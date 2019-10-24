PureCircle: A Bargain Due To Postponed Results

The fallback since the postponement of the results could be an excellent entry point for PureCircle.

There is no impact on the net debt or the cash generation ability of the group. The company raised capital in May by placing new shares without a discount.

PureCircle had to postpone its latest annual results due to concerns about the valuation of the inventory. It could have an impact of about $30 Million.

Stevia is expected to grow fast in the future due to healthier lifestyles and the growing concerns about obesity and diabetes.

Investment case

PureCircle Limited (OTCPK:PCRTF) dropped 40% since the postponement of results. This gives an excellent entry point for a fast-growing company in an exciting food niche. As said in the summary on 9/20/2019 PureCircle announced a postponement of results due to a potential issue with the inventory. The company expects the aggregate amount of the potential issue could be up to US$30 million. There is no indication of an impact on net debt or cash generation ability.

Prospects for PureCircle are looking good. The company raised share capital in May without a discount. This provided enough cash to ensure the company can keep growing in the next years. The inventory write-offs will probably push PureCircle in the red over this year. Its operational activities should remain profitable. The launch of the new variant of stevia, Reb M, provides significant growth in the future. It does take time for new products to come out.

About Stevia

Stevia is a plant native to South America that has been used as a sweetener for hundreds of years. Today, zero-calorie stevia, as high-purity stevia leaf extract, is being used globally to reduce energy and added sugar content in foods and beverages.

Stevia replaces sugar like other low-calorie ingredients such as aspartame or sucralose. It is a really strong sweetener which means a lot less has to be used to achieve the same level of sweetness. Stevia has a more natural reputation than other sweeteners. Strong growth is expected for stevia. Over the last 5 years, products with stevia grew 18% in food and 21% in beverages. The new launches even accelerated to 31% in 2018.

Reb A is the most popular variant used. This does have a slightly bitter aftertaste. Reb M is closer to sugar in taste and can now be produced enough to supply the food and beverage industry.

Besides the positive effect on health in comparison to sugar, stevia is also a lot more sustainable. It reduces the carbon footprint by over 60% compared to sugar. The water footprint is even reduced by over 90% in comparison.

As you can see there are several firms active in the global stevia market. Among them are very large, well-funded firms. They will try to dominate the industry. It will be key for PureCircle to get to a large enough scale to compete with them. PureCircle could be reduced to a marginal operator with small profits.

About PureCircle

PureCircle is a fully integrated stevia supplier. It uses the Starleaf stevia to grow stevia and distribute it to end product producers like Coca Cola (KO), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), etc. Their focus is primarily on the use of stevia as a sweetener. They are also looking at possibilities of the byproducts of Starleaf stevia.

It's a sustainable company that makes a very healthy product. As mentioned stevia also requires a lot less water and has a lower carbon footprint than sugar. PureCircle empowers local farmers around the world. It supports them and educates them about growing stevia.

Future growth for PureCircle

PureCircle is focusing on a new strategy that focuses on Starleaf stevia. This new stevia plant produces a lot more Reb M. Reb M has a better taste than Reb A. Most of PureCircle's clients prefer to work with Reb M. This should support the growth significantly over the next few years.

There have been a lot of new stevia product launches over the last 5 years. As you can see this has even accelerated in 2018. The management sounds very excited about new launches in 2019 so this should keep going well. Reb M launches have been going faster than with Reb A due to the superior taste.

PureCircle has enough Reb M for 500M cases of zero-calorie reduced sugar carbonates (zero-calorie sweetened drinks). It plans to double the capacity over the next 3 years as stated in the earning call slides of 9/18/2018.

They claim Reb M could replace sugar at a cost-effective price below sugar. So stevia could effectively replace a lot of sugar in drinks and food.

If we look at the sales figures, growth has been pretty good as well. From 2014 to 2018 revenue grew from $101M to $131.1M or a CAGR of 6.74%. In 2019 (ending June 30th) revenue ended at $125M according to the trading update. Revenue was lower than expected due to some delayed product launches. PureCircle also expected a lot of cannibalization of its previous business by Reb M. This should be mostly over now and new products should be able to push revenue higher.

This fast-growing revenue should also improve the operating income, earnings and more importantly the cash flow of the company. Costs like interests stay the same so there should remain more money on the bottom line. So far PureCircle has mostly been burning cash over the last years. The better focus on just Starleaf stevia and Reb M could change this. Growing revenues should also get operating income growing while other costs like interest stay the same.

It's difficult to forecast for PureCircle with precision. Right now it's trading at a price/sales ratio of about 2.56. This ratio is high for a food company, but low for a growth company. Certainly, since it dropped ~40% over a change in inventory, it looks a lot cheaper. This inventory shouldn't be the future of the company.

Considering the possibility of doubling its output over the next 3 years, the price/sales ratio could drop quickly.

Balance sheet

Due to the postponement of results the most recent balance sheet is from 12/31/2018. Net debt at the time was $103.5M. The raise of capital of $35M should have reduced this to about $70M-$73M depending on how working capital evolved since then. PureCircle's EBITDA was at $21.8M in 2018. This would mean the leverage ratio net debt/EBITDA would be around 3x to 3.5x. If we use PureCircle's adjusted EBITDA of $28.8M the net debt/EBITDA ratio would be even lower somewhere between 2.4x and 2.6x.

Considering how fast the company raised an additional $35M I believe this acceptable. Certainly, if the company continues its growth trajectory and can increase its EBITDA significantly in the future. In the first six months of fiscal year 2019 (ending 6/30/2019) the EBITDA was up $3.8M from $7.8M to $11.6M.

Inventory write off

This is the second inventory write off PureCircle has to do this year. In the first six months, the inventory write off was $24.2M. It seems likely the current write off will be about the same size.

The write down relates mainly to by-products generated from previous varieties of leaf. With the introduction of better tasting and yielding Starleaf, the commercial value of these by-products been impaired due to their limited production in the future. This one off write down has been classified as an exceptional item.

Source: interim results 12/31/2018

Their inventory of finished goods was only at $20M on 12/31/2019. So the further write down is most likely at least partly on their work-in-progress inventory. It could be a write-down of old products, just as last time. The introduction of Reb M cannibalizes some of their revenues of Reb A. If this goes faster than expected it's normal the inventory has to be evaluated.

Another possibility could be that the conversion of Reb A to Reb M doesn't go as well as expected. This could also have an impact on the value of inventory since a lot of the Reb M comes from the conversion of Reb A. They didn't give the exact percentage mix, but based on their slides about 1/3 Reb M comes from extraction of Starleaf. So consequently, 2/3 comes of conversion of Reb A (also from Starleaf) into Reb M. Since the inventory write off isn't expected to have an impact on the cash generation ability, they may have trouble converting 'old' Reb A into Reb M.

As long as there aren't final results, I am guessing what the cause of the inventory write off is. I expect there will be an update soon since the postponement was announced 9/20/2019 and they indicated it will take a number of weeks. In this case, I'm willing to accept the uncertainty to get in at a low price. I believe investors are too fearful at this point.

Management & Financial Controls

PureCircle has an experienced management and board of directors. It will be interesting to see how they are going to react to this accounting issue. They should make adjustments to prevent something like this in the future. This could mean some change in management. Another possibility would be a clear detection of the problem and new procedures that will prevent this from happening in the future. Management will have to react appropriately.

Risks

It is hard to establish the impact of the reclassification of the inventory right now. This uncertainty makes the company cheap. I believe the company will be able to continue operations as usual.

The company's main ticker is trading on the London Stock market. The ticker on Seeking Alpha is the U.S. OTC listing. It has a meager volume. This does have a liquidity risk.

PureCircle has had a negative free cash flow since 2015. The company has to turn this around with its new initiatives. This is a high-risk investment. The recent drop certainly makes the risk worth the possible return.

Competitors

PureCircle is the only pure stevia player. Cargill is a competitor, but it's not a public company. Other competitors are Ingredion (INGR) and Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF). It's impossible to compare PureCircle with Ingredion or Tate & Lyle. They are both much larger companies with a lot of different food ingredients in its portfolio. PureCircle is a much smaller company only focused on stevia. That makes it the only possibility to invest in stevia purely.

Conclusion

PureCircle is a beautiful company. It ticks all the sustainability boxes. There is a lot of growth possible in its core business, Reb M. Once the revenue growth gets going, profit and cash flow should follow. It is rare to find a company so focused on one product. The recent drop due to the postponed results make it a perfect entry point in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCRTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.