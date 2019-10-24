Global Payments: Solid Setup Into 2020, As Recent Acquisitions Power Growth

Company Description:

Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) is a provider of payment technology solutions and software solutions that allow customers to accept various payment types. The company operates in the United States and more than 30 other countries. With an annual revenue base of ~$3.4 billion, it merged with Heartland Payment Systems in 2017, which has turned it into a major player not only for large enterprises, but also for smaller players. The company intends to continue its expansion via organic growth and M&A activity.

Valuation:

When we compare Global Payments against its peer group, we see the 2020 PE multiple of ~24x as appropriate, which, when applied to our EPS estimate of $7.40, results in the target price of $180. We note that international trends could potentially move the needle for us in terms of the multiple, possibly pushing it to ~25x-26x in the near term, but we are not there yet and will be looking for more color during the next two earnings calls.

A Solid Setup for 2020:

GPN / TSYS Integration Progressing Well: Recall, in May of this year GPN acquired Total Systems Services, mainly with the goal of expanding ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, as well as digital payments trends and consumer solutions businesses. Per latest updates, it is our understanding that GPN is already positioning itself for a 18%+ Y/Y growth in ecommerce in 2020, with consumer solutions adding new clients at the rate of ~2% per month. We see these developments as a vital first test for the GPN-TSYS integration and expect more color on the future earnings call.

Software / Payments Technologies to Grow in Low Teens: We see continued new wins in these segments, particularly on the management platform side, with Togetherwork and SaaS solutions as a whole growing at 20%+ Y/Y, in our view.

See Expansion to 35 Markets by Early 2021: With GPN currently operational in 31 countries, we believe the company is working on opening up at least four more countries over the next 12 months. We believe that all four could come from Europe, albeit it is too early to tell, with management being fairly opaque. To date, they have only said that “we expect our merger to open further avenues for inorganic growth internationally”. Note that at present GPN derives about 18% of revenue from Europe, 7% from Asia-Pacific, and the remaining 75% from North America. It is out understanding that GPN intends to bring the European share closer to 25%.

ACTIVE Network to Grow at Least 10% Y/Y: We believe that strong growth from this relatively recent acquisition should continue at Global Payments, as cloud-based enterprise software is one of the few areas at GPN where 1) pricing stays unchanged; 2) new clients always have interest. Potential recession or other macro pressures aside, it is hard to predict a saturation in this area within the next 4-5 years. It seems like GPN is only getting started in this field!

Entrance into New Verticals is Key: As we go through various ways that GPN can differentiate itself in the highly competitive ecosystem of the payments space, we see the recent acquisition of SICOM as a great example. The company can thus branch out into the restaurant vertical and deliver double digit revenue growth that would otherwise be unavailable. If GPN can execute such strategy across other verticals as well, then double digit revenue growth could become a sustainable story.

Estimate $1.5 Billion in Free Cash Flows in 2020: We believe that the company can continue growing FCF at a rate of 15-20% per year, particularly if it can manage capital expenditures adroitly and keep them under $250 MM. We reiterate our belief that M&A is the best usage of Global Payments’ FCF, though capital return is also important and could become a vital tailwind for the stock when revenue growth and earnings start hitting tough comps.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following core risks to our thesis.

Technology outages and cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for GPN, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks, particularly other payment processors and even networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, remain important.

Regulatory risks are also relevant, since GPN is tightly governed by Dodd-Frank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.