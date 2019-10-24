Despite Consistency, Waste Management Shares Are Expensive

While its revenue stream can be counted on, the growth will always be minimal and does not deserve a premium because of stability.

Source

Waste Management (WM) has been a steady performer for investors over the years. However, as an investor without a position looking to begin one in the company, I would not be interested at these levels. The company offers a stable earnings stream as trash is always generated, thus making it a secure utility like investment. Though if we are going to value the company like a utility because of its dependable earnings, we should consider the high multiple and low yield compared to other like investments. This is not to say that the company is not a safe, reliable, and predictable performer, but to say that investors should prefer other equities at this time.

Performance

Waste Management reported its most recent quarter which showed results that should be expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the revenue growing a steady yet lowly 3.9% and adjusted net income grew 1%. Waste Management is helped by a growing number of households being purchased each year and the growing number of first time home buyers who will need waste services. The revenue should be expected to grow steadily in a positive economic cycle; however, should the rate of first time home buyers decline or home living costs rise too fast, revenue growth could be negatively affected.

Source: Earnings Release

Waste Management also has a recycling business that when commodity prices rise helps garner higher revenues. In the most recent quarter, we saw weakness as average recycling commodity prices at the were approximately 40% lower in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. This is also after a drop of 40%+ last year in the same quarter. Despite the pressure in recycling the company saw strong cash flows as would be expected from a recurring revenue business model.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $952 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $874 million in the year prior, the company also saw free cash flow of $478 million compared to $480 million the year before. The decrease in the free cash flow was caused by increased capital spending.

What I personally do not like to see at this time is the little cash balance versus debt.

Source: Press Release

The company has $2.9 billion in cash on hand versus a $13.1 billion and growing long-term debt pile. The debt isn't of particular concern considering the company generates around $2-2.1 billion in free cash flow per year of which only $850 million is used for dividends and the rest can be allocated to share repurchases. In the nine months ended this quarter, the company repurchased $248 million dollars worth of stock, which isn't exactly appealing considering the new highs the shares have been making. However, this is much less than the year before and could be attributed to the capital allocation for the acquisition of Advanced. While the company isn't at risk due to a stable business model, my preference for investing just is to see a sizable amount of cash on hand versus market capitalization. For a company like Waste Management with a $49 billion dollar market cap and close to $15 billion in revenues, I would like to see close to a billion dollars in cash on the balance sheet after the acquisition closes. This again is just my preference. As we can see below the company has solid credit ratings and has been improving its leverage.

Source: Investor Presentation

The improvement of financial leverage should change after the acquisition. This will raise the Debt/EBITDA as the company will only have a minimal growth in earnings from the acquisition. We will see how the year ends, however, and make a judgement from there.

The company has a large base of operations nationwide and continues to expand through local acquisition.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the most recent quarter, the company spent $79 million on local acquisitions that helped increase its market share in existing markets. By doing so, Waste Management should be able to continue to increase its pricing and reduce margin pressures from inflationary costs. Less competition leads to a monopoly like business model. Additionally, the company has many operations in parts of the country which are currently experiencing strong growth. This should continue to benefit revenue growth going forward.

The company has made a rather large acquisition move with Advanced Disposal this year.

Source: Investor Presentation

This will increase Waste Management's customer based by almost 15%. It also adds to an already strong foot hold in the east that will allow the company to become more efficient and or eliminate overlapping locations and routes.

A large diversified customer base also reduced dependency on any significant portion of revenue coming from one sector, customer, or area.

Source: Investor Presentation

This helps strengthen the stability of earnings further. However, it should be noted that with the largest portion of revenue coming from commercial accounts, an economic recession could lead to pressure on this division as there would be presumably customer account loss.

Finally, the company guided for $4.28-$4.35 in earnings for 2019, presenting growth of over 3% at the midpoint from 2018 earnings. This type of earnings growth rate is certainly not warranted for the forward P/E of 27x the shares currently trade at. Put into perspective, a company like Alphabet (GOOGL) with a larger and stronger balance sheet, arguably a strong recurring revenue stream and better growth prospects is trading at a cheaper valuation. While obviously operating in two different industries, the point is the valuation seems stretched when better growth stocks are to be had.

Valuation

The company continues to have a higher valuation than I would otherwise prefer. However, compared to peers it offers a middle of the road valuation.

Data by YCharts

From the picture we see above, it would be evident that investing in the recessionary proof waste sector would be best served by owning shares of Waste Management. However, we must further evaluate other metrics of valuation besides peer comparisons.

Looking at the last few years of trading history we see a great picture of how it compares below.

Source: Morningstar

The company currently trades at a higher P/S ratio than its 5-year average as well as P/CF, P/B, PEG, and P/FE. This should paint a clear picture that now would not be the best entry point for this stock and perhaps a better opportunity would arise. Personally, I prefer investing when the operations of the company are perfectly normal and the valuation is below historical numbers.

The company does deserve a premium for its cash generation that again can be counted on during all economic cycles.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company continues to grow its cash steam and along with it the amount it returns to shareholders. This is always a positive to see.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has increased its dividend for 16 years making it a dividend achiever. However, despite the number of raises the company still only has a payout ratio that is less than 50%. But, as an investor in a low growth company, I would expect a higher yield. Currently, shares offer a yield of 1.75%.

Looking below we see if this compares well versus its own history.

Source: YieldChart

As we can see the company has yielded above 1.75% more than 85% of the time. An attractive yield versus its own history would not be present until a yield was about 3%. This chart actually shows that now it is offering a lower yield than ever for the last 24 years. This becomes unattractive when we consider there are many low growth businesses with solid earnings streams during all stages of the economic cycle that yield a much higher amount. While I could recommend several names that do just that, the focus today is on Waste Management and the unattractive dividend current investors would lock in.

Lastly, we should take a look at DCF to see what the company may have for a share price.

First situation we look at, suppose earnings growth of 6% for the next 3 years each year, and then a decline to 5% a year thereafter.

Source: Money Chimp

With this, we see a DCF right in line with where the share price is today.

However, looking at a less rosy picture, we see with 5% growth for the next 3 years and maintaining 4% thereafter, shares are worth a bit less.

Source: Money Chimp

The stock is actually 26% too high at current levels. This would suggest a few things. The market is currently assigning a premium to WM as there is a predicted economic recession and flight to safety causing a higher share price than otherwise warranted. Or there could be a better growth picture than the company has in the past been able to provide.

Investors should look for a margin of safety in DCF value and anything close to the current share price would steer me in the complete opposite direction. Many of the companies I have analyzed show a significant discount to DCF value in most cases and the only time there is not is when growth is expected to be above average. Without a significant acquisition, WM is probably not going to provide abnormally high growth. Thus it is fair to say that shares are overvalued today.

Conclusion

While a stable business model is certainly always attractive and helps investors keep calm in a volatile market such as the one we have been experiencing, putting money to work in this name now would not be ideal. For long-term shareholders, continuing to hold is probably best, but for new money, there are better deals in the market. The business is operationally sound, however, the valuation looks to be high on nearly all fronts. Additionally, the company is not providing any more growth than other utility like businesses at this time that it should command such a premium. For most looking to invest in low growth businesses, we look for a higher yield as well. However, Waste Management is currently offering a yield below average and below normal. In fact, it is just in line with the current yield offered by the S&P 500. At this time I would not be interested in purchasing shares until they are around 16-17x earnings which would be about $72 a share. This may seem like a significant drop in price which is not what I am predicting rather what I am willing to pay for the business. The company deserves a premium which I believe is presented in the above market multiple of 17X. For now, I am steering clear of Waste Management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.