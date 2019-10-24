Mallinckrodt: It's All In The Posture

Opioid concerns have demolished any semblance of value in the existing products and pipeline.

There can be no truer words that apply to what is happening to Mallinckrodt's stock (MNK) now. In a short period of 6 months, the stock period fell by a whopping 90%. Hanging opioid concerns have completely demolished any semblance of value in the existing products and pipeline. The company is now priced at a high probability of imminent bankruptcy. However, the market is letting fear overcome logic and severely undervaluing MNK, making it a potential multi-bagger with great risk to reward ratio.

Huge disconnect between expectations and reality

Bankruptcy happens when a company does not have sufficient cash flow to repay interest or outstanding principal payment. And I believe there are three main reasons for that to happen: 1) opioid liability, 2) Acthar liability and 3) generic competition.

Opioid liability

After years of being embroiled in thousands of lawsuits, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. But the question is: is that an incoming train? My answer is no.

Who should be responsible for the opioid epidemic?

Image 1: Opioid supply chain overview

Source: Author research

Each part of the supply chain does bear responsibility for perpetuating the opioid epidemic. However, I believe doctors and branded manufacturers are the key culprits here. Doctors, in particular, are the direct gatekeepers between opioids prescriptions and patients. Patients would not have access to opioids without the go-ahead from doctors. And branded manufacturers are also equally at fault by bribing and misrepresenting their opioid products to doctors. The rest of the supply chain were just silent players, i.e. accomplices that profited from the huge surge in opioid demand with the age-old reasoning: if I don't do it, someone else will.

Who the states are going after?

As expected, the states have gone hard after the key bad actors: doctors and branded manufacturers. But the "accomplices" are dragged along in the lawsuits for one reason: money. Settlements from doctors are small and the branded manufacturers have wisened up, going the bankruptcy route, limiting total potential settlement payout to $12 billion.

The Oklahoma suit result does shed some light on the position of these "accomplices". Purdue knowing their position is weak, settled quickly for $270 million. Teva also settled for $85 million, likely the value of legal fees for going to trial. J&J was passed down a judgement for $465 million in damages (accounting for $107 million miscalculation) and is appealing the case.

J&J had made a compelling appeal argument that stated the state had 1) abandoned their argument to go after J&J for improperly supplying opioid raw materials (which I believe is the strongest basis in damages calculation) and 2) argued instead for improper marketing driven by upstream raw material profit opportunities (limited marketing was done for their opioid product which has <1% market share). Coupled with the damages awarded being significantly lower than what the state attorney was going after; $17 billion, it seems the state's position might not be that strong.

Table 1: Overview of Oklahoma's opioid case settlement/damages

Market Share Settlement Teva Pharmaceuticals* (TEVA) 52.3% 85 SpecGx LLC (NYSE:MNK) 27.9% N.A. Par Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:ENDO) 10.9% N.A. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (AMRX) 3.0% N.A. Purdue Pharma LP (private) 2.6% 270 Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ) 0.0% 465

Source: Market share data is for pills dispersed from 2006-2012 compiled by Washington Post, *Teva's market share include Actavis which they acquired in 2016

Also, a key point to note is Endo International (ENDP) and Mallinckrodt (MNK) were not named in the suit despite having a significant market share in the Okaholma's opioid pill market (Refer to Table 1). This is also indicative that the states do not want to go hard after "accomplices" especially those with weak balance sheets.

What the states are trying to achieve?

To sum up, this is a case of the states trying to wring out as much value as they can from the "accomplices". The most rational outcome for everyone is a global settlement that is palatable to all parties which include terms like payment over a long period and payment-in-kind (drugs or services instead of cash) and early signs seem indicative of such outcome.

Taking Ohio's settlement amount as the basis to calculate total opioid exposure, a global settlement will amount to $2 billion (two Ohio counties account for ~1.2% of nationwide overdose cases), equivalent to ~2.5 years of free cash flow.

However, management has hinted the amount is likely lower and will take another form, i.e. a mix of cash and product. The final settlement value will likely be <$800 million for Mallinckrodt (refer to ). At any higher value, the company is better off spinning SpecGx out (management has confirmed it can be done anytime) and filling for bankruptcy (which is not ideal for the states and the company).

Acthar liability

Apart from opioid, the CMS case has also jittered investors. The initial market sentiment was for a settlement by the end of August, yet till date, no news has been received. The company had also anticipated an early resolution, drawing down the remaining $95 million of the revolving loan on August 29 in preparation of a potentially negative outcome. Though, the company now maintained its base case of a judgement by the end of the year.

In a hearing summary report, the judge seems receptive to the company's argument and expressed doubts about CMS's sudden change in position on Acthar's AMP date. The evidence is clear that CMS knew all about the "Type 6" NDA filing for infantile spasm indication. But these lawsuits do carry political implications that have to be considered, which is potentially causing the delay. A potential reason might be the existing 21 other cases under Judge Hogan. I believe the base scenario will be $0 retroactive payment and Acthar being excluded from Medicaid.

Another ongoing Acthar lawsuit is the DOJ charity kickback allegation, this lawsuit will likely be ongoing for a while. And management is expecting settlement in line of that by Jazz, $50-60 million.

What's next for Acthar?

Acthar's liability will likely be contained and the value is being unlocked with additional trials done. Impact of the trials will take time as payers are imposing more restrictions on high price speciality drugs. Positive readouts on multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis will help drive conversations with payers, but management has indicated that it will take time. With the CMS results, Acthar sales will likely fall by 10% to ~$900 million for 2020.

Generic competition

Inomax could be facing generic competition within months, with Praxair being cleared of patent infringement allegations. This was the base case projected by the company. In preparation for the incoming competition, the company has several measures prepared: 1) a service model built around the product, 2) long-term contracts, 3) new Inomax device in 2020 and 4) label expansion into pulmonary hypertension.

Given Praxair will be the only other alternative in the space, there is limited pressure to price significantly lower than Inomax. Modest market growth in the category, ~7% is supportive of two players market. With that in mind, market share loss is inevitable, but the hit to revenue might not be as significant (~5-10% author's estimate).

Acthar also faces imminent competition from ANI (ANIP) in 2021. Once again, device innovation in the form of a self-injector in 2020 might prevent significant market share erosion. ANI also faces several tough hurdles: 1) unprecedented FDA approval method (reviving an old NDA) and 2) resistance from payers due to lack of efficacy data. If approved, I believe in a similar context as Inomax with only two players, pricing will not be significantly lower than Acthar (~30%). Market share loss will also play out, but the hit to revenue will likely be more significant at 40-50%.

Ofirmev and Amitiza will also see their patent expire by end 2020. Amitiza's Japan sales should be safe until 2027 (1/3 of sales). Though Ofirmev will likely experience an 80-90% decline with multiple generic competition.

Facts vs expectations

The stock price is a clear expectation of a high probability of bankruptcy. However, the facts are fear over the opioid lawsuits, Acthar lawsuits and generic competition have been vastly overblown. Management is working behind the scene to ensure to push that probability to a minimum.

What is management doing?

Management is executing and has delivered on 1) earnings and revenue, 2) guidance raise, 3) rapid repayment of debt and 4) pipeline development.

Business as usual

Despite the negative investor sentiment, operations have continued humming and performing. Phase 3 trials for Terlipressin and Stratagraft were successful and on track for approval, which represents >$450 million peak sales opportunity. The company continues to develop the business further with 1) device innovation with Acthar and Inomax, 2) label extension with Inomax and Therakos, 3) ongoing discussions with FDA on VTS-270, 4) progressing MNK-6105 (>$500 million peak sales opportunity), 5) expansion in pre-clinical space with Silence Therapeutics.

Posturing and ready for big moves

To limit the settlement amount, Management has communicated openly that they were willing to go the bankruptcy route if that amount is too high (~$2 billion from extrapolation of track 1 settlement). There cannot be any clearer signal to the states, either lower your demands or no one gets anything. Given the attorneys are paid a percentage of the settlement, that will also be the worst outcome for them.

I believe the revolver drawdown was also a posturing tactic to limit any potential settlement. Without a drawdown, the company can afford a higher net debt level without any consequences. By drawing down >$225 million (25% of the facility), the company triggered the 5x net debt covenant. In doing so, the company limited the settlement amount to <$1 billion (refer to valuation section for more info), any higher the states will get nothing as bondholders are prioritised.

Severance package and management indemnity also likely serves as a back-up for management and shows the limited downside (from management's viewpoint) if the bankruptcy route is chosen. Management's reasoning of these being in the works for months and creating uniformity in handling severance packages

With the drawdown, the company is well-positioned to aggressively buyback debt at cheap rates upon a positive CMS outcome (bond prices likely remain low due to opioid overhang).

What the market price is indicating?

On all valuation metrics, the current market price is indicating that the market is pricing in a probability for bankruptcy. The question is what that number is?

What is the actual value?

To ascertain value is more of an art than science, I believe the average of three commonly use valuation methodology will provide a good gauge of value: peer valuation, sum of parts and DCF.

Peer Valuation

Table 2: Peer valuation metrics and target price overview

Source: Author's research

Accounting for the worst-case scenario of ~$1 billion settlement (toeing the line of bankruptcy) and 20% EBITDA decline from FY19, the valuation of MNK remains lowest among its peer group. At median peer valuation of $28.4 that does not factor in sector recovery after opioid settlement, MNK has a 10x return potential.

Sum-of-parts valuation

Table 3: Sum-of-parts calculation

Source: Author's research

Using conservative price to sales ratio to value the company's key assets and factoring emerging competition, the overall company value is $7.3 billion. At that valuation, the equity is worth $18, a 6x return. And this value does not account for the potential sales of Stannsoporfin and MNK-6105.

DCF valuation

Table 4: DCF H-model calculation

Source: Author's research

I used 3 years of FCF analyst consensus estimates and factored in a 10% growth for 4 years from the new pipeline products and indication expansion. A conservative WACC of 13.5% is used here (96% of the MNK's EV is based on ~6% debt). With relatively conservative numbers used, a target price of $13.1 still yields a 5x return.

What is the bankruptcy probability being factored in?

Factoring the average of the three target prices, you will obtain an overall $18.9 target price.

Table 5: Probability matrix of bankrupt and survival price targets

Source: Author's research, using $18.9 average price target

At $2.86, the market is pricing in an 85% probability of bankruptcy. I believe given the factors stated above and the posturing tactic management has adopted, the probability is to 60% survival which gives a price target of $11.3.

Loss aversion is clearly at play here, whereby the market has irrationally misvalued the company based on fear of bankruptcy while ignoring the potential upside.

Timeline

Within months, the low valuation, weak CMS case and posturing thesis will play out, representing a potential 6x return in a year. Despite the recent sharp recovery from a $1.4 bottom, there is still considerable value waiting to be unlocked.

Parting words

Buy when everyone is fearful. There is no truer application of those wise words than with MNK. To be honest, the drastic price drop has caused me to doubt my investment thesis and held off from buying more. It is only human. What we as intelligent investors must do is to ignore the price and look at the fundamentals. The fundamentals here are saying it's a screaming buy and I will be putting in my order in the next few days.

