Weak Chinese Demand To Pressure Daqo New Energy, ReneSola, JinkoSolar, OCI, Hanwha Q CELLS, Wacker Chemie

The market expects 35-40 GW capacity additions in full-2019 and solar price rebound towards year-end. Instead, we see more like 28 GW in 2019 and 33-39 GW in 2020.

In 2018, China installed 45 GW of solar PV installations (ground-mounted and distributed generation), down 8 GW compared to 2017. The market weakness came after China unexpectedly halted the allocation of quotas for new projects in June 2018 and slashed tariffs on electricity generated from clean energy by RMB 0.05 per kWh across all zones and segments. This caused an oversupply situation across the value chain from polysilicon to modules and prices plunged.

In May 2019, China revealed a new solar policy that outlined an 18 month transition period to ‘grid-parity’ solar. During this period, all solar PV projects will be sorted and managed by two categories: subsidized and non-subsidized. “Grid parity”, i.e., without subsidies from the central government will be prioritized. In China, the wholesale electricity market does not exist and the comparison point for grid parity is a benchmark electricity price from coal-fired power plants, set by the regulator on a provincial level. The old FiT subsidy model was replaced by a blended FiT/auction model with a firm focus on limiting the annual subsidies. The new regulatory system aims at limiting total subsidies and utilizes bidding mechanisms to encourage investors to further reduce costs.

2019 Outlook

In May 2019, the authorities approved a list of almost 15 GW of grid-parity projects, about 4.5 GW of which are expected to be grid-connected by end-2019, 8.9 GW to be operational in 2020 and 1.7 GW in 2021-2023. For the subsidized projects, the government has confirmed an RMB 3bn subsidy level for solar PV for 2019, divided between large-scale projects with RMB 2.25bn (USD 335mn) and residential systems with RMB 750mn (USD 111.8mn). In July 2019, the country approved projects with a total capacity of 23 GW at the first solar auction under its FiT regime. About 18 GW of those were large scale and 5 GW - distributed generation projects. All the subsidized projects have to be grid-connected by the end of 2019 with projects connected later are said to suffer a price tariff reduction of RMB0.01 per quarter. If not connected till June 2020, FiTs will be revoked and projects eventually canceled.

Grid parity and subsidized projects altogether add to about 38 GW solar PV installations in 2019. In the first half of 2019, the market has been weak, according to the official data, which prompted many industry observers to expect a surge of installations in the second half. China installed just 11.6 GW in H1 2019, implying about 26 GW for H2, based on the above estimates. However, our checks with industry indicate that the market demand across the value chain from polysilicon to modules remained sluggish in Q3. This can be confirmed from the continuing price weakness of domestic polysilicon, cells, and modules.

Based on this, we estimate solar PV installations of 7 GW in Q3 for a total of around 18 GW for 9m 2019, leaving approx. 20 GW for Q4 2019. Although the Chinese market has seen quarterly installations of this magnitude twice in the past (Q2 and Q3 2017) we do not believe that 20 GW is achievable in Q4 given the generally unfavorable weather conditions during this time of the year. Instead, we see more like 10 GW achievable in Q4 for a total of 28 GW for full-2019 (down 17 GW compared to 2018) with the remaining 10 GW to be connected in H1 2020.

2020 Outlook

Adding grid parity projects to the tune of 8.9 GW (approved in 2019 and expected in 2020) to the 10 GW subsidized capacity from last year equates to solar PV installations of 18.9 GW in 2020. If we assume that the authorities organize one last auction for subsidized solar PV in 2020 under the strict limit of RUB 3.0bn in annual subsidies, our estimates suggest that the regulator could allocate as much as 14-20 GW of incremental capacity. How do we get to this figure?

The average benchmark on-grid tariff for coal-burning power plants is about RMB 0.37 per kWh (incl. tax) while the latest FiT for ground-mounted solar PV varies across three zones, depending on solar resources. For Zone I (annual solar irradiance in excess of 1,500 kWh/m²) FiT is RMB 0.4 kWh, Zone II (1,200-1,500 kWh/m²) pays RMB 0.45 kWh, while solar projects in Zone III (annual solar irradiance less than 1,200 kWh/m²) receive RMB 0.55 kWh. Hence, the implied average solar PV surcharge is RMB 0.08 kWh for Zone II and RMB 0.18 kWh for Zone III (the bulk of the solar PV projects are usually located in Zones II and III). Thus, if the entire budget is allocated to projects in Zone II, the subsidised installations would equal to 3,000,000,000/(0.08*1350) = 27,000,000 KW (27 GW). If instead Zone III absorbs all the subsidies, the capacity additions would equal to 3,000,000,000/(0.18*1,200) = 14,000,000 KW (14 GW). The mid-point of those two estimates is approx. 20 GW.

However, one should think about the 2020 Chinese solar market through the lens of the upcoming electricity price liberalization policy. From 2020, the regulator introduces a new floating element to the benchmark electric price, which will be determined by generators, electricity sales companies, and users through negotiations or bidding. The floating mechanism refers to a possible upward price revision of 10% and a downward of 15%. The regulator explicitly stated that it will not raise the tariff in 2020 to support the industrial sector. This means that the electricity price may fall next year as much as 15%, depending on the prevailing market conditions and coal price. Hence, the worst-case scenario calls for 15% y/y reduction of the benchmark on-grid coal power price to RMB 0.3146 kWh, increasing the solar surcharge to RMB 0.134 kWh for Zone II and RMB 0.234 kWh for Zone III. This translates into potential capacity additions of 11-17 GW (14 GW mid-point), instead of 14-27 GW (mid-point 20 GW) under the scenario without the coal benchmark price reduction.

As a result, we put in our model a 14-20 GW subsidised solar capacity for 2020, plus grid parity projects of 8.9 GW (approved in 2019 and expected in 2020), plus 10 GW subsidised capacity from 2019 for a total 2020 estimate of 33-39 GW (up from our estimates of 28 GW in 2019, but still down compared to 45 GW installed in 2018).

Industry Implications

China is a significant market for the global solar PV demand (45% of global capacity additions in 2018). After a weak first half, many industry observers and market players expected a rebound of installations in the second half of 2019 and stabilization of prices across the value chain from polysilicon to modules. However, our analysis suggests weaker Chinese demand in 2019 followed by some rebound in 2020, but still insufficient to absorb the excess supply. This means that the pricing pressure will persist in 2020.

Against our estimates of 28 GW for 2019, Jinko Solar, Solargiga and Daqo New Energy each expect 40 GW (Q2 2019 earnings calls), AECEA – 35-40 GW, Wood Mackenzie – 30-40 GW, SolarPower Europe – 43 GW.

Although we believe in the long-term potential of the Chinese solar PV market, heading towards grid-parity, near term weakness provides better opportunities for entry in names with significant exposure to China. Those include Daqo New Energy, OCI Company, ReneSola, and Wacker Chemie. Although to a lesser extent, vulnerable are also Jinko Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS.

China Revenues, 2018, % of Total Daqo New Energy 100% ReneSola 46% Jinko 26% OCI 22% Wacker Chemie (Asia Sales) 20% Hanwha Q CELLS 17%

Source: Companies’ Annual Reports, SEC Fillings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.