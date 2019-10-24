Melexis: Back To Growth

The worst days are over, stock is up 33% since the first of January.

Q4 in 2019 is likely to be the third quarter in a row that sees sales growth, after the plunge in Q1 2019.

This year is far worse, as carmakers are using their inventory since global demand has weakened.

Sales have grown by more than 70% over the last 4 years, while gross margin stayed above 45%.

For long, Melexis (OTC:MLXSF) has been recognized as one of, or maybe even the most promising company on the Belgian stock market. This came abruptly to an end when the automotive industry wandered into its current state of decay. The stock dropped by as much as 46% and is still more than 35% below its peak of June 2018. Can Melexis get back to growth and will the stock price follow suit? Let's find out.

The company

Melexis is a fabless "producer" of sensors and chips, primarily (91% of sales) for the automotive industry. It allows vehicles and systems to become aware of and better interact with their environments.

Today, Melexis installs on average 11 chips in each new car produced. Management is confident that this number will increase to around 20 in 5-6 years' time.

PWC states in its report on the automobile industry that the future car is "electrified, autonomous, shared, connected and yearly updated". Suppliers that offer solutions that fit into these trends will gain market share and importance. As Melexis is the largest European producer of many of the aforementioned (see image) chips, it has seen strong growth over the last years and is likely to see more growth in the coming years as well.

As stated earlier, Melexis is a fabless producer, which means that Melexis designs the chips but contracts out the production. The contracting partner is X-Fab, founded by Roland Duchâtelet, who is also the founder of Melexis.

Financials

Historically (2014-2018)

Historical Numbers 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Sales 332 400 456 512 569 Gross Margin 48.6% 48.0% 45.7% 46.0% 45.9% EBIT 89.2 108 114.4 133 138 EPS 2.1 2.1 2.45 2.75 2.86

Since 2014, sales have grown by 71%. As stated earlier, this is driven by the ongoing electrification trend in the automotive industry. EBIT has grown by 55% and EPS by 36% or a compound annual growth rate of 8%.

These are strong numbers, and earnings could have been up even more if it were not for the CAPEX. Last year, Melexis invested as much as 76 million euros, compared to only 23.7 million euros in 2014.

This year (2019)

This year's numbers Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 YTD 19 YTD 18 Sales 117 120 123 360 428 Gross Margin 40.10% 41.40% 40.00% 40.50% 46.10% EBIT 15.74 18.44 18.17 52.3 106.6 EPS 0.35 0.39 0.38 1.11 2.15

Year To Date (YTD), sales are down by 16%, resulting in EPS taking a hit of 48%. The reason for this decrease is the slowdown in the automotive market. Due to the bullwhip effect, automobile producers have postponed their orders, first turning to their inventories.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet of Melexis is incredibly strong. At the end of 2018, the company had a total debt of just over 100 million euros. In fact, it only has 34 million euros of long-term debt, with the remainder of the debt mostly being 'accounts payable'.

This while having 35 million euros' worth of cash on hand and more than 75 million euros of receivables. The company is thus net debt negative.

What I do not like

Gross Margin

Gross Margin has been coming down for several years now, from 48.6% in 2014 to "just" 40.5% YTD in 2019 and bottoming in the most recent quarter at 40.0%. Management has not addressed this issue sincerely, downplaying it as 'an increase in product mix'. However, if gross margins today would have been equally as high as they were in 2014, EPS would be 35.2% higher!

This as Gross Profit would be 59.909 million euros, instead of 49.304 million euros, increasing EBITDA from 30.098 million euros to 40.703 million euros.

Of course, I understand that over time, margins come down as more competition enters the market. However, a drop of 18% (40.0/48.6) in less than five years seems unreasonably large to me. This could scare off investors, as it signals that Melexis is either experiencing more and more competition and has to lower its prices (which is very unlikely), or that Melexis' sales have indeed shifted to products that have (far) lower margins.

This could significantly impact Melexis' further profit growth. For example, sales have grown 3% from Q2 to Q3, while EBIT, EBITDA, and EPS all are down by around 1%.

One solution would be to negotiate with X-Fab, the producer of Melexis' products, for lower prices. However, this might be difficult as the main shareholder of Melexis, Roland Duchâtelet (XTRION NV), happens to own 48% of X-Fab as well.

CAPEX

Earnings per share could have even been lower if management invested as much as they did last year. In fact, CAPEX YTD only stands at 20.5 million euros compared to 59.5 million euros last year. Now, granted, last year was a record-breaking year in terms of CAPital EXpenditures. But still, this decrease worries me and favors profits in the short-term at the expense of the long-term profits.

Valuation

In the following graph, you find the evolution of the P/E.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 15.2 19.2 25.7 28.9 20.8

Currently, if profit would be 48% lower than last year (which is currently the case), the P/E stands at 44.4 (at the price of €66.05). This hefty valuation, even when compared to the historically high valuation, can be explained by the long-term vision of most investors. Melexis is expected to return to the growth trajectory.

When looking at EV/EBIT, the company trades at 36 times. This is extremely high as well.

Outlook & My Opinion

Management has stated in the recent update that they expect the inventory corrections to be over and that sales will come in at between 123 and 129 million euros. This will be the third sales growth in a row.

Furthermore, management stated that the "customer order behavior is also improving step by step", meaning that car manufacturing is likely to increase over the coming months. Combine this with lower inventory levels of Melexis' customers and you can see why investors value the company at 44 times its current earnings.

And yet, I am not buying Melexis. I believe the company has a great future, but investors are paying too much right now for that future. There are other companies with growth levels as strong as Melexis in the automobile industry (see my article on Faurecia for example), which trade at a way cheaper valuation. If the price would come back to 22 times earnings and earnings would double over the coming 3 years, which is reasonable to assume given the aforementioned reasons, the stock would still trade at the current levels.

In my opinion, this high valuation makes the investment too risky compared to the upside that the company has.

Thank you for reading. Make sure to leave a comment if you (dis)agree and wish to discuss my thesis! If you would like to keep updated on the Belgian stock market, feel free to follow me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.