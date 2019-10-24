America Movil Offers More Than Slim Pickings

However, you do not have to be Carlos Slim to benefit from holding this stock.

América Móvil (AMX) recently posted their Q3 2019 results which reported revenues of Mex$248.43 billion ($13.01 billion) and net income of Mex$13.03 billion ($680 million). Investors in this Mexican-based telecommunications firm should be pleased with this continuity of increasing revenue streams paired with somewhat lumpy net income figures, as shown over the past five years...

Year Revenue (Mex$) Revenue ($) Net Income (Mex$) Net Income ($) 2014 848.26 billion 44.03 billion 46.15 billion 2.4 billion 2015 894.22 billion 46.42 billion 35.05 billion 1.82 billion 2016 975.41 billion 50.63 billion 8.65 billion 450 million 2017 1.02 trillion 52.94 billion 29.33 billion 1.52 billion 2018 1.04 trillion 53.98 billion 52.57 billion 2.73 billion

...and continuing over the course of the present financial year.

2019 Quarter Revenue (Mex$) Revenue ($) Net Income (Mex$) Net Income ($) Q1 245.65 billion 12.75 billion 19.44 billion 1.01 billion Q2 250.08 billion 12.98 billion 14.07 billion 730 million Q3 248.43 billion 13.01 billion 13.03 billion 680 million Total 744.16 billion 38.74 billion 46.54 billion 2.42 billion

América Móvil's consecutively rising revenue figures can be attributed to its having the largest number of subscribers of any wireless telecommunications firm operating in Latin America, and 359.92 million subscribers worldwide. Specifically, it is the dominant player in the Mexican telecommunications market via its Telcel subsidiary with 70%+ of market share.

Mexico-based América Móvil is a telecommunications giant in Latin America and in the world. Image taken from Banderas News.

There are two key reasons why América Móvil has such a dominant presence in Latin America's telecommunications market, and is indeed the 7th largest such company by subscriber count in the world. First, to start and maintain a telecommunications network is very cost-prohibitive, making many prospective competitors gun-shy of trying their luck against the established players. Second, telecommunications is a government-regulated sector, and the regulatory hurdles that prospective competitors would have to surmount dissuades them further.

Small wonder that América Móvil holds such a dominant position, or that Carlos Slim - the richest man in Latin America and one of the richest men in the world - retains a controlling stake in the firm, in addition to serving on the board of directors.

A quick look at the balance sheet would deter many investors from following Slim into América Móvil, however. The firm has total assets of Mex$1.5 trillion ($78.5 billion) against total liabilities of Mex$1.26 trillion ($65.9 billion) - a total net worth of Mex$240 billion ($12.6 billion). This is dwarfed by the firm's long-term debt of Mex$581.06 billion ($30.43 billion).

Short-term debt is equally worrying at first glance, as América Móvil's total current assets of Mex$353.38 billion ($18.5 billion) is dwarfed by its total current liabilities of Mex$517.34 billion ($27.09 billion). Confidence is not instilled by Mex$16.04 billion ($804 million) worth of cash-on-hand in combination with receivables of Mex$215.42 billion ($11.28 billion), either.

However, this knee-jerk reaction to the debt-load overlooks several factors. First, telecommunications companies typically do carry high debt loads due to their asset-heavy infrastructure. As noted above, the costs of maintaining a telecommunications networks are what prohibit many start-ups from entering the sector in the first place.

Second, while América Móvil's debt seems worrying in contrast to its equity, it is more than able to cover its debt interest payments, as its revenue and net income figures make plain. Indeed, it also has enough cash to provide some income for its shareholders as well. While the ADR shows a 2-year streak of consecutively rising dividends, the primary stock shows a 7-year streak of consecutively rising dividends. If América Móvil's debt was truly unmanageable, the dividend - which currently yields 2.47% - would not have been sustained for this long. And with a 40.3% payout ratio, there is no reason to believe it will not be sustained going forward.

Third, América Móvil will further benefit shareholders in the years to come as its acquistions policy translates into growth for the company. In March of this year it acquired Nextel Brazil from NII Holdings (NIHD) (OTC:NLDG) for $905 million, an acquisition which further consolidates its presence in Brazil. Its recent declaration that it is open to discussing acquiring assets from Brazil-based Oi S.A. shows its intent on pursuing growth via acquisitions.

So, we have a dominant player in the telecommunications sector which is profitable enough to manage its debt-load, has a sustainable dividend, and is committed to growth via acquisitions which will deliver value for money going forward. The case for investing in América Móvil is solid - but at what price?

Currently, América Móvil trades in the $16-range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. This is considerably lower than its five-year average P/E of 30.74, and suggests that América Móvil is trading at a discount at present. Establishing fair value, then, is necessary. If we divide the current P/E of América Móvil (14.70) by the historical market average of 15, we get a valuation ratio of 0.98. Dividing this valuation ratio of 0.98 by its current price of $16.13 gives us a fair value of $16.46.

Now, if we divide the current P/E of 14.70 by the five-year average P/E of 30.74, we get a valuation ratio of 0.48. Dividing this valuation ratio of 0.48 by its current price of $16.13 gives us a fair value of $33.60. Finally, dividing the current dividend yield of 2.47% by the five-year average dividend yield of 2.02% gives us a valuation ratio of 0.82. Dividing its current price of $16.13 by this valuation ratio of 0.82 gives us $19.67.

The average of these three values [ (16.46 + 33.60 + 19.67) / 3 ] gives us a fair value of $23.24 for América Móvil, suggesting that the stock is undervalued by 44% at this time. América Móvil is therefore a buy on the basis of its rising revenues and steady profitability, its dominance in the Latin American telecommunications sector, its sustainable dividend, and its acquisition-powered future growth.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures presented here are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.