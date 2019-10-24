Nordea Cuts Dividend By 43%

Nordea is reducing the dividend by 43% to achieve a more conservative payout ratio for the next year.

The quarterly results from Nordea are in. Things, on a quarterly basis, look grim.

This article serves as a quick update not only to Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) but in part to Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) as well, as Nordea represents a significant amount of the cash coming into Sampo. Given that Nordea reported quarterly results this morning, and it brought with them not only a target payout ratio, but a target dividend, we now have a much better idea of what to expect going forward in this bank.

Let's take a look at Nordea again.

Nordea 3Q19 - Costs and negative Items affecting comparability, drag things down - new Dividend is 6.2% yield.

No secret here - results are poor. Let's run through some quick basics.

Net profit drop to -€332M, from €724 in 3Q18.

Loan loss increase to -€331M, from -€44M

Operating expenses have nearly doubled, to €2175M from €1136M in 3Q18.

Now, a quick note here. The quarter was heavily influenced by the following IAC (Items affecting comparability) costs during this quarter. So much that Nordea in its presentation does not even readily give the results including these items, but choose to present comparative results as "excl. IAC".

€735M related to the impairment/write-down of the capitalized IT-system, which has deteriorated in value quicker than anticipated.

€204M related to bank restructuring.

€75M related to the sale of Luminor, namely costs.

€282M related to loan loss provisions due to model updates and dialogs with the European central bank.

Naturally, these are going to be coloring 3Q19 in a very negative light when including such expenses, which after all can be characterized as mostly one-time (provided they're addressed). This also has the result of the bank being forced to reduce staff - the number of which or the costs of which aren't clear yet.

The bank's new CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen, has begun with a strategic review, and a new business plan to come to grip with the situation. New financial targets have been set. These new targets for 2022 are an RoE of >10%, currently well below competitors such as Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and a cost/income ratio of above 50%. Like Swedbank, Nordea is also targeting a buffer above the CET1-ratio requirements and reduces the dividend payout to 60-70% of bank profits - above Swedbank's target of 50%.

The bank's new dividend target for 2019/2020 amounts to €0.4/share. This represents a dividend cut of almost 44%, depending on FX. It also means, however, that the current yield is still at 6.2% on today's share price which on a peer-based comparison is more or less in line with other Swedish banks.

Of course - not everything is bad

This quarter has been heavily affected by these IACs - but excluding them, as they can be considered one-time, results aren't actually "bad". Let's take a look.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

There is, in fact, volume growth in NII, weighed down by FX, unsurprising, given the unfavorable FX we've been seeing for the past few months. The bank's mortgage lending rates are also up, looking at the growth rates - in every geography of the bank's operations.

Fees and commission incomes are up as well compared to 2Q19, mainly related to Denmark, and much like Swedbank, Nordea is seeing increased inflow in Assets under management.

Highlights include the personal banking segment, which is seeing lending growth of 4% YoY as well as 8% growth from 3Q18 overall. Margins here are stable, and there's a corresponding 8% increase in operating profits.

The cost/income ratio in the personal banking segment is already meeting the new financial targets, coming in at 62%, down from 65% in 3Q18. The same is true for the Commercial banking segment, where the same metric comes in at 55%, down from 57%, and a 7% operating profit growth. The underlying positive trend in income in the commercial segment is related to growth in Sweden and Norway, which continues to impress.

The company has a "wholesale banking" segment, offering megacorporation/large corporate banking and institutional customer services. This segment continues to see improvement in lending, but income YoY is down 8%. Still, the segment maintains a Cost/income ratio of 55%, up from 54%. For the quarter, Operating profit is negative, but would be positive and up YoY, were it not for the provisions made in 3Q19.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

Asset/Wealth management is the only area where the key indices are unfavorable in relation to the company's goals - but AuM continues to reach ATHs and operating profit is up marginally YoY.

As a whole, the bank is already meeting its new financial target of the 50% cost/income ratio. The bank is not, however, meeting its RoE-targets. Not during the last quarter - and certainly not this quarter. RoE is hovering around 9% during a good quarter, and at negative 4.4% for this quarter.

Dividend policy interpretation/future

My interpretation of Nordea's forward dividend policy and payout is a strict one. Like Swedbank, I believe the banks "see" that the dividends of the past few years have been too excessive from a conservative standpoint. As a result, strict reductions are being made. Swedbank went down to 50%, and Nordea is setting it to 60-70%, while saying that excess capital above this 60-70% target is going to be returned through buybacks - not through dividends. As such, I believe the bank is targeting a more predictable dividend payout going forward - similar to Swedbank.

(Source: Börsdata)

Looking at the bank's historical dividends, here seen in SEK/year, this cut means that the bank dials back dividends about 5 years. Of course, we must remember that the payout ratio for this year was almost 91%, which is beyond excessive for a conservative, major bank, and approaches REIT-like levels. It's, in my view, inevitable that this cannot be sustained in a difficult environment or negative cycle.

As such, I welcome the change of more predictability with regards to the dividend.

Valuation

The market seems to currently share my assessment of the situation. While Nordea reported what was essentially a quarter at a almost 4.5 Billion SEK loss, the share is down barely 1% at the time of writing of this article.

The clarity provided by the bank with regards to fiscal policy, dividend payout, and overall underlying fundamental stability is, I believe, the reason for this. I don't think we'll see any more major drop in Nordea's share price - nor do I believe that the bank will fall back down to below 60 SEK/share outside of a more major recession-like development.

(Source: Google Finance)

At 8-9 times earnings, the bank is still being traded at what I view as a material discount. However, when looking at forward P/E ratios for this year, it's likely that Nordea is currently trading higher, given the negative results of the quarter - above 11-12 times earnings. Nonetheless - as I've pointed out in previous articles on the company - it is appealingly valued, and the Swedish banking sector remains one of the only undervalued areas currently visible on the entire large-cap Stockholm stock market.

Thesis

Were I not already sufficiently exposed through my holdings in Swedbank, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), Sampo and Investor (OTCPK:IVSXF) and my fresh, small position of Nordea shares (thanks to Sampo's recent share dividends), I would be buying more at this time.

Given my exposure to all sorts of Scandinavian financials however, I'm very pleased with where I am here, even if I'm not pleased with the current on-paper results of my position. One is actually at a paper loss - and that's with years of dividend payouts. I know well that there's bound to be a rebound here, but I also know that the current situation is not small due to the bank's overgenerous shareholder return policies.

Irresponsible practices sooner or later come back to bite one in the hindquarters - with a vengeance.

Nordea is buyable at this valuation.

However: My suggestion to instead of Nordea consider Sampo as an alternative investment vehicle remains.

You get exposure to the appealing Scandinavian insurance market by doing so. Sampo is also, given new financial targets, better handled (in my opinion) and with better short/medium-term potential, despite a potential dividend reduction even in the Finnish counterpart.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of today, Nordea is once again a "BUY" thanks to forward clarity and a 6.2% dividend yield in one of Scandinavia's best banks. However, this contributor's suggestion is to instead look at placing your capital into Sampo Oyj, as this contributor considers the company a better alternative for several reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRBAY, SWDBF, IVSXF, SAXPF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



Disclaimer: I own the Europe-listed tickers of SWED-A, SHB-B, SAMPO, INVE-A and NDA-SE.