Snap: Ready For Takeoff

We are initiating on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) with a bullish view and a $17/share target price, valuing the stock at 10x 2020E EV/sales, implying 26% potential upside from the current level.

Despite soft revenue guidance following the Q3 print, we believe that SNAP’s fundamentals remain intact. Specifically, operating metrics such as DAU and time spent across the board remain healthy while the engagement level maintains an upward trajectory. As such, we expect consensus estimates will see upward revisions and that the stock will re-rate following the print.

As long as these metrics remain sound, we believe that SNAP can continue to attract advertisers with its immersive products, which will ultimately add to the revenue numbers. When coupled with incremental cost optimization, we expect material EBITDA improvement, resulting in gradual free cash generation in the foreseeable future.

More importantly, we believe that SNAP is one of few potential beneficiaries of the media consumption shift from web 2.0 properties (i.e. Social networking, microblogs, web portals) to short-format entertainments such as mini videos, augmented reality and mobile games.

In short, we believe that 2020 will be a turnaround year for SNAP, and investors can expect further share appreciation as the company maintains its execution, particularly on Android improvement. Assuming all goes well, we expect SNAP to crank up the user numbers across all geographies and the path to 500m DAU and $5bn in annual revenue in the next five years could be a distinct possibility.

Our target multiple of 10x EV/Sales on 2020E estimates positions SNAP at the high-end of the peer group that trades between 2.5x EV/Sales such as Momo (MOMO) to 10x EV/sales such as Pinterest (PINS) and Match Group (MTCH).

Although the valuation will remain a key pushback on the stock, we believe that our 10x EV/Sales target multiple is justified, given the favorable exposure to the millennial media consumption trend, mobile AR, potential upside from gaming, and, more importantly, SNAP’s global exposure, which we feel is an attribute that is becoming increasingly critical for internet companies around the world.

Risks to our thesis include:

Lower than expected DAU growth and engagement level that results in fewer brand additions.

Poor execution on new ad products that negatively impacts revenue growth.

Multiple compression as revenue and operating metrics miss management expectations.

Higher than expected expense run-rate that results in weaker free cash profile.

Turnaround year in 2020

We expect SNAP to continue to leverage its unique value proposition for the advertisers to maintain its turnaround in 2020.

Structurally speaking, SNAP’s unique demographic is a key differentiator. Notably, eMarketer estimates that ~80% of SNAP users are under the age of 34, which provides significant value for brands wanting exposure to this demographic. This is particularly important as the consumption level for this group shifts from traditional media (i.e. TV, newspaper) and early web properties (i.e. Social network, web portal, microblogs) to short-form videos and AR-based mobile contents.

In terms of R&D, SNAP continues to deliver what advertisers want. Notably, the company rolled out Snap Select in Q2 that delivered high-quality video and pricing experience. The partnership with Shopify (SHOP) makes Snap ads accessible to brands from Shopify. Looking into the later part of the year and 2020, we can expect new products in streaming videos and political advertising for brands that are looking to reach the younger segment.

In the medium to long term, eCommerce ads either via a short video or AR (i.e. cosmetics, clothing, furniture) could also attract both brands and user engagement.

In short, as long as operating metrics remain intact, we believe brands will continue to be attracted to SNAP, assuming that the company maintains their execution in terms of product development (and so far, they have executed well).

Gaming adds to the long-term upside

Somewhat overlooked but nonetheless important long-term driver for SNAP is its gaming opportunity, which we believe is quite attractive, given that SNAP’s younger audience demographics that is no stranger to multiplayer gaming and SNAP’s high-income users that support long-term monetization.

The current game lineup, including Bitmoji Party, Bitmoji Tennis, Tiny Royale, C.A.T.S. Drift Racing, Snake Squad, Alphabear Hustle, Zombie Rescue Squad, and Subway Surfer Airtime is a good start as it caters to SNAP’s demographics that are looking for short-term entertainment. We also believe that SNAP’s decision to involve third-party developers is a critical step towards building the gaming platform to become a core component of driving user engagement.

Worth recalling Facebook’s (FB) decision to invite third-party developers to develop games for FB’s desktop site which largely contributed to its early successes on driving MAU and engagement growth. We expect a similar trajectory for SNAP games, given management’s solid execution this year.

Solid Q3 sets the stage for 2020

Increasing DAU and engagement levels across the board reinforce our bullish view on SNAP’s fundamentals despite a soft revenue outlook. We frankly think the sell-side consensus is overly bullish, which resulted in the post-print sell-off, and we would be buyers on weakness.

Notably, SNAP’s Discovery platform is evolving into an engaging content ecosystem with daily time spent +40% y/y driven by 100+ channels serving over 10m viewers, which we believe incrementally impacted the strong DAU and ARPU metrics in North America.

Additionally, over 50 channels were added internationally with +55% y/y growth in time spent, which we believe partially resulted in the strong user growth numbers in Europe.

We believe that Discover is a beneficiary of the shift in media consumption from conventional web 1.0 and 2.0 properties to web 3.0 properties in which content dictates the company’s growth trajectory. SNAP is actively investing in differentiated content which we believe will continue to improve the platform’s stickiness over time.

Other notable updates for the quarter include the introduction of Dynamic Ads that allows advertisers to create ads in real-time extensive product catalogs, and new ad functions such as swipe action and time extension, so that the users can easily access the brand’s webpage or get a better understanding of the story.

In conclusion, we are bullish on SNAP as we believe the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the secular ad trend within the younger demographic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.