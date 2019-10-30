Macerich Is Dirt Cheap, But Why I'm Not Buying

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is a landlord of trophy mall real estate. Shares trade at around a 7% cap rate (deeply undervalued), leading many of my peers on Seeking Alpha to grow increasingly bullish on MAC. I explain in this report why this, however, isn’t a clear cut investment case as it has a tremendous risk. That said, the upside potential here is enormous, and the odds appear to be in MAC’s favor to succeed.

Looking Beyond Best Of Breed Amidst The Mall REIT Bloodbath

Malls have been hammered. High quality malls have materially underperformed the broader market since 2016:

(Yahoo Finance)

We are now able to find shares of ultra-high quality mall real estate trading at cap rates around 7% and higher. My readers know that I primarily invest in stocks known as “best of breed,” which are companies with strong underlying financials, top tier management teams, and strong balance sheets. However, when there is blood in the streets, other stocks possibly become cheap enough to pique my interest. There’s blood in the streets of MAC and its trophy asset portfolio.

Trophy Asset Portfolio

If you want to own a stake of the best mall real estate in the country, then you’ve come to the right place as MAC is a landlord of ultra-high class mall real estate. If you live in areas like California, Phoenix, New Jersey, or Washington D.C., then chances are that you live near a high-end mall owned by MAC:

(2019 Presentation)

MAC has aggressively increased the quality of their mall portfolio in the past 10 years through a combination of aggressive asset recycling and significant reinvestment:

(2019 Presentation)

An “A mall” is defined as a mall with tenant sales psf somewhere around $520 or higher. MAC is clearly “deep A mall” quality.

MAC frequently touts that the average sales psf for their top 40 properties, or 96% of their NOI, is $804, which implies that the company as a whole is basically an A+ portfolio. This isn’t quite true - the bottom 10 of their top 40 properties are made up of primarily C+ to B+ properties with sales psf ranging from $335 to $523 - I am hesitant to own stakes in anything less than A quality as I view lower tier properties as having more long term downside risk to the current retail downturn. As a result, I instead like to view MAC on the basis of only their A malls and better. As it turns out, doing so just makes MAC appear to be even higher quality as the average sales psf of 84% of NOI is a breathtaking $921:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

This compares favorably to my favorite pick in the sector and the stock market overall in Simon Property Group (SPG), which reported having a tenant sales psf north of $900 in their top 77 assets which make up around 70% of NOI.

When you see a portfolio of such quality as MAC, this alone almost makes you want to stop analyzing anything else about the company and just buy their stock. Unfortunately, it is not so simple.

Bull Fights The Bear

At first glance, it just looks like business as usual. Leasing spreads were quite strong at 9.4% for the trailing twelve months in the last quarter, leading to average base rents to rise 4%:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

Occupancy rates declined slightly but, for the most part, were pretty stable at 94.1%:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

The bottom line, however, shows that something more is amiss. Same store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) growth was tepid at 1.4%, and 2019 guidance is for SS NOI growth to be between 0.5% and 1.0%. With rents growing so healthily, one would have instead expected SS NOI growth in the 3% range - what is going on?

Thing is, occupancy rates are being kept up due to a historically high level of temporary leases at around 6.5% - management expects this to rise to around 6.7% by year end. Management has explained that these temporary leases are lucky to have even one half the rent of a permanent lease. Clearly, the large number of retail bankruptcies and store closures is leading to near-term pain at even the highest quality landlords like MAC.

It’s not all bad news, however. While store closures do lead to near-term declines in rent revenue, MAC has been able to consistently bring in new tenants which pay higher rents and drive significantly higher traffic:

(2019 Presentation)

This means that whereas the currently rough retail environment may mean downward pressure on NOI, it however may mean that the overall quality of their properties may actually increase significantly in the long term as the weaker retailers are replaced by better concepts. It may be relevant to point out that high quality malls have previously seen high SS NOI growth in the past:

(2019 Presentation)

On a side note, this is a good moment to remind that I have shown many times in the past how Taubman (TCO) has underperformed peers on many financial metrics (including dividend and FFO growth), and here, we see more underperformance in SS NOI growth, in spite of them always having the “best properties.” It is primarily for this reason why I have not and do not intend to issue bullish ratings for TCO. Management did note on the conference call that they expect SS NOI growth to return to around 3% by 2020. The bull thesis appears to hinge on the current retail struggles to be temporary with a return to the SS NOI growth rates of the past. After all, the bulk of the store closures appear to be in retailers which had been struggling for many years already and/or had taken on too much debt with too little to show for it. If all of these weaker retailers were to finish closing their stores and any associated bankruptcy proceedings, then high quality mall REITs would theoretically return to raising rents and cash flows like clockwork. I don’t see the main bear thesis resting on the current financial results - it’s something else.

Dividend Cut Risk

One of the main bearish theses for MAC is their slim dividend coverage. Year to date, MAC has earned $255.6 million in FFO and paid out $244.6 million in dividends. Subtracting $7.5 billion in non-cash straight line rents and another $15.8 billion for tenant allowances and deferred leasing charges, we arrive at $232.3 billion in adjusted FFO. The dividend as a result does not look fully covered. In a normal market, this would not really matter as between future growth and capital available from leverage, there are ways to make up for the dividend shortfall. However, this is no normal time as the demand for cash is greater than ever.

MAC has made great progress in addressing their anchor box exposure, but there still remain around 72 stores left:

(2019 Presentation)

MAC has guided to spend between $250 million and $350 million in growth capital expenditures (including anchor redevelopments) over the next 12 months. However, there isn’t any material cash flow left over after paying the dividend. As we will see next, the balance sheet is taking the brunt of the impact for the cash flow shortfalls.

High Leverage And Financing Moving Forward

MAC has projected $800 million in cumulative development costs for the next 3 years, consistent with a $267 million annual run rate:

(2019 Presentation)

Because AFFO barely covers their dividend, this means that they would need to rely mainly on debt refinancing to fund the development costs. MAC primarily has relied on secured debt (mortgages) and as a result does not have the same restrictions on balance sheet metrics that are typically seen from unsecured debt. Add to this the credit market’s willingness to allow high quality A malls to be highly levered, and as a result, MAC has been able to gain significant liquidity from simply refinancing their mortgages (or in layman’s terms, issuing more debt):

(2019 Presentation)

While the above charts seem to show that they will be able to cover all development costs, the issue is that MAC already has a highly leveraged balance sheet with debt at around 9 times EBITDA (and 8.7 times NOI). MAC has provided the following chart to illustrate how leverage should come down in the next few years:

(2019 Presentation)

I am struggling piecing together the assumptions, however. This graph is implying annual EBITDA growth of somewhere around 9%, based on 2020 estimated total debt of $8.7 billion (including $800 million in projected debt issuance) and $1.12 billion in 2022 EBITDA (at 7.8 times debt to EBITDA). While MAC has indeed guided for accelerating SS NOI growth after 2020, I have doubts that this is what they meant.

Even assuming 3.5% in EBITDA growth through 2022, we end up with around $997 million in EBITDA for a debt to EBITDA multiple of 8.7 times. Assuming a more realistic 1.5% growth rate, we end up with $909 million in EBITDA for a debt to EBITDA multiple of 9.6 times. Further, based on commentary from SPG, I anticipate redevelopment spending to accelerate in the coming years as department stores see accelerating financial deterioration - as a result, MAC’s $800 million estimate through 2022 is likely too low. Perhaps, even more importantly, it’s not like $800 million will be enough to address all of their department store exposure - they likely will have to spend upwards of $300 million annually to fund redevelopments for the next decade. It looks like debt to EBITDA will remain at elevated levels for the near to medium future.

That said, it just might work. MAC is walking a tightrope, but I have high confidence that high-end malls will continue to thrive in the next decade. It sounds weird saying it, but it isn’t so hard to believe that things really will go perfectly for MAC. Assuming that MAC can really return to a 1.5% SS NOI growth rate or higher, EBITDA should keep growing, and the credit markets should keep giving MAC access to cheap capital through refinancing. In a bullish scenario, MAC should be able to keep funding all of their redevelopment projects primarily out of debt while maintaining a debt to EBITDA multiple around 10 times. Leverage should decline as stronger cash flow growth returns and redevelopment spending decreases.

The issue is, what happens if things don’t go as planned? If MAC suddenly begins seeing secular headwinds to cash flow growth, then the story turns on its head as their high leverage becomes a real issue. Secured debt creditors might not be so willing to allow refinancing - they might not even be fine with the current amount of leverage. In such a scenario, MAC would find itself in a world of pain as it would struggle to fund its redevelopment projects while paying off mortgage debt. This is all before thinking about the dividend, currently yielding around 10% per share. MAC would see its stock price on a straight downward trajectory towards 0.

Given MAC’s already strained balance sheet and high need for cash moving forward, why is MAC continuing to pay such a high dividend? For those who claim that MAC can’t cut their dividend: management has indicated on their earnings call that taxable income historically total about 60% of dividends paid. It is only because of their joint venture sales that they are seeing taxable income jump to the important 90% range. Had they chosen to not enter joint venture deals, then they would have had room to cut the dividend - their decision to maintain the dividend is purely by choice as management looks determined to make it through the storm all while rewarding shareholders. Given the high level of uncertainty in this retail environment, I’m not sure if this is the most responsible decision. Those holding MAC long-term arguably wouldn’t mind seeing a dividend cut in the near term if that means that MAC has easier access to cheap financing to fund all their redevelopment spend, so that they can raise their dividend even more aggressively in the future.

There Is No Margin Of Safety From A Falling Stock Price

I should note that, technically speaking, MAC’s decision to maintain the dividend and instead raise debt to fund redevelopment projects is a shareholder-friendly policy as typically shareholders don’t mind the use of leverage to juice shareholder returns. However, this capital allocation policy is putting significant strain on their balance sheet and leading this to arguably become a story with binary outcomes. MAC either returns multiples of its current stock price as it regains strong cash flow growth, or the company begins to struggle with the burden of having so much debt as strong cash flow growth never returns. If there is anything short of a stabilization in cash flow growth, then MAC may find itself entangled in the notorious negative feedback cycle of debt-ridden balance sheets. A weakening cash flow position leads to creditors demanding either higher interest rates or lower leverage. Both of these outcomes result in less cash available to pay down debt, further exacerbating their credit position. The only way to exit such a negative cycle is to either return to stable cash flow growth, or declare bankruptcy.

As a result, I make the following observation. A declining MAC share price leads to greater upside in a bullish scenario. In a bearish scenario, however, a declining MAC share price does not decrease the risk. In other words: a declining MAC share price does not increase the margin of safety.

Shares are yielding around 10% which also closely represents their AFFO yield. On an enterprise value basis, MAC trades at a 7.4% cap rate:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

This is very cheap, considering that 84% of NOI comes from A mall properties. Consider that even if we ascribe 0 value for the rest of their properties, then MAC trades at a 6.2% cap rate. This is likely understating the cap rate since there is debt associated with the other properties that would be removed from the enterprise value calculation. MAC’s A malls aren’t fairly valued at a 6.2% cap rate - even a 5.5% cap rate looks criminally undervalued. If MAC were to trade at a 5.5% cap rate based on just 84% of NOI, then this would imply an enterprise value of $14 billion and shares would trade at a share price of $40. A cap rate of 5% would imply a share price of $49. A 4.5% cap rate would imply a share price of $60. That would make MAC a double, and this cap rate looks very reasonable assuming 3% SS NOI growth and leverage around 7 times EBITDA. There would be even more upside several years down the road assuming strong SS NOI growth. Patient investors may very well get paid off in a couple of years, but I reiterate to readers that the low valuation provides no margin of safety: the downside is very easily all the way to 0.

Insider Buying

MAC has seen a large amount of insider buying. I totaled the amount of insider purchases in 2019 below:

(Morningstar)

When analyzing insider buying, you want to see large purchases by many insiders, this passes that test. Insiders appear to have confidence in MAC’s future. I would never buy a stock based on insider buying alone - but it, nonetheless, is a real positive to see such buying.

Conclusion

While not in the Best of Breed portfolio, I can see the case for MAC to be included in “deep value” portfolios as it there is a tremendous upside if management can deliver and make it through the storm. Unlike some of the other deep value plays I have recently looked at, I see MAC as having a fairly probable chance of actually realizing that upside. I want to reiterate to readers that the margin of safety does not increase as the stock price goes down. The high leverage on their balance sheet means that if the bullish thesis proves false, then the trajectory may very well be to zero - that’s 100% downside regardless of the share price. This isn’t a name that I feel comfortable investing in personally based on my best of breed investing style, but my bullishness on high quality malls makes me believe that patient investors may see strong returns from MAC at today’s prices. At the same time, the apparent inevitability of a dividend cut and further near-term pressures to cash flow from further store closures makes me suspect that better entry points will be available based on those catalysts. Investors need to understand the risks from the high balance sheet leverage as well as be prepared for significant potential volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.