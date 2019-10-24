China Decoupling Puts The QQQ At Risk

(Image source: Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images.)

Since the market bottom in early 2009 after the Financial Crisis of 2008, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has rallied almost eight-fold from just slightly over $25 per share. For sure, the expansion of US GDP by almost 50% in the past decade played a large role in the market advance. The emergence of China as one of the world's largest consumer markets was also a key driver in propelling unit sales of US technology companies. US hardware and software leaders were able to leverage technological leads a decade ago to take advantage of China's emerging middle-class population who craved everything the 'beautiful country' (literal translation of the USA in Chinese) had to offer. However, as tensions between the US and China increased, the inevitable decoupling of the two country's economies could unwind the past decade's market share gains by leading US technology companies and put in a secular top for the tech-heavy QQQ.

China's Growth And Consumption

As impressive as the 50% advance in US GDP during the past decade was, it paled in comparison to the nearly tripling of the Chinese GDP since 2008. More importantly, Chinese GDP per capita rose beyond an important critical point and lifted much of the country's working poor into the middle class. From 2000 to 2009, GDP per capita in China almost tripled to $8,400 USD. Additionally, GDP per capita among China's urban population which represented roughly half of the population earned on average over $10,000 USD annually.

While this may sound insignificant to the average American, incremental income that lifted a family out of the poverty level translated almost entirely to purchasing power due to the family living structure in China. Proof was the spectacular rise in retail sales from $1.2 trillion in 2009 to $5.6 trillion last year. Standard consumer goods which many Americans take for granted became accessible for the average Chinese for the very first time.

One of the most extreme and important examples was the rise of smartphone usage. In just ten years, smartphone unit sales rose from 151 million in 2008 to 1.43 billion in 2018. On an annualized basis, China's smartphone unit sales could reach 400 million units this year.

Just from this smartphone example, it would not be hard to understand why so many US technology companies prospered during the past decade. US semiconductor companies dominate most of the internals of today's smartphone, from the technically advanced processors to more commoditized memory chips and led screens. Even the operating system that runs almost every smartphone today is controlled by just two companies, Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG).

Effects Of Bifurcation

The obvious loss in the event of an economic decoupling between the US and Chinese economies would be the loss of access to China's large retail market that should hit $6 trillion USD this year. That would translate to over half a trillion USD in direct revenue exposure for S&P 500 companies if geographic exposure stayed constant this year over 2018 levels.

Technology companies have a higher exposure than the 4.3% broader S&P 500 average exposure to China by at least two-fold. In 2018, over 17% of Apple's revenues were derived in China. Semiconductor companies that supply the smartphone supply chain have anywhere from 20% to as high as 50% exposure to China. After all, US technology companies supply nearly all of a number of key semiconductor components such as processors, and China is currently around 27% of the total global smartphone unit sales.

In my recent semiconductor article, I detailed how China has slowly been developing its own semiconductor industry to reduce its reliance on US technology. Known as China 2025, China's long-term goals had already been in the works for several years and have accelerated since relations with the US deteriorated during the past two years. The US blacklisting of Huawei and other Chinese technology companies only cemented the importance of China 2025 among its leaders.

To be sure, China is still far behind US technology leaders. They are nowhere close to producing top-end components currently only available from a handful of US tech giants. What China has been very good at is producing low cost mid-level and commodity products. In some fields such as 5G, China has even been ahead of the US. China today also dominates an industry originally developed in the US, photovoltaics.

The potential loss of business also extends outside of just hardware sales. China has over 1.5 billion mobile subscribers and over 800 million mobile internet users. In a bifurcated technology market, China would eventually develop its own mobile operating system to replace Google's Android and Apple's iOS. China already uses its domestically developed search engines, social media, and payment systems. The sheer user base in China would be enough incentive for developers to contribute applications to an entirely new mobile operating system which would be key for long-term success. Of course, this would remove a large population from Android and iOS, and the potential revenue generated from transactions in these ecosystems.

The potential bifurcation loss of the Chinese market could just be part of the equation. China currently has a dominant smartphone market share in high population emerging markets in Asia such as India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries. China also supplies high unit volumes of mainstream consumer electronics to these Asian countries. In addition, China supplies infrastructure hardware to third world developing markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. The internal development of its own software and hardware technologies would mean a gradual decrease in dependence on proprietary US technology for not only the Chinese market but also for the majority of the world's population.

Lastly, a bifurcated technology global order also means much lower margins. Currently, leading US technology companies only compete with other US and Western competition. For companies that know what it's like to compete with a Chinese company in the same industry, acceptable levels of gross margin take a whole new meaning. While China has no chance of competing in the high-end technology space in the intermediate future, it can make it very financially painful for companies that supply to the lower cost mainstream market which can account for 80-90% of consumer electronics.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, Pandora's box has already been opened and relations between the US and China may never return conditions experienced during the past two decades. While it's true China would have eventually developed its own technology industry to rival Silicon Valley, the escalating tensions resulting from the recent trade war may have hastened this bifurcation process. Goals China had originally set for 2025 might out of necessity be required to be reached within the next 1-3 years. While President Trump may be partially responsible for quickening this economic decoupling, rhetoric by both political parties including several Democratic presidential nominees has been far from kind towards China.

Secular cycles often end with an event and not due to valuations. While overall market valuations are high today relative to historical levels, they are still well below dotcom bubble peaks during 1999-2000. What burst the dotcom bubble was y2k. The financial boom brought about by high levels of technology spending to ensure an orderly millennial transition ended abruptly as the year turned double zero.

Through the first few quarters of 2000, dozens of infrastructure companies that witnessed 50% plus annual revenue growth in the years prior to 2000 suddenly saw sales drop by as much as 90% by the end of the year. Many second-tier equipment suppliers either went out of business or lingered in the realm of irrelevancy during the past two decades. Even leading tech darlings during the dotcom bubble such as Intel (INTC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Corning (GLW) never recovered to highs set twenty years ago.

With the decoupling of the US and Chinese economies, the decade-old boom many US technology companies enjoyed most is likely near or already reached its peak. As I noted in my semiconductor article, many US semiconductor companies have already witnessed trailing twelve-month revenue declines for the first time in a decade.

While this bifurcation process will likely unfold gradually over the next several years, the financial impact could be felt sooner as many US technology companies may likely find it harder to maintain constant revenue and margin levels. The eventual loss of global market share combined with margin pressure from increased competition could very well unravel most of the financial gains enjoyed by US tech companies during the past decade.

If one believes in this bifurcated scenario, a way to hedge a portfolio against these negative consequences would be by keeping a short hedge on the QQQ. From an intermediate year plus time frame, the decade long QQQ rally has already been showing signs of waning. While the QQQ could still easily break out of a two-year upper trend resistance (purple line), technical momentum divergences suggest the odds of a bullish breakout is low.

(Weekly chart for the QQQ.)

First, the PMO has been trending weaker since peaking in early 2018. The PMO has also posted two divergent highs in the past year which can signal a potential for a trend reversal. The PMO is also currently under its weekly signal line which is bearish even though the QQQ is on the verge of hitting a new high. These negative divergences would not confirm a bullish breakout and raise the odds of the upper resistance trend line holding.

Secondly, the volume rate of change has posted negative divergences in the past year as well. During the late 2018 sell off, volume was extremely high. However, during the recovery since to marginal new highs, volume has been trending down. Thus, despite this year's rally to marginal new highs, volume on average has been more towards the downside.

At least from a price perspective, the QQQ near all-time highs should be a decent shorting opportunity for hedging purposes. Since the potential unwinding of the past decade's economic boom could slowly play out over the next couple of years, the QQQ may continue to drift has it has since the start of 2018 - only marginally higher with a lot of volatility in between. If the financial impact of economic decoupling is felt sooner by large US technology companies, a QQQ hedge could help buffer the overall negative consequences of the technology sector's global bifurcation for a more balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.