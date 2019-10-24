Albemarle's Lithium Business To Benefit From Consumer Expectations For Longer EV Range

Albemarle (ALB) is currently my second-worst portfolio performer. I bought this stock with the intent to get indirect exposure to the growth trend we have seen in EV sales. The stock has been hit hard since then as reports came out in regards to a glut in lithium mining which might last for about half a decade, which caused the stock to decline precipitously. I do believe that the low it has seen back in August at just under $60/share may have been the bottom, and we are likely to see a gradual move back up in this stock. I am by no means certain of it however, given that this stock has not been trading based on its financial performance, but rather based on the market's soured mood towards all lithium miners. Eventually however the stock price will have to move back to reflecting the actual financial performance of the company, which has been solid, despite the lower lithium price environment.

Albemarle not a pure lithium play

Despite the fact that most investors, including yours truly, are looking at Albemarle as an opportunity to play the lithium demand growth story, driven largely by the EV trend, the fact is that Albemarle is by no means a company dominated by its lithium segment.

Source: Albemarle

While Albemarle's financial prospects are assumed to mostly hinge on lithium-related trends, in fact it only makes up just over a third of its revenues. And even that segment of the business is doing alright financially. Looking at Albemarle's segment-specific financial data, the overall company EBITDA margin is 29%, while its lithium-only EBITDA margin is 42%. What this means is that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization all factored in are equal to 42% of revenues earned from lithium mining. It is by no means a segment of its business that is suffering.

It has been thought that Albemarle's lithium growth story is broken because the oversupply issue will lead to a decline in revenues due to lower prices and perhaps slower production expansion growth. The financial results we are seeing contradict those expectations in every way. First of all, revenues are up in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter from a year ago by 3.7%. It is by no means the kind of growth that some investors may have expected, but it is still a growing company. Net income was $154 million on revenues of $885 million. Net income is down by 49% compared with the same quarter from a year ago, but that is mostly due to an asset sale event that took place in the 2018 quarter. Looking at Albemarle's financial results, there is no indication of any financial stress resulting from the lithium market imbalance.

There is nevertheless a very negative perception in regards to this company's outlook, which resulted in it currently trading rather cheap, if we look at some valuation metrics. For instance, its price to sales ratio, based on this year's sales forecast. Albemarle can be expected to see sales of about $3.75 billion this year. Number of diluted shares outstanding is 106.3 million. Therefore sales per share are equal to $35.28, while its stock price is $66.21 as I write this. Therefore the price to sales ratio is currently $66.21/$35.28, which comes out to 1.88. Usually, companies with a PSR of less than one are considered cheap, but that is generally the case only for companies that are losing money. Albemarle has a profit to revenue ratio of 17.4%, based on last quarter's results. In other words, it has a very solid profit margin. Its P/E ratio based on last year's results is currently 10.8, so it trades rather cheap based on most measures. Interest expenses came in at $11.6 million for the quarter, which took up 1.3% of revenues to service. That is a very healthy sign in my view. I tend to worry once interest starts to take up more than 5% of revenues, especially for mining companies. 10% or over is when one has to start wondering whether the company will still be around much longer.

Lithium growth story will return, driven by demand for higher EV range

I opted to play the lithium growth story by investing in Albemarle's stock, because it is a company that also has two other significant business segments, making it less risky. Unfortunately, the market did not differentiate in this case, but that makes it a good buying opportunity. Lithium investments should be expected to be very volatile, given the exponential increase in both supply and demand. Within the context, periods of extreme oversupply, as well as shortages, should be expected in the coming decade. At this moment it just so happens that we are in the midst of an oversupply period, which is expected to last for a few more years perhaps, but in reality a surge in demand or a major change in investment plans could easily change the balance at any moment.

Albemarle does seem to share many of my own views on the future evolution of lithium demand.

Source: Albemarle

One of the interesting details within the forecast presented by Albemarle is the assumption that EV battery size is set to increase by about 50% by the middle of next decade. I wrote an article back in August entitled "In Age Of EVs, Income-Based Range Inequality Will Become The Norm". My main argument centers around the assumption that an EV needs to offer a minimum range of about 250-300 miles in order to provide similar utility to current conventional cars. The forecast increase in average EV battery size is therefore plausible, because EVs with relatively short driving range are never going to cater to more than just a very narrow fringe consumer segment. In fact, EVs will most likely thrive predominantly within the premium car market, in terms of price range, which is where car makers will be able to offer the adequate driving range needed to meet most car driver needs.

There are other reasons to expect lithium demand growth to be perhaps more robust in the next decade than many might expect. Electricity storage capacity will have to increase significantly in the next decade, especially in countries where wind and solar power are starting to reach volumes that make it necessary to have electricity storage capabilities in place, as well as backup capacity, such as coal and natural gas powered generators in order to keep a steady supply of electricity for the grid. Europe in particular is reaching the point where it has to invest in it, given that in many countries wind and solar power generation is approaching or even surpassing 20% of electricity power generation, with some days these renewable but unreliable sources providing all electricity needs as is the case in Germany.

The supply outlook is also robust, with production seen to increase by about 75% by 2025 compared with this year. Supply seems to reach the low end of Albemarle's demand scenario range, meaning that we could conceivably find ourselves swinging into a supply shortfall scenario within a few years. Albemarle will be well-positioned for that, with capacity to increase production, and with a proven track record of being able to produce its lithium reserves profitably. In the meantime, we should see some more market recognition of the fact that its financial performance is solid despite all the lithium market worries. The fact that its other business segments can provide stability while the lithium market can provide growth makes Albemarle the best candidate for those investors who want to indirectly participate in the EV growth trend in the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.