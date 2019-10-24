Mapletree Logistics Trust: Acquisitions And Geographical Diversification Help To Counter Macro Headwinds

Elevator Pitch

I like Singapore-listed logistics REIT Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP] for its ability to counter macroeconomic headwinds with its geographically-diversified portfolio and inorganic growth strategy. However, most of these positives have been priced in. Mapletree Logistics Trust trades at 1.44 times P/B, representing a significant premium to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.1 times. It offers a forward FY2021 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.9% versus the stock's historical five-year average distribution yield of 6.7%. Further yield compression or positive re-rating of Mapletree Logistics Trust's valuation will be dependent on either additional accretive acquisitions or an improvement in macroeconomic conditions.

REIT Description

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 2005, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Asia's first logistics REIT, has a mandate of investing a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate assets. The REIT currently has a portfolio of 137 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam with a value of S$7.95 billion as of September 30, 2019. In contrast, Mapletree Logistics Trust only had a portfolio of 15 properties solely in Singapore with a value of under S$500 million at the point of listing in 2005.

Location Of Mapletree Logistics Trust's Current Portfolio Assets

Source: Mapletree Logistics Trust October 2019 Investor Presentation

New Acquisition Of Multi-Market Portfolio

In the current weak macroeconomic environment driven by slowing global economic growth, trade wars and geopolitical tensions, it is challenging for logistics REITs such as Mapletree Logistics Trust to drive growth solely via organic means such as positive rental reversions and increase in occupancy rates. Mapletree has had a long history of growing inorganically as well (19 new properties were acquired in the past fiscal year FY2019), and it recently proposed another significant acquisition.

On October 21, 2019, the company announced that it is proposing an acquisition of seven modern logistics properties in Malaysia, Vietnam and China (50% interest for the four properties in China, 100% stakes in the other three properties in Malaysia and Vietnam) from its sponsor Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. at a cost of approximately S$422.0 million. The proposed transaction is expected to be DPU (Distribution Per Unit) accretive at +1.0% and NAV (Net Asset Value) accretive at +1.2%, assuming equity funding of S$250 million via the issuance of new units at S$1.53 each. The acquisition is pending unit holders' approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Details Of The Seven Logistics Properties Mapletree Logistics Trust Proposed To Acquire

Source: Mapletree Logistics Trust October 2019 Investor Presentation

The proposed acquisition is positive in multiple ways.

Firstly, Mapletree Logistics Trust is buying a high-quality portfolio with a diversified tenant base. The assets to be acquired are newly-built with a weighted average age of 2.8 years, and land tenure is long at a weighted average of 57 years. All the properties are fully leased as at October 17, 2019.

All seven properties are multi-tenanted rather than single-user assets, which reduces the REIT's concentration risks. The assets or warehouses are generic instead of built-to-suit, so Mapletree Logistics Trust can easily find new tenants to replace outgoing ones if needed. The flip side of having multi-tenanted assets versus single-user assets is that weighted average lease expiry or WALE (by net lettable area) is lower at 1.9 years and is expected to decrease the REIT's WALE from the current 4.6 years to 4.4 years.

No single tenant accounts for more than 7% of gross revenue for the to-be acquired properties. Also, 70% of tenants for the seven logistics properties are new to Mapletree Logistics Trust, which further diversifies the REIT's tenant base by increasing the REIT's total number of tenants by +9.6%. Furthermore, approximately 90% of the tenant base for the to-be acquired properties cater to domestic consumption and are expected to be less affected by ongoing trade tensions.

Secondly, the proposed acquisition increases Mapletree Logistics Trust's exposure to e-commerce, which is a significant growing driver of demand for logistics properties. Mapletree Logistics Trust's top 10 tenants for the to-be acquired properties include GD Express Sdn Bhd which provides express delivery services for e-commerce platforms, e-commerce companies Lazada Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Shopee Mobile Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and Alibaba's (BABA) logistics data platform operator Cainiao Network Technology Co., Ltd.

E-commerce sales are expected to grow by five-year CAGRs of 17.8%, 16.2% and 13.9% in Vietnam, China and Malaysia respectively between 2018 and 2023, according to research by China E-Business Research Center, Statista and other independent market research consultants. E-commerce companies need logistics facilities with Grade A specifications such as a floor load of 2-4 metric tons per sq m and a ramp (rather than a cargo lift) for upper floor access. Mapletree Logistics Trust's seven to-be acquired properties have a strong average floor loading of 2-3 metric tons per sq m, and these warehouses all have a wide ramp for multi-story warehouse to provide convenient access to every floor.

Thirdly, Mapletree Logistics Trust increases its portfolio exposure to Malaysia and Vietnam with the proposed transaction. Malaysia and Vietnam contribute approximately 60% and 15% of gross revenue of the to-be acquired portfolio respectively; Malaysia and Vietnam in aggregate account for close to 80% of the assets under management of the to-be acquired portfolio.

Apart from the fact that Malaysia and Vietnam could be potential trade war beneficiaries (discussed in a subsequent section of this article) due to the shift of manufacturing out of China, these two countries are also fast-growing economies which are expected to experience high demand for logistics services and logistics space going forward. Mapletree Logistics Trust quotes a report from independent market research consultant that real GDP per capita five-year CAGRs of 5.6% and 3.7% are expected for Vietnam and Malaysia respectively. In contrast, other developed markets are forecasted to grow by a much lower average CAGR of 1.4% over the same period. Both Malaysia and Vietnam also have favorable demographics with approximately 70% of the population below 35 years old.

Lastly, Mapletree Logistics Trust's free float is expected to increase by approximately +6.6% following the equity fund raising to finance the proposed acquisition. This should result in the REIT having higher trading liquidity and a better representation in market indices, which should in turn be positive for the REIT's valuation.

Looking ahead, Mapletree Logistics Trust still has potential to do more acquisitions. Its gearing should remain at around 37% post-acquisition, which is still below the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore-listed REIT. The REIT also has a Rights Of First Refusal, or ROFR, to acquire assets from its sponsor's logistics development properties pipeline, which is currently roughly the same size as its current portfolio in terms of Gross Floor Area, or GFA.

Geographical Diversification Having A Positive Effect On Occupancy Rate And Rental Reversions

Notwithstanding the challenging global economic conditions, Mapletree delivered a strong performance in the recent 2QFY2020 quarter. Gross revenue increased +14.2% YoY to S$121.8 million and net property income grew +21.0% YoY to S$109.1 million largely due to contribution from acquisitions completed in FY2019.

More importantly, the REIT's overall portfolio occupancy rate remained high and it still managed to deliver positive rental reversions. Portfolio occupancy was 97.5% in 2QFY2020 versus 97.6% in 1QFY2020. Mapletree Logistics Trust achieved a positive average rental reversion of +1.8%, largely due to Hong Kong (+2.9%), Malaysia (+3.1%) and Vietnam (+3.3%). Due to ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong, Hong Kong's rental reversions are likely to moderate going forward. China and Singapore had the lowest rental reversions of +0.6% and +0.9% respectively.

The high occupancy rate and positive rental reversion are only possible because of its geographical diversification, as per the charts below.

Assets Under Management And Net Property Income By Geography

Source: Mapletree Logistics Trust's 2QFY2020 Results Presentation

The company's geographical diversification strategy has helped the REIT to remain resilient far beyond just the recent 2QFY2020 quarter. In fact, the REIT's historical distributions per unit have been relatively steady in the past 10 years as per the chart below. This is attributable to both the REIT's geographically diversified portfolio and its inorganic growth strategy outlined in the preceding section.

Historical Distribution Per Unit

Source: Mapletree Logistics Trust October 2019 Investor Presentation

In the subsequent sections, I elaborate further on Mapletree Logistics Trust's geographical diversification strategy in terms of the REIT deepening its presence in Australia, and how certain existing markets have become trade war beneficiaries.

Deepening Its Presence In Australia

Mapletree Logistics Trust has deepened its presence in Australia with the announcement that it had entered into a forward purchase agreement to buy a warehouse in Truganina, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on September 17, 2019. The purchase price of A$18.4 million or S$17.4 million implies an estimated stabilized net property income yield of 6.3%. The warehouse in Truganina has a net lettable area of 15,100 sq m and is connected to Melbourne Airport and Port of Melbourne via highways. This one-story modern logistics facility has Grade A specifications, including minimum clearance height of 10 meters, a floor loading capacity of 30 kilonewtons per sq m and a 2,000 sq m super canopy which enable it to be operated under any weather conditions.

This recent warehouse acquisition in Australia is a good showcase of how Mapletree Logistics Trust is tweaking its acquisition strategy to explore more inorganic growth opportunities.

In Australia, the REIT has traditionally been focused on properties where it can realize rental income in a short period of time, and that has not changed. For the warehouse in Truganina, both construction and leasing are ongoing, and property settlement is expected to be completed in a year by the third quarter of 2020. However, a key difference for this Truganina warehouse acquisition is that Mapletree Logistics Trust is acquiring the property with vacant possession without any tenants unlike prior acquisitions in Australia.

In other words, Mapletree Logistics Trust is broadening its investment universe in Australia by considering "vacant properties" where it is playing a more active role in terms of leasing the acquired asset to new tenants. With Australia only accounting for approximately 8% of both gross revenue and assets under management for the REIT in 2Q2020, there is further room for the REIT to deepen its presence in Australia. Other new markets that Mapletree Logistics Trust could possibly consider in future include Indonesia and India.

Trade War Beneficiaries

With the proposed acquisition of the seven modern logistics properties in Malaysia, Vietnam and China for S$422.0 million outlined earlier, Mapletree will have the gross revenue contribution of Malaysia and Vietnam increased from 5% to 10%.

Both Malaysia and Vietnam are U.S.-China trade war beneficiaries, as multi-national corporations relocate their supply chains and manufacturing facilities from China to other markets. Vietnam and Malaysia stand out for their relatively lower labor costs, pro-investment policies and established manufacturing ecosystems.

The REIT estimates that Vietnam has benefited from additional exports of tariff goods to China and U.S. equivalent to about 7.9% of the country's GDP for the past 12 months, while Malaysia has seen a tripling of U.S. manufacturing foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2019 vis-a-vis full-year 2018.

A specific example of this relocation of manufacturing facilities away from China was Chinese solar panel manufacturers exporting to the U.S. These Chinese manufacturers leased space at Mapletree Logistics Trust's Vietnam properties after the first U.S.-China tariffs were announced in 2018. They shifted the final stage of their production to Vietnam, so that their solar panels can be recognized as "made-in-Vietnam" products which are then exported to the U.S.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has continued to see increased leasing inquiries for its properties in Vietnam and Malaysia. One of the seven to-be acquired properties is Mapletree Bac Ninh 2 which is well-connected to Hai Phong Port and Noi Bai Airport, and close to the manufacturing sites for Apple (AAPL) iPhones. It is not unexpected that Bac Ninh in Vietnam will continue to see strong demand for warehouse space going forward, and Mapletree Logistics Trust's Vietnam properties like Mapletree Bac Ninh 2 will be key beneficiaries.

Valuation

Mapletree Logistics Trust trades at 1.44 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.17 and unit price of S$1.69 as of October 23, 2019. This represents a significant premium to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.1 times.

The company offers a trailing distribution yield of 4.8% and a forward FY2021 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.9%. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year average distribution yield was much higher at 6.7%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Mapletree Logistics Trust include weaker-than-expected global economic growth leading to lower demand for logistics space, key tenants either terminating their leases or defaulting on their rental payments, overpaying for assets of inferior quality, larger-than-expected volatility in foreign exchange rates, and higher-than-expected interest rates which increase funding costs and depress property valuations (corresponding increase in capitalization rates).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.