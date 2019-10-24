Green Growth Brands: Sitting On The Sidelines

While we are enthusiastic about the management team and its vision, we are now neutral on the company.

Introduction

Green Growth Brands (CNSX: GGB; OTCQB:GGBXF) is an Ohio-based company that is involved in cultivation and retail sale of cannabis as well as the retail sale of CBD products.

The company, formerly known as Xanthic Biopharma Inc., was founded in 2018 by a group of retail industry veterans. GGBXF has quickly assembled one of the best management teams (in terms of prior experience) and has aggressively expanded its business operations.

We wrote an upbeat article on Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) in early July of this year, describing the company's plans to become the domestic leader in retail CBD sales and a dominant MSO (multi-state operator) of cannabis dispensaries.

Since publication of that article, our enthusiasm about the company has tempered due to concerns about rapid expansion financed by equity and expensive debt. Although we do like the company and what management has accomplished thus far, we have lost some of our enthusiasm as shareholders due to the above concerns, which we will describe in this article.

Financial Snapshot as of October 23, 2019 (in millions USD)

Market cap 236.33 Debt 45.0 Cash 33.6 Enterprise Value 247.73 Share Price (OTCQB:GGBXF) 1.15 Shares Outstanding 205.5

Source: Yahoo Finance

Note that there are 205.5 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of fiscal quarter end but this figure should be reported higher when fiscal Q4 earnings are reported on October 24.

Moxie Acquisition

On July 10 (just a day after our last article was published; we submitted the article prior to this date), Green Growth announced that it had entered into an acquisition agreement with MXY Holdings LLC (Moxie), which develops a variety of cannabis products that are sold at more than 250 dispensaries across the United States.

While this was a great move by Green Growth's management team to expand its operations and quickly grow, we are concerned about this transaction's dilutive effects on shareholders. According to the terms of the deal, Green Growth will pay $310 million for Moxie in an all-equity transaction. The deal is expected to close within six months of the announcement (January 2020).

Moxie and Green Growth will combine to form GGB LP, a limited partnership in which Green Growth will be the general partner. The $310 million mentioned above will be financed through the issuance of Green Growth shares and shares of this limited partnership.

Although the exact degree of dilution will depend on how both parties end up structuring the deal at closing, it will certainly be dilutive to equity holders. If two-thirds of the deal is financed through Green Growth Shares ($206.7 million), then the number of shares outstanding would increase by 179.7 million shares ($206.7 million divided by current share price).

Spring Oaks Greenhouses Acquisition

At the beginning of August, Green Growth announced that it had completed the acquisition of Spring Oaks Greenhouses, a cannabis company in Florida that holds a license which provides it with the right to operate up to 35 dispensaries in the state.

Terms of this deal include Green Growth financing the acquisition by issuing 15 million shares, a two-year $11.4 million convertible note with an annual interest rate of 12%, among other considerations.

While this deal will not be as dilutive as the Moxie acquisition, it will still dilute existing shareholders and increase the number of outstanding Green Growth shares on a fully diluted basis.

Green Growth Is Expanding Quickly

To be fair, some of the above is now priced in given that Green Growth's share price has dropped by 45% since the publication of our last article on the company. In addition, the company has continued to make progress.

Management announced at the beginning of October that it has now opened its 150th Seventh Sense shop across 35 states and plans to increase the number of retail locations to 200 by the start of the holidays. Seventh Sense is a retail "botanical therapy" brand created by Green Growth to sell topical and skin care CBD-infused products at retail outlets across the country.

Google Trends data show a sharp uptrend in online searches for the company over the past 12 months, a positive sign that consumer interest in the company and its products are picking up.

In addition, management has worked hard to expand retail distribution of its products by partnering with Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle to sell its products in these retailers' stores. Note that while Green Growth is only selling personal care (i.e. topical) products at these stores, the Seventh Sense website now offers CBD edibles.

Conclusion

It is unsurprising that Green Growth has had to rely on costly debt and dilutive equity financing to get its business off of the ground, given that it is still a nascent company and is operating in a corner of the business world that is not yet fully above ground.

These efforts, while costly in the short run, are likely necessary to provide management with the required capital to expand and grow its business. We do believe that Green Growth has done an excellent job of expanding its CBD and cannabis operations and looks poised for continued growth.

However, we have decided to stay on the sidelines until things become more clear with respect to the dilutive effects of the acquisitions described above. As investors, we are concerned with respect to management's rapid pace of expansion and the cost of this growth. We will continue to keep readers updated and welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.