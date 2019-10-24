eBay: Core Business Continues To Rot

Prior to releasing its third-quarter earnings results, shares of eBay (EBAY) were flirting near all-time high territory, with most investors cheering eBay's improved profitability, plans to spin off non-core subsidiaries, and largely ignoring the decay in eBay's core marketplace business. That changed after Q3, when all eyes turned back to the heart of the issue: eBay's GMV, or gross merchandising volume. Intrinsically at heart, we all know that online shoppers just aren't going to eBay anymore; Amazon.com (AMZN) has firmly won the e-commerce war. Yet eBay's GMV - which has been flat or declining for each of the past several quarters - cements that reality into cold numbers.

Disappointed by eBay's third-quarter print, shares of eBay fell more than 6% after-hours on the news.

Many investors will be tempted to buy the dip in eBay - after all, it's an iconic brand, and earlier this year its stock rocketed from below $30. In my view, however, investors should avoid buying shares of a company whose users are defecting and whose core business is at risk. With eBay also shedding non-core divisions such as StubHub, there is little room for the company to grow beyond its primary auction platform. And who, these days, really prefers auction-style buying when virtually anything can be bought from Amazon and arrive at your doorstep two days later?

Steer clear here. eBay's third-quarter update brings plenty of new red flags, and investors getting in now are buying shares of a company that is limping toward old age and obsolescence.

Q3 GMV deteriorates significantly

Hands down, the single-most important metric that investors should be watching in eBay right now is its GMV - which quantifies the dollar value of all the goods that flow through its platform. Hit hard by competition on the buyers' side as well as angst from sellers about high fees, eBay has struggled to maintain the popularity that its platform had in its heyday.

Quarter-over-quarter, eBay's GMV story deteriorated markedly. Total GMV fell -4.4% y/y to $21.7 billion, or -2% y/y on a currency-neutral basis, or two points worse than the prior quarter. The U.S. saw its weakest performance in six quarters in Q3, while international performance also declined to flat (versus high single-digit growth in the back half of FY18).

Figure 1. eBay GMV Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

Equally concerning is the fact that the number of items sold on the eBay platform declined -3% y/y. All metrics point to the harsh reality that both buyers and sellers are defecting from eBay.

eBay's CEO, Scott Schenkel, noted on the Q3 earnings call that one of the biggest headwinds to GMV growth is the recent implementation of the U.S. sales tax on online purchases. Unfortunately, this is not a headwind that will fade.

Moving on from our initiatives, one hit at headwind continuing to impact the U.S. is internet sales tax. As law has taken effect, government officials have chosen to tax small out-of-state businesses with the low no local nexus, and are requiring marketplaces to collect. Buyers are seeing higher prices at checkout and are purchasing less particularly large dollar items. In Q3, the impact of U.S. GMV was more than three points, and we expect that headwind to grow in Q4 as new laws in California, Texas, and nine other States take effect. While this impact is not unique to sellers on our platform, it is disproportionately affecting small businesses, many of whom sell on eBay."

The key message here: expect U.S. performance to continue deteriorating. Not every state has implemented online sales-tax laws yet, and once more and more buyers are affected, U.S. GMV will get hit even harder.

Yet underneath eBay's sagging GMV, the company still managed to keep revenues flat at $2.65 billion (representing two points of deceleration relative to +2% y/y growth last quarter). This was in-line with Wall Street's expectations:

Figure 2. eBay revenue trends Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

To hold its revenue flat while seeing declining GMV trends, eBay has boosted its transaction take rate - up 50bps to 9.7% this quarter, versus 9.2% in the year-ago quarter. This implies an increase in seller fees - a revenue trick that can only be stretched so far. eBay already receives constant flak for having industry-high fees; and higher take rates are not a sustainable source of growth. Without finding a way to reinvigorate GMV growth, eBay is dead in the water.

Revenue outlook cut... yet again

Amid such poor current-quarter performance, few investors probably noticed the fact that eBay slashed - yet again - its revenue outlook for the full year. The company is now guiding to full-year revenues of $10.75-10.80 billion, a cut at the top end relative to the Q2 view of $10.75-$10.83 billion, and a drastic cut relative to eBay's Q1 view of $10.85-$10.93 billion:

Figure 3. eBay guidance update Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

Despite the revenue cut, eBay has raised its EPS target - yet again. The company's full-year EPS view of $2.75-$2.78 is three cents higher at the high end relative to a prior range of $2.70-$2.75. The company is trying to build excitement around the fact that it has slightly improved its operating margin profile. But eBay is mainly doing this through cutting its advertising budget, down 170bps as a percentage of revenues in Q3 - which was barely even enough to offset a one-point increase in cost of revenues:

Figure 4. eBay margin trends Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

I worry that a focus on squeezing every penny out of the bottom line and curtailing customer outreach will further hurt growth, especially in a new tax environment that is already proving to cast a deep chill on eBay's U.S. sales. eBay's pile of debt - $7.8 billion on an absolute basis, and $3.6 billion on a net basis after stripping out cash - is equally concerning, especially to a business whose revenue growth is dipping positive and which has to rely on advertising cuts to sustain cash flow.

Key takeaways

With this quarter's results, we saw that online sales tax implementation drove eBay's worst U.S. performance in recent memory, and even international sales - a bright spot amid declining U.S. trends in FY18 - is seeing a meaningful slowdown. In my reason, eBay stock has no fundamental justification for being up 27% YTD (even after the Q3 tumble). Investors would be wise to avoid eBay and instead buy shares of cloud software companies that have been pummeled, with many high-quality names like Workday (WDAY) and New Relic (NEWR) trading well below 30% of peak value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.