that price may be seen again.

Final Thoughts On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial is a small community bank that operates in upstate New York. This is not a high growth area or even one with good demographics. But Arrow has seemingly made this work as competition is limited. This has led to a slowly rising share price and dividend growth. In fact, Arrow is a Dividend Champion having raised the dividend for 26 consecutive years. The bank shows up in the top half of my Dividend Power ranking method for dividend growth stocks. It also showed up on a recent screen of community banks. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run. The capital position is solid relative to the minimum requirements and the bank does not have much exposure to risky loans or credit cards. Although this keeps the net interest rate margin low, it also reduces risk during a recession. Non-performing loans and charge-offs are well below the national average. The combination of roughly 3% yield, long-term dividend growth, coverage ratios, and slight undervaluation makes this stock a long-term buy.

