AUD Dead-Cat Bounce

This rally should be treated as nothing more than a dead-cat bounce, which investors should take advantage of to sell the AUD.

We had a recent bounce up in the AUD (FXA) after US and China agreed on "Phase 1" of their trade deal. This rally belies the fragility of this currency, and should be seen as nothing more than a dead cat bounce. In this article, I will share the long-term chart of the AUD against the USD, and end off with a trade suggestion to go short on the AUD.

AUD/USD bounce in October on trade deal optimism

The fragility of the AUD stems from what appears to be sharp deterioration in the Australian economy due to its over-reliance on China, which has propelled the Reserve Bank of Australia to slash interest rates thrice to 0.75% this year. If you think the US Federal Reserve has been dovish, think again. The Reserve Bank of Australia has never cut rates this low before in history.

Australia's GDP growth has slumped since 2018, coinciding with rapidly deteriorating US-China trade relations. Australia's economy is heavily dependent on China, with exports to China making up close to 30% of the overall pie, and exports contributing close to 20% of the country's GDP. Resources makes up a whopping 60% of exports, with the bulk being iron ore. Iron ore is a very cyclical commodity used to obtain steel, which is in-demand when the economy is expanding. You can imagine how sensitive Australia's economy is to China's. Every time China hits a road bump or slows down, Australia takes the brunt of the impact.

Composition of the Australian Economy Snapshot

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

Australia's key sector contributing to its GDP is Health and Education, and China is a huge contributor to Australia's Education sector. Students from China make up 30% of the international student population in Australian schools. For example, the University of Melbourne makes 16% of its revenue from Chinese students. The other universities are just as or more dependent, as seen in the table below.

This makes Australia very vulnerable to a natural reduction in Chinese students, or the whims of the Chinese government. This occurred about 2 years ago, when Beijing warned would-be students of the hazards of studying in Australia, where foreign university branding does not do the same wonders it used to for a Chinese student's CV. If any, US universities are preferred. Aside from this, a slowdown in the Chinese economy has also translated into cutbacks into overseas education expenditure.

China's GDP growth has significantly slumped over the past 10 years. I am not completely sure whether to call a 6% growth rate a "slowdown", but it is not the low-teens figure it used to be. Amidst this slowdown, US tariffs on Chinese exports have come at a bad time and have placed pressure on the economy. I am skeptical that the trade war is anywhere close to a resolution. Trump may want some semblance of a trade deal to win over voters for his election next year, but it will be unlikely for the Trump administration to cede US's global hegemony and dominance to China. And of course, Australia will bear the collateral damage.

Australia's reliance on natural resource exports is risky, and has not changed over the years. Part of the reason is its rapidly-changing political leadership, with four Prime Ministers in power since 2010. This makes it impossible for any party to push forth with constructive plans to re-jig the Australian economy. Heck, politicians are fighting even within their own party, with current Prime Minister Scott Morrison ousting Malcolm Turnbull - both of them are from the same Liberal Party of Australia.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

On the long-term charts, AUD/USD broke through the neckline of a 5-year long bearish head and shoulders pattern in 2015. The pattern is bearish, and is very likely to place huge amounts of selling pressure on the AUD. A year ago, AUD/USD formed a double top above 0.80 levels, which indicates that sellers are still dominantly in control. AUD/USD is now languishing around 0.6850, which is an instrumental pivot point. I expect 0.6850 to eventually turn into resistance, and for the AUD/USD to head towards the 2008-2009 lows around 0.6300.

CFTC AUD Speculative Net Positioning

Sellers are in control, as seen in the high net short positioning in the AUD. US-China trade optimism might help clear up some of this positioning, which will then present an attractive entry point to sell the AUD/USD. I would recommend placing a limit order to sell the AUD/USD at 0.6900, with a take profit target of 0.6300 and a stop loss at 0.7200.

If you like what you read and want high-conviction trading calls delivered straight to your inbox, do check out my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts, where I identify mature technical chart patterns that are on the cusp of huge, profitable, sustainable breakouts. The core aim of my service is to be both profitable and educational for you, such that over time you will be able to identify similar breakout patterns for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUD/USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.