Micron: This Recovery Isn't Going To Look The Same

Don't wait for the checklist to be complete. Gross margins will follow, and when that happens, the stock will be materially higher.

That one - gross margin - isn't going to recover the same way it has previously because of the nature of the recovery with NAND leading the return of demand.

Each earnings reported by Micron (MU) in the last year appears to add more confusion to the memory industry recovery narrative. But, from my perspective, it instead seems the goal posts of readers and contributors keep moving. Every quarter, when another metric builds on the recovery narrative, it's argued it's suddenly not the right metric or, if it is, it isn't the exact number to prove recovery. Yet, each metric has continued to build on the overall picture that recovery is closer than just over the horizon.

A little harsh to start, I know. But if we can't rely on the numbers themselves, what can we rely on?

I've been calling the bottom since I first anticipated the inflection of revenue and inventory as they began to make the turn. I continued and pointed out the spot pricing surge in July and, whether due to materialized circumstances or not, it was happening and would force contract pricing to follow.

But yet, each industry or company metric which continued to be checked off the "how to spot a recovery checklist" over the last year appears not to have been enough.

"But trade war."

"But a recession."

"But gross margins."

News flash: If we hit a recession, you're going to be worried about more than Micron. Might as well sell all of your cyclical stocks - and probably 90% of your tech portfolio anyway. Until then, I'm scouring the numbers and continually on the lookout for the signs of recovery. If we're able to move past the trade war-induced recession narrative, we can view Micron, the industry, and its numbers for what they are - improving.

The Checklist

So, what list can we reference to check items off the recovery checklist? I've put one together, and it hits all the talking points by bulls and bears. I'll go through each in the order they appear:

Quarterly Revenue

Inventory

DRAM and NAND Spot And Contract Pricing

Demand/Bits Shipped

Earnings Per Share

Gross Margin

This is an obvious one and straightforward enough to analyze. However, there's some nuance that needs to be explained. I've seen other contributors talk about direct year-over-year comparisons of revenue, and I scratch my head wondering why they're talking about these irrelevant comparisons. If we're going to admit a cycle, we're going to admit it's a foregone conclusion the year-over-year numbers will not only look terrible but will also be factored into the share price. Furthermore, merely lapping the year-over-year numbers put up from the height of the cycle won't necessarily convey improvement (going from say -40% growth to -5% growth). It merely laps tougher comparisons and doesn't contribute to the future picture.

Therefore, considering Micron's cyclicality (which can mask seasonality), quarter-to-quarter revenue is better for recovery hints. By analyzing quarterly revenues beginning at the height of the last cycle, a clear trend started but has since begun to change in the last quarter. This trend is evident in both percentage and dollar terms.

(Source: Chart mine, data Micron's earnings releases)

It's clear there's a return toward positive growth - and keep in mind FQ1'20 guidance expects the trend to continue. If we were looking at this back in FQ2'19, you could have made a case the bottom wasn't in. But looking at this chart two quarters removed, with expectations for continued growth in FQ1'20, we can say there has been a recovery forming. It hasn't gotten back to the 60% and 90% growth we saw during the last recovery (not yet, at least), but by that time, the stock will already have those expectations baked in. The idea is to buy while the stock is still low relative to the height of a cycle, remember.

Inventory

I have been discussing inventory for the last several quarters as the combination of dropping inventory and rising quarterly revenue has been an essential indicator of a memory industry recovery. I even went so far as to estimate the turn in inventory as a prelude to recovery. That estimation of 140 days was exceeded by the reported 131 days. Here's an updated chart of inventory and quarterly revenue.

The company expects days of inventory to continue to come down during the current quarter:

We will continue to focus on reducing our days of inventory and expect to see further reduction in fiscal Q1.

A fellow contributor has interpreted this inventory management as alarming as inventory in absolute dollars has continued to rise, albeit slower in the recent quarter. I'd like to respectfully refer to their diagram, which does a great job showing both their point and my point.

(Source: Long-Term Business Inventor's Micron article)

They claim inventory in absolute dollars continues to rise while not fully acknowledging days in inventory has come down and is expected to continue to decline. What I first notice is inventory in dollars has been up and to the right throughout the last six or seven years. There's no clear correlation between cycles and dollars of inventory. Where we do see inflection is days of inventory, and it's a clear trend through the cycle highs and lows, going back to my chart above this one.

There's also another factor in the higher than average inventory aside from Micron owning the most entities it ever has, including a strong move toward higher-value solutions, and that's its need to build NAND inventory. As the company prepared for a transition to replacement-gate technology, it alerted investors it needed to build this inventory to continue supplying its customers.

Management told us this as early as March of this year:

Given the limited initial deployment at the first node of replacement gate, we expect that our NAND bit supply growth in calendar 2020 will be below industry demand levels, and we plan to utilize our cost-effective floating gate inventory position to meet customer requirements.

You can see this contributes to the increase in dollars and days of inventory on the chart (Q2-Q3 2019) - and while not all due to it, the combination of factors contributes to the stark rise.

Having above-average inventory is not as concerning when you consider how different the company and industry are since the last bottom. Trying to make a 1-to-1 comparison is not useful, but making a trend correlation is - the absolute numbers won't be the same, but the trend will be. On top of this relative comparison is the added complexity of the company transitioning one of its major divisions to new technology. With that in mind, using dollars of inventory is not an accurate predictor of the cycle.

DRAM and NAND Spot And Contract Pricing

This is likely the most critical influence on the memory industry recovery and one which comes up on both sides of the investment discussion regarding Micron. I've been tracking DRAM and NAND pricing both in terms of spot pricing and contract pricing with my subscribers. Pricing is important because it not only provides the dollar basis for which producers sell their products but also provides an idea of demand. In a strong demand environment, prices typically rise. Of course, supply plays just as important a role. If demand is strong but supply is stronger, then pricing won't increase.

Moving on from the basic supply and demand theory, pricing has most definitely been forming a bottom. NAND, for instance, has not only seen a bottom but a rather strong move off the bottom. Again, I'd like to borrow some charts from a fellow contributor because the Internet is awesome.

(Source: Electric Phred Micron article)

(Source: Electric Phred Micron article)

NAND clearly shows a bottom forming - spot pricing has returned to levels of Q4 2018. Anyone who knows the memory industry knows spot pricing leads contract pricing, and that's evident in NAND's case as it has risen since the upturn in spot pricing.

Additionally, NAND and DRAM tend to follow each other as both types of memory are typically used side by side. NAND's increase can be attributed to demand elasticity due to lower prices and exceptional performance gains over HDD. Still, we can use it as the canary in the coal mine of enterprise, data center, and mobile product investments.

But DRAM is the money maker and the majority of revenue for Micron, and therefore, the attention should be appropriately focused there. Spot pricing in DRAM spiked in June and has slowly come down over the last three months. This was enough to flatten contract pricing - moving from down 10% on average to up 1% on average.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

It's clear pricing has made a substantial move from down double digits to flat-to-up single digits. I've gone into greater detail with my subscribers on how I've determined future contract pricing and what the signs show us, but you can also look to TrendForce on its expectations where it sees September on the same path - flat.

Now, for those who are pointing to spot pricing, just recently, in the last two weeks or so, we've seen spot pricing make a turn back up after a prolonged move down.

This is a move worth noting as there hasn't been any real move up on the DXI since early August. Additionally, the last five weeks have seen 60% less of a downward movement than the five weeks prior. This is all spot pricing needs to do for contract pricing to remain flat. Don't forget flat pricing is still positive because cost declines in the manufacturing process can continue to increase margins on each bit if the price they are sold for remains the same. Of course, the accelerated way to increase profitability is by having costs decline and prices increase. But, for a bottom, this is what it looks like.

One final point about spot pricing: The industry is biding time as spot pricing moves sideways. With capex cuts coming from the three major suppliers - Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) - in the form of less investment for expansion and instead in favor of migration (of nodes), the industry will see a slowdown of supply heading into next year. While some may comment Samsung isn't doing enough to reduce supply - like cutting wafer starts as Micron is - don't forget lack of expansion is a supply cut - it just takes longer to affect the market. Investing primarily in node transitions will take supply off the table.

The July spot pricing spike was the best news producers could ask for - it moved spot pricing up ahead of the supply cuts coming from capex cutbacks taking effect. And when this reduced supply is felt in the market, spot pricing will begin to turn up again in a meaningful way.

Demand/Bits Shipped

I've seen quite a bit of talk dismissing what Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has said about recovery and seeing demand tick up.

"Well, if demand is up, why isn't pricing or the company's bottom line?"

I'll get to the bottom line next, but for now, I'll discuss demand and bits shipped.

A demand recovery is just that, recovery of demand for bits. Since Micron shares bits shipped, we can get a read into the demand for bits.

(Source: Chart mine, data Micron's earnings slide decks)

It's clear last quarter was a substantial uptick in bits shipped as it reached 30% according to management.

(Source: Micron's FQ4 '19 Earnings Deck)

For FQ1 '20, the company expects DRAM bit shipments to increase again, so I've ballparked a more conservative figure of 6% for the upcoming quarter. Demand has picked up as customers require more bits now that their inventories have come down. Going from 0% change in bits shipped to a 30% uptick requires more than just a few customers leveling off inventory. No, it's a move that comes on the heels of major OEM and enterprise customers depleting the inventory they built up over the last year.

Then, for bit shipments (expected) to increase again on the back of a 30% move requires the continued buildup of demand. At this stage, in the fourth calendar quarter, this is outside of the seasonal accumulation ahead of the holidays. OEMs will rely on what they have already stored up to produce for the holiday season. The continuation of bits shipped growing is a sign demand outside of seasonality is taking hold.

Earnings Per Share

This is a point many called out as a problem with the recovery narrative. Since revenues are set to increase in the current quarter over the just reported quarter, why isn't earnings per share recovering with it?

The answer is simple, but the explanation is not as much. The short and sweet is Micron is managing the company different than the last downturn.

I feel the phrase borrowed by Micron followers of "this time is different" is like the "YOLO" of the millennial generation. It's thrown about without care because it's got to be different this time since it just is. But there are times when even YOLO is appropriate - as a Marine on the front lines of war. It really is a you-only-live-once-situation for him.

For Micron, it really is a this-time-is-different situation. It has the best balance sheet in its history and has the fewest competitors in over 25 years. To say 2019 is exactly like 2002 or 2008 is not just incorrect, it's not factual. Net cash position upwards of $3B, only two other major competitors who are also cutting capex, node transitions requiring the highest levels of investments - yeah, this isn't the memory environment of yesteryear.

In fact, it's so different that it can cut production and still stay afloat. What does cutting production hurt? Gross margins and the bottom line. But what does it help? It helps the market supply situation and it helps the inventory situation. It's a double-edged sword, and this is part of the EPS issue for next quarter. Gross margins play a factor as I'll get to next, but working inventory down is vital at this point (refer back to my second topic above).

But Micron can cut production and still lead the industry in cost per bit declines:

In fiscal 2019, our DRAM cost per bit declines led the industry and exceeded our internal plans, despite the headwinds from our announced reduction in wafer starts.

So, is it different this time? Sure, there are several indicators - none the more important than the bottom line. Even in the face of customer demand decline and production cuts to curtail supply, the company has managed to produce positive earnings per share. So much so, FQ4 and FQ1 were within a penny of each other when they were guided. At $0.50 per quarter, it places it nicely in the middle of the upcycle before the most recent one.

All of this is to say earnings won't hit bottom and turn up when other metrics have, like in the past. It's going to be delayed while the company cuts supply - something which can be done in this cycle with only three competitors. Once supply is sufficiently under control in the market, management can resume full production and remove the cost headwind to its production lines.

Gross Margin

Ah, finally, we arrive at the crux of the bears' case. The one point made by bears from the most recent earnings was gross margin is expected to continue to drop. And, because of this one fact, the recovery has not come and will not come until it begins to turn up or, at the very least, flatten.

But this recovery isn't going to look the same.

Since the industry can be managed differently from the perspective of three major suppliers, it means suppliers are going to have a hand in the formation of a recovery. In the past, recovery was massively, if not entirely, dependent on demand. Supply was too much of a wild card and could not swing the other side of the economic equation. Today, with supply able to influence the market environment, it has led to holding back as long as possible - especially while all other indicators can support it (see: this article).

Therefore, point one of gross margin not recovering is the continuation of cutting wafer starts (production) and feeling the headwinds of higher fixed costs. Micron has determined it can maintain production cuts and still manage positive cash flow.

The second point is cost declines. The transition to replacement gate for NAND is one half of this issue, while the other half is due to lesser cost declines for DRAM as nodes continue to transition. Due to the RG transition, cost per bit for NAND will not materially decline this quarter. This creates a headwind even as contract prices begin to increase.

And as we talked about obviously on the NAND side, we're going to have very minimal cost declines as we kind of transition to replacement gate.

For DRAM, cost declines are slowing, and this is where the rubber meets the road in terms of node transitions.

...we are seeing a slower rate of cost declines for DRAM, and that's of course something we've indicated was coming given the complexities that we face in as we migrate nodes.

So, as contract prices begin to stabilize for DRAM, cost declines are starting to taper off and allow for less of a gain in margins.

The third and final point, which I see as the logical and leading cause, is a heavier mix toward NAND products. NAND carries a lower gross margin, and with NAND leading the recovery, it means it will pressure gross margin. It doesn't take too much research to look at the NAND and DRAM pricing charts earlier in this article and see NAND is seeing demand return before DRAM. Not to mention, the company saw "strong bit shipment growth" in FQ4 with NAND. This means shipping more NAND and having a higher mix toward it will shift cost of goods (COGS) and thus impact the margin. If DRAM were leading the recovery, you'd expect to see gross margin flatten out this quarter. But since NAND is going to be a heavier sales mix due to its leading in the return of demand, margins will naturally be weighted toward the lower grossing NAND product.

Expecting gross margins to move in lockstep would require demand returning in the same mix it was at the bottom. But when one looks at the pricing chart, indicating NAND demand is first to return, NAND's lower gross margins will shift the margin profile lower.

NAND, It's What's For Dinner

The company is dealing with several factors internally (supply cuts, RG transition, etc.) along with memory node limitations as the supply and demand situation is just turning the corner. Factor in a lower grossing product leading the recovery and you have a logical and easily explainable situation where gross margin is lagging the other indicators - the only remaining indicator in a long list of indicators.

If you're waiting solely on gross margins to turn the corner, you will lag the share price significantly. With a different landscape at hand where supply can be manipulated against a prior culture of unabashed production, it will look different this time. Considering the reasons why gross margin is being suppressed while every other metric is recovering means now is still the time to build a position in Micron. Use the volatility and macro environment as an ally to leverage the fear of others.

It is different this time, it's just not in the way you expected it.

