PayPal: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Operating metrics appears to be fine but signs of deceleration was evident in user growth and value per transaction.

PayPal’s (PYPL) better than expected Q3 numbers and higher than expected 2019 guidance give investors a reason to cheer, sending the stock up 8% following the print. We believe that the price appreciation gives investors a chance to take profit as we believe that the 2020 outlook is more important and it is becoming increasingly bleak given the eBay (EBAY) separation, looming Brexit, unclear monetization potential behind Venmo and the larger risk associated with PYPL’s position as a wallet player given the growing competitive risk from Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL). We reiterate our bearish view on the stock and our $85 target. We believe that the long-term risks are difficult to ignore despite the positive outcomes in the near-term. (see: PayPal: It Only Gets Tougher).

As expected, TPV growth and engagement metrics all delivered within expectations. Additionally, margin improved incrementally due to operating leverage. However, consolidated take-rate continues to trend lower. Although Venmo generated some revenue (~$100m/quarter run-rate), we believe that it remains a show-me story and do not expect material monetization given the surplus of comparable products on the market that charges less or no fees compared to Venmo.

Finally, management remains optimistic at the prospect in China following the acquisition of GoPay and expects an incremental ramp up on cross-border business. We remain skeptical as PYPL is unlikely to differentiate compared with other global players such as Payoneer which recently begin to apply for a payment license in China and the local competition such as Lian Lian and Ping Pong.

Consolidated numbers look fine for now

Revenue of $4.38bn and non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 was ahead of the consensus expectation of $4.35bn and $0.61bn, respectively.

Although the consolidated TPV growth of 25% (FX-neutral 27%) remains largely solid, the consolidated take-rate continues to decline due to the higher TPV contribution from Venmo.

Management indicated that Venmo has a quarterly annual run-rate of $100m and suggested that monetization potential is clearly there. We will remain skeptical as Venmo is largely a show-me story. Worth reminding investors that alternative P2P transfer services charge no fee and as long as these services are fee-less, we do not expect material monetization for Venmo and as such it will remain a drag to the overall take-rate profile in the foreseeable future. Under the best-case scenario, we expect Venmo to largely break-even so investors can expect Venmo to not be a profit drag to PYPL.

Engagement metrics appear to be fine for now. PYPL defines engagement as the transaction per active user. We cannot against this metric as it seems quite reasonable but what troubles us is that TPV per transaction, as calculated by TPV per account divide transaction per account, seems to continue its gradual decline.

We suspect the PYPL’s declining ticket size could be due to its losing market share to the emerging competitors such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Although this is certainly a bit early to make that conclusion, we think it is nonetheless an important metric to keep an eye on.

Tempering the expectation of China

Management appears to be very bullish on China. As the first western payment company to obtain a payment license in China, we applaud PYPL on this accomplishment but we want to remind investors that this is not a result of PYPL’s execution but rather work of the Chinese central bank on the gradual opening of its financial market.

Given that PYPL is focusing on cross-border payment, we expect this field will become increasingly crowded as the Chinese regulators open up this market. We note that Payoneer, perhaps one of the biggest competitors to PayPal, is also applying for a payment license via its majority owned Shenzhen Anfu Tech. The certification process for Payoneer has largely completed and we think this paves the way for Payoneer to eventually obtain its license for online payment and debit transactions.

Worth pointing out that Payoneer’s entry into China is different from that of PYPL in that it is applying for a brand-new license whereas PYPL acquired a local entity. We expect Payoneer to receive the official license by the time PYPL closes the GoPay acquisition in Q4 as the Chinese regulators is largely supportive of Payoneer’s entry into China which helps to clean up the under-regulated cross-border payment space.

That said, PYPL’s cross-border payment in China will certainly face some competition from Payoneer but also from local rivals such as Lian Lian that is based in Hangzhou. As for PYPL’s potential in China’s domestic payment market, we do not expect PYPL to disrupt the current duopoly of Tencent and Ant Financial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.