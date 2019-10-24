BrainsWay: Deep TMS, Deep Undervaluation

BrainsWay is the only transcranial magnetic stimulation company seeking approval across a broad range of conditions which could lead to more avenues for growth and a competitive advantage.

BrainsWay is a technology leader in the transcranial magnetic stimulation market which holds significant potential if it becomes widely accepted by doctors and patients.

BrainsWay (BWAY) appears deeply undervalued given its current high growth rate, clear path to profitability and large addressable market. Although BrainsWay is not currently the market leader in the space, they have superior technology to competitors and they are focused on obtaining approval to treat a wider range of conditions. Results from clinical trials treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and nicotine addiction (expected in the 2H 2019) or reimbursement approval for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) could be catalysts for a significant repricing of the company.

BrainsWay is an Israeli company founded in 2003, which is focused on the development and sale of neuromodulation devices for the treatment of psychiatric, neurological and addictive disorders using their proprietary deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Deep TMS works by stimulating neurons using magnetic pulses and consequently modulating the physiological activity of the brain.

Conditions Treated

TMS is a potential treatment for a broad range of psychiatric, neurological and addictive disorders including major depressive disorders (MDD) , OCD, nicotine addiction, opioid addiction, PTSD, stroke, autism, bipolar disorder, multiple sclerosis (MS), dementia, schizophrenia, chronic pain, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. Many of these conditions affect a large number of people and there are currently limited effective treatment options available. As a leader in the development of TMS technology BrainsWay is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity if TMS can gain widespread acceptance as a treatment option. Research has shown that TMS is an effective treatment for MDD and OCD and BrainsWay has FDA approval to treat these two conditions. BrainsWay’s current research efforts are focused on proving TMS as a treatment for PTSD, nicotine addiction and opioid addiction.

Major Depressive Disorders

MDD is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. MDD is estimated to effect 16.2 million adult patients in the United States, with 4.9 million of those not achieving remission from three or more antidepressant medications. After 2 antidepressant treatment failures patients’ likelihood of achieving remission with medication drops sharply and they are considered to have treatment resistant depression (TRD). TRD patients achieved higher rates of remission with Deep TMS than with either standard TMS or the next-step pharmacological treatment. BrainsWay estimates that over 90% of adults in the United States who are covered by private insurance have coverage for reimbursement of MDD treatment with Deep TMS after the failure of anti-depressant medication. Typical treatment for MDD involves 5 treatments sessions per week over 4 weeks, each lasting approximately 20 minutes, followed by continuation maintenance sessions twice a week over 12 weeks. Treatments are a straightforward, non-invasive outpatient procedure which are well tolerated by patients (approximate 8% dropout rate).

Figure 1: Antidepressant Medication MDD Treatment Effectiveness

Figure 2: BrainsWay Clinical Trial Results for the Treatment of MDD

Figure 3: BrainsWay Clinical Practice Results for the Treatment of MDD

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Obsessive compulsive disorder is a mental health disorder where a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are intrusive thoughts which trigger distressing feelings and compulsions are behaviors which an individual engages in to try and reduce the stress of obsessions. OCD effects an estimated 2.24 million people in the U.S. with approximately 800 thousand seeking treatment and of those approximately 400 thousand who are non-responsive to traditional treatments and potential candidates for TMS. BrainsWay is currently the only company with FDA approval to market TMS as a treatment solution for OCD although it is not currently eligible for reimbursement.

Figure 4: BrainsWay Clinical Trial Results for the Treatment of OCD

Addiction

TMS is considered a potential treatment for people with drug dependencies such as opioids and nicotine. An estimated 1.7 million individuals in the United States have a substance abuse problem related to prescription opioids, another 652 thousand are addicted to heroin and an estimated 34.3 million are smokers. Research into TMS as a treatment for addiction is still relatively nascent but small studies have shown TMS can reduce cravings and depression associated with withdrawal. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials to test the efficacy of TMS as an aid for smoking cessation with the results expected in 2H 2019. Brainsway is also a participant in the FDA Innovation Challenge: Devices to Prevent and Treat Opioid Use Disorder and will work directly with the FDA to accelerate the development of TMS as a treatment for opioid addiction and the FDA will expedite the review of the marketing application.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a traumatic event and affects approximately 8 million people in the United States. Symptoms include intrusive memories, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. TMS is thought to be able to reduce the symptoms of PTSD by regulating activity of different parts of the brain and studies conducted so far appear to support this. Brainsway is currently conducting clinical trials to determine the efficacy of TMS as a treatment for PTSD with results expected in 2H 2019.

Market

The global neuromodulation market is expected to surpass 11 billion USD annual revenue in 2022 with a CAGR of 11%. The neuromodulation is divided into internal neuromodulation (Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation) and external neuromodulation (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation & Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation). The market is currently dominated by electrical stimulation techniques but there is clearly significant potential for TMS if it can gain widespread acceptance. Growth in the neuromodulation market is being driven by an ageing population, increasing awareness of the service and increasing incidence of neurological disorders, trends which are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

The potential addressable market for TMS in the U.S. has been estimated based on the conditions which could potentially be treated, the number of patients likely to be candidates for treatment and typical treatment cost. It should be noted that only MDD and OCD currently have FDA clearance and only PTSD and opioid addiction have clinical trials which could lead to FDA approval in the near term. Nicotine addiction was not included in the estimate as it affects a large number of people and it is unclear how many of those would seek a treatment like TMS.

Condition Number Affected in the U.S. (million) Estimated Addressable Market (billion USD) MDD 16 6.4 OCD 2 0.8 Alzheimer's 6 2.4 Opioid addiction 2 0.8 MS 1 0.4 PTSD 8 3.2 Stroke 1 0.4 Autism 6 2.4 Schizophrenia 3 1.3 Chronic pain 20 7.8 Bipolar disorder 6 2.3 Epilepsy 3 1.2 Total 74 29.4

Table 1: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Potential Market Size

BrainsWay

BrainsWay is still in the early stages of commercializing their technology, having only received FDA clearance to treat MDD in 2013 and FDA clearance to treat OCD in 2018, although they have CE mark for additional indications including Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, Parkinson’s disease, MS, autism and bipolar disorder. So far, they have treated approximately 37,000 patients in 17 countries, a small number in comparison to the approximately 1 million patients who undergo electroconvulsive therapy for MDD globally each year.

BrainsWay is currently selling their Deep TMS for MDD in Europe, Mexico, the United States, Israel and certain other countries with the U.S. dominating sales. They have an installed base of 456 Deep TMS systems with an increase of 40 systems in the most recent quarter. BrainsWay primarily target sales to psychiatrist offices and offer fixed fee, risk share and outright sale business models. It appears that BrainsWay is focusing on the risk sharing model with the likely goal of capturing more of the revenue from treatments.

Figure 5: BrainsWay Sales Models

BrainsWay is currently the only company with FDA approval to treat OCD and they are in the process of ramping up commercialization efforts of Deep TMS for OCD. In Q2 2019 30 Deep TMS OCD coils shipped bringing the total to 115 OCD coils as an add-on to BrainsWay’s Deep TMS system since marketing clearance was obtained in August 2018. This represents 25% of the installed base of BrainsWay systems which indicates significant market interest. BrainsWay are currently working to broaden the scope of reimbursement coverage for Deep TMS to include OCD treatment, based on novelty of the technology, unmet clinical need and the efficacy and safety profile of the treatment. Despite the current lack of reimbursement coverage BrainsWay believes there is still a market for the treatment.

BrainsWay’s future avenues for growth include expanding geographically, gaining regulatory clearance to treat more conditions and further development of the technology. The current target expansion markets are Japan and various other Asian countries. Planned improvements to the technology include a multi-channel stimulator and Deep TMS with electroencephalogram (EEG). A multi-channel stimulator would allow different parts of the brain to be targeted with different stimulation parameters, potentially improving the efficacy of the treatment or allowing multiple conditions to be treated simultaneously. EEG is a test used to find problems related to electrical activity in the brain and could help in targeting TMS treatments.

Figure 6: BrainsWay Pipeline

Technology

Although there are a number of competitors operating in the TMS space, BrainsWay believes their proprietary electromagnetic coils can more effectively stimulate deeper and broader areas of the brain, giving them a competitive advantage.

Figure 7: Advantages of Deep TMS

BrainsWay’s H-Coil is a flexible device encased in a helmet that fits securely around the patient's head. This creates a much larger contact area between the coil and head and ensures the coil remains stationary relative to the patient’s head both of which are important for effective targeting. Other currently available TMS systems utilize a figure 8 coil that is placed adjacent to the scalp of the patient and needs to be specifically positioned and attached to the head in order to deliver targeted stimulation. These systems only treat a relatively narrow area and the manual placing of the figure 8 coil may cause inaccuracies in the region treated with studies suggesting that the figure 8 coil misses the target in 33% of patients and that treatment efficacy is correlated with coil placement.

Studies have also shown that while figure-8 coil TMS devices create an electromagnetic field estimated to penetrate the cortical surface of the brain up to depths in the range of 0.7 to 1.1 centimeters, Deep TMS reaches depths from the cortical surface of approximately 1.8 centimeters for BrainsWay D and approximately 3.5 centimeters for BrainsWay OCD. Studies have also shown that BrainsWay D has the capacity for total stimulated brain volume of 17 cm3 compared to 3 cm3 for figure-8 coil systems.

Figure 8: Effective Stimulation Depth (H-coil vs Figure-8 coil)

Financial Analysis

BrainsWay’s modest valuation may be a result of their inability to achieve profitability and positive free cash flow. Given the company is only just beginning to commercialize its technology it should be no surprise they are still incurring losses. BrainsWay does appear to be on a path to profitability as the business scales though as fixed costs are spread across greater unit sales. GAAP measures of BrainsWay’s performance are also somewhat misleading as the company is still investing a significant portion of revenue in R&D and a significant portion of the company’s revenue is recurring, meaning that a portion of sales and marketing expenses are an investment in future revenue. Capitalizing and amortizing a portion of these R&D and sales and marketing expenses shows that BrainsWay is already approximately breakeven on an operating profit basis.

Figure 9: BrainsWay Profitability

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay’s R&D expenses are still high relative to revenue as the company is still developing their technology and proving its efficacy through clinical trials. Sales and marketing are high relative to revenue as the company is in the process of gaining market acceptance for the product and expanding their geographical footprint. These overhead costs are likely to decline significantly relative to revenue in coming years putting BrainsWay on a clear path to profitability.

Figure 10: BrainsWay Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay is currently growing revenue at approximately 50% per annum and this growth has so far shown little sign of slowing down. Given the large potential of BrainsWay’s target markets this high growth is likely to continue provided TMS continues to gain acceptance as an alternative treatment. Potential catalysts for growth include gaining reimbursement approval for the treatment of OCD and if current clinical trials into the treatment of nicotine addiction, opioid addiction and PTSD show positive results leading to FDA approval.

Figure 11: BrainsWay Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay’s modest valuation is also likely a result of their history of large negative free cash flow. BrainsWay appears to be on a path to positive free cash flow as the business scales with current cash outflow a result of high growth and fluctuations in working capital.

Figure 12: BrainsWay Free Cash Flow

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay’s current negative free cash flow is largely a result of its high growth rate. As this growth rate declines BrainsWay will need to invest less in working capital and fixed capital leading to higher free cash flow. This dynamic can be seen in BrainsWay’s past performance and the company appears to be on a clear path to positive free cash flow as growth moderates.

Figure 13: BrainsWay Free Cash Flow and Growth

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 14: BrainsWay Free Cash Flow and Working Capital

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 16: BrainsWay Recurring Revenue (% Sales)

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay’s revenue is currently dominated by the North American market with Israel and Europe being their other important markets. Expansion into Asia may help to diversify their revenue stream somewhat but it is likely the North American market will remain the most important.

Figure 17: BrainsWay Revenue by Geography

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competitors

There are a number of companies competing in the TMS market with broadly similar offerings and with a number of them recently receiving FDA clearance, competition is increasing. I believe Brainsway’s technology and focus on gaining regulatory approval for a range of conditions gives them a competitive advantage over other TMS companies. There is also significant competition from other forms of neuromodulation and from pharmaceutical companies, both of which have significantly greater market penetration.

Neuronetics (STIM)

Neuronetics is a commercial stage medical device company focused on TMS treatment of psychiatric conditions. Neuronetics received FDA approval for the treatment of MDD in 2008 and has CE mark and approval in Japan. Neuronetics appears to be more focused on increasing sales of their TMS system than developing new technology or conducting clinical trials for additional conditions compared to Brainsway. Neuronetics has a large direct sales and customer support team which they believe is a source of competitive advantage and they plan to increase sales by expanding their US sales force and direct marketing to consumers. In the future they also plan on expanding geographically and proving their technology as a treatment for other conditions including bipolar depression and PTSD.

Magventure

Magventure’s TMS technology is FDA cleared and CE approved for the treatment of MDD. Magventure recently received FDA clearance and CE approval for their theta burst (TBS) protocol treatment of MDD which reduces treatment times from 20 minutes to 3 minutes allowing significantly greater throughput of patients.

Magstim

Magventure offers a unique 3D navigation system which allows precision targeting for more effective treatment. Brainsway’s technology negates this requirement as their H coil provides broad stimulation and their helmet ensures correct positioning of the coils relative to the head. Magstim received FDA clearance for the treatment of MDD in 2019.

MAG & More

Mag & More received FDA 510-K clearance for the treatment of MDD in May 2018 and has been in the field of magnetic neurostimulation for more than 15 years.

CloudTMS

CloudTMS is a leader in the TMS space with over 1,500 devices installed globally and approvals in 25 countries. The CloudTMS device is marketed at a cost of approximately 50,000 USD. CloudTMS is owned by CloudNeuro who offer products and services in the neuro device and educational markets.

Nexstim (NXTMH)

Nexstim is a Finnish company which was established in the year 2000. They currently have an installed base of 18 TMS systems. They are developing a multichannel TMS system and are focused on enhancing navigation and providing visibility of the treatment. Their TMS system has FDA clearance for the treatment of MDD in the U.S. and CE marks for the treatment of MDD and chronic pain in Europe.

Figure 18: Nexstim SmartFocus Targeting System

(source: Nexstim)

Although Neurostim has a large installed base than Brainsway, Brainsway is gaining rapidly which may indicate customer preference for their product.

Figure 19: TMS System Installed Base

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Company Market Capitalization (million USD) Revenue (million USD) Growth (annual) Operating Profit Margin EV / S P/B Brainsway 94.7 16.4 48% -35% 3.1 3.1 Neuronetics 169.4 52.8 32% -40% 1.9 2.8 Nexstim 4.7 0.3 1% -242% 20 1.1

Table 2: Listed TMS Company Comparison

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Neuromodulation

There are a number of electric impulse treatments for depression including electroconvulsive treatment, vagus nerve stimulation and deep brain stimulation. ECT is a treatment for people with severe major depression or bipolar depression who are unresponsive to other treatments. ECT involves a brief electrical stimulation of the brain while the patient is under anesthesia. Clinical evidence indicates that for individuals with uncomplicated, but severe major depression, ECT will produce substantial improvement in approximately 80 percent of patients. As of 2001 approximately 1 million people were treated with ECT each year. VNS was developed as a treatment for seizure disorders but can also be used to treat depression that has not responded to other therapies. There is a vagus nerve running along each side of the body from the brainstem to the neck, chest and abdomen. A stimulation device is surgically implanted under the skin and used to stimulate the vagus nerve which in turn stimulates the brain. DBS is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of a neurostimulator, which sends electrical impulses through implanted electrodes deep in the brain. Companies involved in these areas include Medtronic (MDT), LivaNova (LIVN) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Anti-depressants

TMS targets patients who have failed to respond to anti-depressants so traditional pharmaceuticals are not a source of competition. Alternative treatments like ketamine may be developed though, which could limit the potential of the TMS market. Ketamine is a promising treatment for individuals with major depression who have failed to respond to other treatments which can provide relief from symptoms much faster than other treatments. It is currently not clear how ketamine works but because it acts through a different mechanism to other treatments it is believed it may be effective in cases where other treatments have not worked.

Transcranial pulsed ultrasound

Low intensity and low frequency ultrasound can be used to stimulate the brain with higher spatial resolution and the ability to reach deep structures. Transcranial pulsed ultrasound has a wide spectrum of effects, ranging from suppression or facilitation of neural activity to tissue ablation. The technology is relatively new but trials so far have shown neurostimulation efficacy in terms of clinical and neurophysiological outcomes.

Transcranial laser therapy

Photobiomodulation uses infrared light to stimulate brain cells to produce energy so they can perform their normal function. Experts believe that one cause of depression is a disorder of brain metabolism and photobiomodulation may be able to compensate for this. Research in this area is still nascent but the results of studies conducted so far have been promising.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow valuation I estimate the intrinsic value of BrainsWay to be approximately 22 USD per share, although given the infancy of the market and BrainsWay’s lack of profitability there is considerable uncertainty in the valuation. If BrainsWay’s clinical trials show effectiveness treating PTSD and addiction, then BrainsWay’s potential market will expand significantly and this would call for a higher valuation. BrainsWay’s success is dependent on TMS becoming a more widely adopted treatment of psychiatric, neurological and addictive disorders. If this adoption does not occur or more effective technologies or medications are developed BrainsWay’s upside will be limited.

