Aircastle Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

Recap

When I argued in my last article that AYR had room to run and that there was "lottery ticket" for the company's fleet to become more valuable if the 737 max issue dragged out. What I meant by that although I neglected to repeat explicitly what I had written in my March article was that lottery ticket was a strategic or financial buyer deciding to buy the company at book value or a slight premium.

Well, the 737 max mess has dragged on, interest rates have remained low and AYR has remained at a discount to its growing book value. Lo and behold it has apparently attracted "multiple" third party buyers. Quoting the press release:

"Aircastle has received preliminary non-binding expressions of interest from multiple third parties regarding a potential transaction involving the Company and is engaged in preliminary discussions relating thereto."

Likelihood of Sale

I think a transaction at book value or a small premium is a decent likelihood.

I saw a headline yesterday Avenue Capital, a large hedge fund was raising a $1bln fund for aircraft leasing. I thought it was silly for them to buy a fleet of new planes from scratch, which by nature they would have to pay book value and then build out an organization to manage the assets, when they could just buy AYR, which was trading at a discount to book. Well voila!

I can see several executives being pro a sale. Peter Ueberroth is the Chairman of the Board of Aircastle. While, he does not control the company, I could see him having a lot of sway when it comes to m&a transactions. He is 82 years old and owns 425k shares of the company. If he can get book value or a small premium for this company that has chronically traded at a discount to book value, I can see him taking a deal. Book Value, even after paying $.30 dividends will be $27.50 by the end of the year. Somewhere around $30 and he cashes out a nice chunk of money. CEO Michael Inglese would receive almost $3.7mm change of control payments in addition to the value of 361.5k shares that he owns already.

Conclusion

I think AYR has been put into play here. There is a lot of dry powder out there in private equity hands. AYR has a clean fleet with no 737 max exposure. I think the likelihood of a deal is pretty high. I don't think a deal happens below $27.50 and I think upside is $30, although I have seen street estimates of $35/share.

