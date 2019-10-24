JetBlue Airways Corp. - Low P/E Ratio With Catalysts And Short-Term Headwinds

JetBlue has headwinds, but these are short-term in nature. Furthermore, the firm is still projected to earn an impressive $2.5 to $3 in EPS in 2020.

JetBlue recently bought back $750 million in shares and just got approval for another $800 million (16% of shares). Like us, they understand the company is undervalued.

JetBlue is a low-cost airline that is able to be profitable thanks to its aggressive cost-cutting measures. New aircraft are expected to increase EPS by $0.65 going forward.

JetBlue is a low P/E stock at 9.73 and Forward P/E of 6.7. We see market-beating appreciation of 40% based on this over the next 12 to 18 months.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) just announced its 3Q earnings, which led to the share price gaining 8%. The firm is trading at a remarkably low P/E of only 9.73 and forward P/E around 6.7. The firm has a number of catalysts, including profitable cost-cutting, a strong balance sheet – with share buybacks and increased capacity. The firm has faced short-term headwinds, but we believe once these short-term problems go, JetBlue will be even more attractive.

Catalysts

Cost-Cutting

JetBlue has focused heavily on cost-cutting, which is essential for a low-cost airline like them. JetBlue is replacing its E190 fleet with more cost effective A220s. This will lead to a $0.65 increase in EPS moving forward. This is because there is a 30% decrease in direct operating cost per seat vs. the E190 fleet. We believe this is very positive for shareholders moving forward and will lead to a higher share price as this is implemented.

Cost-cutting has allowed the expansion of margins, in a tough trading environment.

Balance Sheet And Share Buybacks

JetBlue has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the US airline industry. We believe that the market should reward JetBlue with a better Price/Earnings multiple because of this (as discussed in the valuation section) but doesn’t. This undervalues the firm. JetBlue for example has an impressive debt to capital ratio below its target range of 28%. The firm also has $994 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The healthy balance sheet ensures the firm is in a solid position moving forward, and also has the ability to reward shareholders e.g. with share buybacks.

JetBlue recently bought back $750 million of shares and now is looking to buy back another $800 million. This is quite a large amount at 16% of the current shares on the market. This also highlights that like us, JetBlue believes its shares are undervalued. If they didn’t the buyback would be worse off for shareholders. As the share count goes lower as well, the EPS will increase moving forward. The healthy balance sheet and buybacks are positive for shareholders.

Short-Term Headwinds And Increased Capacity

JetBlue’s earnings are even more impressive, when you factor in that they are facing some headwinds. We believe these to be short term in nature though and will lead to higher revenue for the firm moving forward.

The pressure came in the form of Hurricane Dorian and runway construction in JKF and Fort Lauderdale. In Fort Lauderdale alone, JetBlue is the biggest operator with 120 daily departures. The area may be a headwind for now, but in the medium term, it’s going to be a big factor in JetBlue increasing its long-term margins and earnings growth. This will support share price growth moving forward.

Despite these headwinds also, capacity grew by 4.8% on flights in the 3rd quarter. This was at the high end of guidance between 3-5%. The 4th quarter expects 4.5%-6.5%. This will lead to full year capacity growth of 6%-7%. This is a positive for earnings and highlights the positive brand and demand for JetBlue in general.

Valuation

The average P/E ratio in the airline industry is 12.38. The average P/E that JetBlue has traded at for the past 10 years is 13.71.

The EPS estimate for year-end 2019 is 1.93 and $2.5 to $3 for 2020. This gives the firm a P/E ratio of 9.73, which is well below the overall market multiple and the firm’s historical multiple. If we take the average of the 2020 earnings at $2.75, the Forward P/E is a remarkably low 6.83.

These sorts of multiples are incredibly rare to find in the market today and make JetBlue exciting for a potential investor. As a worst case, we see the current P/E going up to the average 13.7. This represents a 41% upside from current levels. As a conservative best case, we see the multiple for 2020 going up to 13.7 at the low end $2.5 projection. This represents upside of 82%. We see 40% to 80% upside in JetBlue over the next 12 to 18 months. The conservative price target being $26.3.

Risks

US And Europe

JetBlue is facing pressure between the US and Europe dispute to impose tariffs on the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. Although this shouldn’t last for long and we see this more as a short-term headwind. The pressure is on the US airline industry as a whole. It will lead to JetBlue having to charge higher fares, which could reduce demand. We are hopeful that a deal can be made between the US and Europe so that these tariffs aren’t placed in the first place. The lack of these tariffs will support JetBlue appreciating in price.

International Pressure

Cost-cutting in the past is the reason why, despite there being headwinds in the Latin/Caribbean region, JetBlue was able to increase pre-tax margins by 2.4%. JetBlue is the largest carrier in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and fell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The positive about the international pressure is that it’s another short-term headwind, that once cleared will allow JetBlue to be more profitable. Also despite the international pressure, the firm is expecting to be on course to generate $2.5 to $3 EPS in 2020. Imagine what they can achieve once this short-term headwind is gone.

Conclusion

JetBlue, conservatively we believe, has a 40% upside in the next 12 to 18 months. The firm is well undervalued and facing problems that are only short term in nature. The market has heavily discounted the firm. The current aggressive cost-cutting program, high 2020 EPS estimates of $2.5 to $3 and share buybacks, will lead to share price growth. This is a company that is well worth looking at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.