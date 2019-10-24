A Win-Win For Verizon And Disney

The management teams at Verizon (VZ) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) struck up a brilliant deal that was announced on October 22nd. In essence, starting on November 12th, when Disney+ will first be launched, essentially all of Verizon's customers will be able to access the service for free for a period of 12 months. No data has been provided by either giant regarding what the terms will be, but it likely doesn't matter. For Verizon, the benefit is in enriching its value proposition, while for Disney, the long-term goal of achieving tens of millions of subscribers becomes much easier to accomplish. In all, this looks like a value-added win for both firms, and investors should see this as a significantly-bullish development.

A look at the announcement

According to a press release issued by Verizon, both Verizon and Disney have struck a deal whereby the company will provide millions of its users with access to Disney+ for 12 months, all at no cost to them. For users who have already signed up for the streaming service, which is slated to launch November 12th of this year, payment will be deferred until after their 12-month trial. To be specific, Verizon has said that this option will be made available to all of its new and existing 4G LTE, as well as all of its 5G Unlimited wireless customers. This also includes the company's new Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet services as well.

In addition to having an ad-free experience, users of Disney+ will get the ability to run up to 4 concurrent streams, they'll be able to download videos for offline viewing, they will receive personalized recommendations, and they will have the ability to create up to 7 different profiles. According to Disney, the streaming service won't be limited to just its library of content. It will also include more than 25 original series and 10 original films/documentaries. No specifics have been provided regarding who will receive payment, if any, during this time frame, but with a low price point of $6.99 per month, it's not hard to imagine Verizon striking a discounted bulk deal of some sort in exchange for being able to offer this service. Even if Disney had to pay Verizon, though, the end result would still likely be positive for them.

A win on both sides

Verizon's win on this deal is clear. The company gets to use this as an advertisement of sorts for why new customers should go with them instead of going with one of their competitors, and why existing customers should stay on board. Since this deal is exclusive, it is reminiscent of AT&T (T) landing its exclusive deal with Apple (AAPL) for the iPhone. That transaction, as Elliott Management recently pointed out, ended up botched, but the bottom line is that it created a competitive advantage for the firm compared to its peers.

This kind of development is helpful for Verizon because, lately, the firm hasn't done all that great in some respects. Even as the retail postpaid accounts for its wireless service stayed more or less flat, rising modestly from 35.410 million in 2016 to 35.427 million in 2018, this year's figures are down. In the latest quarter, the company posted 33.924 million postpaid accounts, down 121 thousand from the 34.045 million seen in the same quarter last year. Fios Video subscriptions are also down, having fallen from 4.694 million in 2016 to 4.270 million in the firm's latest quarter, but its Fios Internet subscribers have risen nicely. From 2016 to today, that number has grown from 5.653 million to 5.837 million (though at the end of 2018, the number was 6.067 million).

Also, a pain for Verizon has been its monthly ARPA, which is the average revenue per account generated by the company. This has dropped from $144.32 in 2016 to $118.15 today. One thing the company does have going for it, though, is that the number of devices per account has increased, keeping the firm's monthly I-ARPA more or less flat at $168.61. Given how large these monthly figures are, it would be easy for Verizon to just pay some bulk price for its users, but it's uncertain just what terms we are looking at, plus there's uncertainty over how many of its users will actually care for the service. If, as an example, half of the business's postpaid accounts and Fios Internet accounts actually utilize Disney+, even paying full market price for their customers would cost the firm $1.68 billion over a 12-month period. By comparison, in 2018 alone, Verizon generated operating cash flows of $34.34 billion.

For Disney, any sort of arrangement looks like a win as well. Even if no cash is involved, the company receives access to millions of customers with essentially no advertising. Some of these, very possibly millions, will decide to stay on after the 12-month window. To put this opportunity in perspective, Disney's rival Netflix (NFLX), in its latest fiscal quarter, had 60.62 million paying domestic streaming subscribers, 1.375 million domestic free trial ones. Internationally, the company has a further 97.714 million paying streaming subscribers, plus 4.215 million that are classified as free trials. Disney+ is still small by comparison, but even if the company ends up capturing 5% of Verizon's users as long-term subscribers that it otherwise wouldn't have captured because of this move, that would still be nearly 2 million. After the 12-month trial, this would translate to annual revenue for the service of $167.76 million.

The only possible downside I see from this transaction is that if Verizon is paying Disney and if the amount paid is less than the full market price per subscriber (it almost certainly is), then Disney might be missing out on revenue over the next year. Disney+ is highly-anticipated and the value proposition will already make it a true competitor to other streaming services. Even though it could get millions of subscribers on day one as a result of this partnership with Verizon, who is to say that these same users wouldn't have signed up for it anyways?

At least one analyst, Michael Nathanson, agrees with me that this represents an excellent opportunity for Disney. He believes that between this arrangement with Verizon, some other offers, plus its bundling with ESPN+ and Hulu, that the Disney+ platform should be able to get 8 million subscribers almost instantly. From there, it's estimated that by the end of 2020, the company will reach 18 million subscribers, placing it well on its way to the 60 million to 90 million subscribers the service hopes to capture by the fiscal year 2024.

Takeaway

Even though details are sparse, I see this move by Disney and Verizon to be an excellent win-win. No matter how much money, if any, is changed hands here, both parties walk away better off. Verizon gets one more feature to boast for its users (one they don't need to pay for), and Disney gets access to a large user base the day it launches Disney+. Shareholders of both firms should be happy as a result of this deal, and they should continue to keep an eye out for any data that comes out regarding more specifically where and what kind of value is created from the move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.