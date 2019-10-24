JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times

Margin expansion and FCF generation will be key drivers for the stock in the next 6-12 months.

We are initiating coverage on JD.com (JD) with a bullish view and a $36 price target, implying 17% upside from the current level, based on the combined value of its core business plus investment holdings.

After years of getting squeezed by Alibaba (BABA) on scale and ecosystem, and PinDuoDuo (PDD) on value, JD.com (JD) seems to be making a comeback thanks the gradual recovery in the core categories, cost optimization initiatives and user growth, which all lead to improvement in margins and its free cash profile.

We believe that the upside for JD in the next twelve months will come from 1) strength in electronics and home appliances, 2) user growth with its group-buy platform, and 3) cost discipline driving profitability and FCF. Given that China’s eCommerce market appears to be saturated and that additional penetration level may be hard to come by, we believe that the majority of the upside will likely to come from FCF generation rather than the first two as the investor attention for JD shifts from a GMV growth to FCF.

We value JD by combining its eCommerce, cloud, and logistics together with its investments. For JD itself, we use a DCF to derive a value per share of $38.

We also compiled a list of its investments, valuing them at market rate to derive roughly $4/share.

Our final price target of $36/share is the sum of JD plus its investments after we factor in a 15% conglomerate discount given the limited control JD has over its investments. The result is $36/share, or roughly 17% upside from the current level.

Risks to our target price include:

Competition from BABA. Worth noting that BABA frequently force brands and merchants to pick one platform during key shopping events such as 618 (June 18 th ) and the upcoming Double-11 (November 11 th ). These events attract a large number of buyers and JD to lose key brands to BABA could negatively impact revenue.

Worth noting that BABA frequently force brands and merchants to pick one platform during key shopping events such as 618 (June 18 ) and the upcoming Double-11 (November 11 ). These events attract a large number of buyers and JD to lose key brands to BABA could negatively impact revenue. Higher capex investments. JD has been expanding its logistics investments in cold chain and line haul, as well as penetrating into lower tier cities. Higher investments into these areas could negatively impact its free cash profile.

JD has been expanding its logistics investments in cold chain and line haul, as well as penetrating into lower tier cities. Higher investments into these areas could negatively impact its free cash profile. Better thane expected traffic contribution from Tencent. JD has benefited little from its partnership with Tencent ever since Tencent sold its eCommerce platform to JD several years ago. While JD has its spot in Tencent’s WeChat Pay, traffic contribution from Tencent has largely been disappointing. Any reversal to this trend could result in higher GMV for JD.

Core brands GMV showing recovery

JD’s core categories in home appliances and mobile devices have seen solid growth so far this year driven by a gradual recovery of the real estate market and new product launches. With the government stimulus expected to kick in the 2H19, the home appliances category should benefit. New products such as the iPhone 11 and the Huawei P30 and Mate 30 should be accretive to the overall mobile devices sales.

For the upcoming Q3, GMV growth should be resilient partially due to the introduction of the iPhone 11 as well as increased purchase frequency from other categories that lead to higher GMV per active buyer. The personalized recommendation and overall resilience in the eCommerce sector should be supportive of a strong Q3.

Group-buy and lower-tier city opportunities

JD’s Jingxi (which was previously named Pingou) focuses more on white label items that might cater to largely female demographics. This positions the app directly competing against PDD in lower-tier cities. Given that much of PDD’s success was derived from WeChat’s traffic, we expect JD Jingxi to replace JD Mall’s button in the WeChat Pay’s home screen so it can too leverage WeChat’s social traffic to drive higher GMV and for ease of information sharing.

However, execution of putting Jingxi in WeChat and growing its user base will be critical because we are not entirely sure how JD can differentiate from PDD in the group-purchase lower-tier city segments. In the near-term, we expect this initiative to drive user growth, but the long-term growth trajectory is unclear at this point.

Margin improvement remains intact

Management is positive on the margin outlook as the overall margin has gradually improved over the years due to cost optimization, strong operating leverage and the improved efficiency from the earlier investments in logistics.

We note that earlier in February JD planned to cut 10% of its senior management team, which resulted in the departure of its CTO, CLO, CPO in the following two months. Back in April, JD logistics removed the base salary for the delivery staff and lowered the insurance and pension contribution to be in-line with industry average. Finally, underperforming employees were eliminated as part of the broader headcount restructuring, potentially 8% of the total headcount. All this is adding to the incremental margin improvement we have seen this year.

We note that JD’s 1H19 margins have been strong as the cost has down materially and management wants to invest some margins on user growth, particularly in the lower-tier cities. We believe that JD could gain some users without sacrificing much margin given its superior logistics which results in better user experience.

Compared with PDD that lacks both quality product and delivery speed, we believe JD could execute on incremental topline growth such as upgrading its WeChat access to accommodate consumers in the lower-tier cities while maintaining a disciplined approach on spending.

FCF becoming a key driver for the stock

Heavy capex and investment cycle on logistics weighed on JD’s FCF profile since 2016 but we believe that 2019 is the year that FCF will hit an inflection point. Given the disciplined cost approach, declining capex and increasing profitability, we expect JD’s FCF to improve materially in the coming years.

In conclusion, we remain bullish on JD as it executes on driving profit and FCF. Although BABA and PDD are competitive concerns, we believe that these always be concerns for the stock. As long as JD can deliver on margins and FCF, we think the current 25x 2020E P/E is not overly demanding for a company with 18% expected revenue growth and 25% net profit growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.